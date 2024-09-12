About Cookies on This Site

Flexible Curve Open Frame

55EF5F-L

55EF5F-L

Flexible Curve Open Frame

(0)

Ruang Artistik Lebih Dari Media Penampil

Di luar fitur informatifnya, LG OLED signage memberikan efektivitas periklanan yang tak tertandingi, mendesain ulang ruang sebagai landmark prestise dengan warna sempurna dan bentuk inovatif.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Hitam Sempurna

Dilengkapi lebih dari 8 juta piksel yang bercahaya sendiri dan beroperasi masing-masing, LG OLED Signage mereproduksi warna hitam sempurna tanpa kebocoran cahaya dan menawarkan kontras tak terbatas.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Hitam Sempurna

LG OLED Signage memberikan kekayaan pada semua warna. Membuat warna lebih hidup dengan akurasi dan kecerahan luar biasa.
Kualitas Gambar Tak Tertandingi

Layar Pandang Sempurna

LG OLED Signage memberikan kualitas gambar dan kecerahan memukau bahkan dari sudut menonton lebar.
Desain Serasi dengan Ruang

Desain Sempurna

Teknolgi OLED LG tidak memerlukan unit backlight atau lapisan kristal cair sehingga menawarkan desain fleksibel yang sangat ringan dan ramping.
Desain Serasi dengan Ruang

Ukuran Layar Dapat Diperluas

Ukuran layar dapat sebesar yang diinginkan pengguna dengan memasangnya secara horizontal dan vertikal. Penonton dapat merasakan pengalaman menonton luar biasa imersif.
Fleksibilitas Desain

Bentuk Lengkungan Bervariasi untuk Landmark

Seri 55EF5F mendukung berbagai lengkungan cekung dan cembung baik dalam orientasi tegak maupun mendatar. Anda dapat menata ruangan dengan berbagai cara menggunakan layar lengkung menawan ini untuk menarik perhatian penumpang.
Fleksibilitas Desain

Kustomisasi di Lokasi

Seri 55EF5F membawa pendekatan yang benar-benar baru untuk desain inovatif dan fleksibel. “Kalibrator Lengkungan (CC)1)" opsionalnya mendukung koordinasi layar dengan berbagai lengkungan cembung dan cekung, sesuai kebutuhan.

1) Kalibrator Lengkungan (Curvature Callibrator) harus dibeli terpisah. Hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG wilayah Anda untuk detail lebih lanjut

PERFORMA UNGGUL

Manajemen LAN Daisy Chain

LAN Daisy chain memudahkan pengguna mengendalikan dan memantau layar, mengirimkan data dan bahkan memperbarui firmware sekaligus yang mengurangi beban pengelolaan.
PERFORMA UNGGUL

Pemutaran Tersinkronisasi

Dengan menggunakan SoC berperforma tinggi bawaan, masing-masing layar dapat memutar petak videonya tanpa jeda untuk pemutaran konten yang tersinkronisasi.
Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    18 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

    0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
    5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
    Signage Box: 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm

  • Weight

    6.6 kg (Head)
    Signage Box: 3.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17 kg (Head)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    309 W / 318 W (Based on 8 color bar)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

  • Signage365Care

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, RS232 Cable(4P-4P), LC Cable(VLC), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Ass'y, Tiling Set Fixers, Flex Bars

  • Optional

    Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.