Flexible Curve Open Frame
1) Kalibrator Lengkungan (Curvature Callibrator) harus dibeli terpisah. Hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG wilayah Anda untuk detail lebih lanjut
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Life Time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)
0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)
Signage Box: 413 x 353 x 57.3 mm
-
Weight
6.6 kg (Head)
Signage Box: 3.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
17 kg (Head)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
309 W / 318 W (Based on 8 color bar)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, RS232 Cable(4P-4P), LC Cable(VLC), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Ass'y, Tiling Set Fixers, Flex Bars
-
Optional
Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)
-
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.