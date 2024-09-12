About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Indoor Unit

Anda bisa mendapatkan dan menemukan berbagai produk LG AC komersial untuk ruang bisnis Anda. Terdapat varian AC dinding/wallmounted, cassette dan concealed dari LG Indonesia yang pastinya bisa mendinginkan kantor anda.

VRF_Indoor_Unit_01

Unit Indoor MULTI V

WALL MOUNTED UNIT

VRF_Indoor_Unit_02_3

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

VRF_Indoor_Unit_02_1

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

VRF_Indoor_Unit_02_2

CEILING & FLOOR CONVERTIBLE

VRF_Indoor_Unit_02_4

CONSOLE

VRF_Indoor_Unit_02_5

FLOOR STANDING

Single_Split_02_4

Pertanyaan Untuk Membeli1

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut