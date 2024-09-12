About Cookies on This Site

LG 2.0mm Fine-pitch Curved LED Indoor Signage LAP020EL7B

LG 2.0mm Fine-pitch Curved LED Indoor Signage LAP020EL7B

LAP020E

LG 2.0mm Fine-pitch Curved LED Indoor Signage LAP020EL7B

(2)
Membawa cakrawala baru pada dunia layar info LED1

LG LED SIGNAGE FINE-PITCH PREMIUM

Menawarkan warna detail dan super kontras,seri LG LAPE menghidupkan konten melalui kebebasan desain. Memberikan tampilan luar biasa sebagai karya seni media.
DUA PILIHAN PRODUK SESUAI KEBUTUHAN PENGGUNA <br>1

DUA PILIHAN TIPE PRODUK

Seri LAPE hadir dalam 2 jenis produk berbeda dalam hal cara pemasangan daya dengan masing-masing kelebihannya. Menjadikan pelanggan dapat memilih berdasarkan lingkungan pemasangan.
LDM FLEKSIBEL1

LDM FLEKSIBEL

Dengan LDM(Modul Layar LED)yang didesain khusus agar fleksibel, seri LAPE mendukung lengkungan cembung dan cekung hingga 1000R. Desain yang semakin fleksibel membuat pengguna dapat mencipatakan layar lengkung sebenarnya.

* "Biasa" yang ditunjukkan di atas mengacu pada layar LED yang disusun dari unit LED datar.

REALISME MELALUI WARNA SEPERTI NYATA<br>1

REALISME MELALUI WARNA SEPERTI NYATA

Seri LG LAPE menampilkan kualitas gambar cerah dan khas melalui berbagai detail warna dengan kontras tajam berkat ‘Dynamic Contrast Algorithm' eksklusif dari LG.
EKSPRESI KEDALAMAN WARNA YANG DETAIL1

EKSPRESI KEDALAMAN WARNA YANG DETAIL

Pemrosesan warna 16-bit memberikan tingkat skala abu-abu lebih tinggi, menampilkan berbagai kedalaman dan kepadatan warna halus tanpa distorsi. Menyuguhkan konten lebih realistis dan canggih.
PEMUTARAN YANG LANCAR DALAM GERAKAN DINAMIS<br>1

PEMUTARAN LANCAR DALAM GERAKAN DINAMIS

Didukung teknologi layar LG dan dengan kecepatan refresh rate setinggi 3840 Hz, menjamin pemutaran konten lancar. Gambar bebas flicker mencegah bilah-bilah hitam muncul dalam perekaman video, serta ketegangan mata dan penglihatan kabur pada penonton.

FLEKSIBILITAS MANAJEMEN DAYA

Berkat desain konsep daya modular, pengguna dapat memilih kecerahan layar dengan mengatur jumlah PSU* berdasarkan kapasitas listrik lingkungan pengguna.

*Jumlah unit daya yang diperlukan mungkin berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan pemasangan.
Deskripsi di atas adalah contoh konfigurasi layar UHD dengan pitch 2.0 mm dalam mode redudancy off atau 'penguatan tidak aktif'.

DUKUNGAN PENGUAT DAYA/SINYAL1

DUKUNGAN PENGUAT DAYA/SINYAL

Seri LAPE didesain mendukung penguatan sinyal (opsional), sehingga memberikan ketenangan pikiran bagi penggunanya.

*"Konvensional" di atas mengacu pada layar LED yang tidak mendukung mode penguatan sinyal/daya.

KONFIGURASI LAYAR FHD/UHD YANG PRESISI1

KONFIGURASI LAYAR FHD/UHD YANG PRESISI

Layar resolusi FHD/UHD yang sempurna sering sulit dikonfigurasikan sehingga tidak dapat menampilkan gambar resolusi asli. Dengan seri LAPE, hal ini bisa dilakukan untuk semua opsi model.
SISTEM PENGENDALI CERDAS DENGAN PERFORMA TINGGI1

SISTEM PENGENDALI CERDAS DENGAN PERFORMA TINGGI

Seri LAPE dilengkapi sistem pengendali 4K fleksibel. Memberikan konfigurasi sistem sedernaha dalam platform kanvas beresolusi tinggi. Pengendali juga memiliki pemutar media internal berperforma tinggi serta pengubah skala.

*"Biasa" yang ditunjukkan di atas berarti layar LED yang tidak memiliki kontroler sistem all-in-one.

SoC PERFORMA TINGGI dengan webOS<br>1

SoC PERFORMA TINGGI dengan webOS

SoC Quad Core Internal dapat melakukan beberapa tugas sekaligus sambil memberikan pemutaran konten lancar tanpa perlu media player. Platform webOS LG meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan antarmuka intuitif dan alat pengembangan aplikasi sederhana.
PERANGKAT LUNAK MANAJEMEN INTUITIF1

PERANGKAT LUNAK MANAJEMEN INTUITIF

Platform perangkat lunak kontrol manajemen LG yang baru ‘LED Assistant' memberikan manajemen layar mudah.
LAYANAN 365 CARE REAL-TIME1

LAYANAN 365 CARE REAL-TIME

Pemeliharaan semakin mudah dan cepat dengan layanan opsional Signage 365 Care*, solusi layanan cloud dari LG service. Layanan ini mengelola status layar LED dari jarak jauh dalam tempat kerja klien untuk mendiagnosis kerusakan dan layanan kendali jarak jauh.

*Ketersediaan layanan "Signage 365 Care" berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk rincian selengkapnya.

MUDAH DITANGANI & INSTALASI1

MUDAH DITANGANI & INSTALASI

Pemasangan layar biasa ukuran besar dan berbasis kabinet yang berat sering mengakibatkan LED sedikit rusak. Seri LAPE melakukan terobosan dengan memperkenalkan pemasangan berbasis LDM(Modul Display LDM)yang lebih kecil dan ringan sehingga penanganannya lebih mudah.
PENYEJAJARAN LAYAR MUDAH1

PENYEJAJARAN LAYAR MUDAH

Setiap unit layar pada seri LAPE didesain untuk penyejajaran layar yang mudah. Tiap LDM memiliki penyejajaran hingga 20 Z-axis untuk penyejajaran lebih sempurna
PEMASANGAN & SERVIS DI DEPAN1

PEMASANGAN & SERVIS DI DEPAN

Seri LAPE hadir dengan akses pemasangan dan servis di depan, sehingga pengguna tidak memerlukan ruang di belakangnya, derta desain layar ramping untuk optimalisasi ruangan yang maksimum.
Semua Spesifikasi

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P2.0

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.00

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 x 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    240 x 180

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.36

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

    2 x 3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

    240 x 270

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 53

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.260

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    6.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    21.8

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    250,000

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case material

    Die Casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    1,0001) cd/m²
    1)Brightness can be reduced (up to 300nit) by the number of PSU modules, thereby decreasing power consumption.

  • Color Temperature

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

    285

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

    104

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    1,100

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to + 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class A/CE/KC

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCLG003-A

CONNECTIVITY

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection, ADA Compliant, PSU Hot Swappable

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

  • Optional Accessory

    ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m), ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.