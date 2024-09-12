About Cookies on This Site

BMS Gateway

LG BMS Gateway menjadi pilihan terbaik dan juga salah satu cara untuk mengatur dan juga mengelola suhu gedung Anda dengan lebih efektif dan efisien. Lihat selengkapnya berbagai jenis BMS Gateway

Control_Solution_BMS_Gateway_01

BMS Gateway

Kemudahan menghubungkan antara AC
LG dengan sistem yang sudah ada pada bangunan.

BMS_Gateway_02_ID

Integrasi dengan BMS

Produk Building Management System Gateway (BACnet, Modbus dan LonWorks) mudah untuk terhubung dengan AC LG dan sistem lain yang sudah ada sebelumnya pada gedung. Dengan fungsi kontrol ACP, pengendalian tetap dapat dilakukan bahkan ketika terjadi kendala dengan BMS.

BMS_Gateway_03_ID

Pilihan Produk BMS Gateway

Air_Solution_03

