LG 2.0mm Fine-pitch Curved LED Indoor Signage LAP020EL7B
* "Biasa" yang ditunjukkan di atas mengacu pada layar LED yang disusun dari unit LED datar.
*Jumlah unit daya yang diperlukan mungkin berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan pemasangan.
Deskripsi di atas adalah contoh konfigurasi layar UHD dengan pitch 2.0 mm dalam mode redudancy off atau 'penguatan tidak aktif'.
*"Konvensional" di atas mengacu pada layar LED yang tidak mendukung mode penguatan sinyal/daya.
*"Biasa" yang ditunjukkan di atas berarti layar LED yang tidak memiliki kontroler sistem all-in-one.
*Ketersediaan layanan "Signage 365 Care" berbeda-beda menurut wilayah. Hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk rincian selengkapnya.
Semua Spesifikasi
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P2.0
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.00
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
120 x 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
240 x 180
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.36
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
2 x 3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
240 x 270
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
480 x 540 x 53
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
0.260
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
21.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
250,000
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
1,0001) cd/m²
1)Brightness can be reduced (up to 300nit) by the number of PSU modules, thereby decreasing power consumption.
-
Color Temperature
3,200 ~ 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
285
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
104
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
1,100
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50/60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to + 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class A/CE/KC
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLG003-A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection, ADA Compliant, PSU Hot Swappable
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m), ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)
-
