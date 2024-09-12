About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Thin Client

Dpatkan Kelebihan fitur-fitur Commercial Product LG:Mendukung resolusi Full HD resolution dan dilengkapi built-in TV tuner dengan teknologi MPEG4 untuk memainkan video, game, drama dan LG Thin Client Monitor kaya dengan teknologi mutakhir seperti cloud system serta operating system untuk mendukung performa bisnis Anda. Dapat diaplikasikan multi tepat: LG TV 130” All in one LED dapat digunakan di berbagai tempat dengan mudah yang tergantung lingkungan tempat itu sendiri.

Global_38CK900_2018_HeroBanner_1600x800_D_190719

Produktivitas dan Efisiensi

LG menawarkan Thin Client dalam berbagai bentuk. Kesempurnaan LG dalam menampilkan produk memberi nilai tambah dalam lingkungan kerja Anda dengan peforma lebih baik dan biaya lebih terjangkau.