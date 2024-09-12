We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BECON cloud
LG BECON cloud adalah sistem perawatan solusi udara berbasis cloud, memantau LG System Air-conditioner dan HVAC secara real-time untuk mempertahankan kondisi operasi yang optimal dan identifikasi masalah di awal
Pemantauan Jarak Jauh untuk Manajemen Cerdas
Keuntungan LG BECON cloud
Fleksibilitas
Fasilitas dimonitor tanpa batasan waktu atau lokasi, memastikan kenyamanan maksimal bagi pengguna.
Efektif
Waktu dan biaya dikurangi dengan mengirimkan teknisi setelah mendeteksi potensi masalah terlebih dahulu.
*Konektivitas dapat bervariasi menurut masing-masing produk.
Temukan Lebih Lanjut tentang LG BECON cloud
Silakan bertanya kepada pembeli untuk informasi lebih lanjut tentang produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda.