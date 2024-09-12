About Cookies on This Site

LG BECON cloud

LG BECON cloud adalah sistem perawatan solusi udara berbasis cloud, memantau LG System Air-conditioner dan HVAC secara real-time untuk mempertahankan kondisi operasi yang optimal  dan identifikasi masalah di awal

LG THERMA V Split. Hydro box dan tangki air terintegrasi ada di sebelah kiri, tiga unit outdoor di sebelah kanan.

Pemantauan Jarak Jauh untuk Manajemen Cerdas

Empat ikon kecil searah jarum jam, GHP, Chiller, THERMA V, dan VRF, dilingkari di sekitar perangkat pintar yang menampilkan LG BECON cloud.

Pemantauan Jarak Jauh Sepanjang Hari

LG BECON cloud adalah platform pemantauan sepanjang hari, kompatibel dengan berbagai fasilitas LG.

Grafik, jam pada sumbu x dan derajat pada sumbu y, mencapai puncak pada nilai abnormal lebih dari 60 derajat dengan ikon peringatan berwarna merah di kanan atas.

Deteksi Kesalahan

LG BECONcloud mendeteksi perilaku abnormal produk kapan saja dan di mana saja melalui analisis secara real-time

Grafik, jam pada sumbu x dan derajat pada sumbu y, mencapai puncak pada nilai abnormal lebih dari 60 derajat dengan ikon peringatan berwarna merah di kanan atas.

Layanan Perawatan

Ketika LG BECON cloud mendeteksi masalah, teknisi dikirim untuk melakukan perbaikan efisien berdasarkan analisis big data

Keuntungan LG BECON cloud

Fleksibilitas

Fasilitas dimonitor tanpa batasan waktu atau lokasi, memastikan kenyamanan maksimal bagi pengguna.

Efektif

Waktu dan biaya dikurangi dengan mengirimkan teknisi setelah mendeteksi potensi masalah terlebih dahulu.

Real-time

Fasilitas saling berhubungan untuk memungkinkan deteksi risiko dan diagnosis analitis secara real-time.

Produk-produk terkait

Menampilkan Sistem LG VRF, bentuk persegi panjang

Sistem VRF

LG Chiller yang dilengkapi dengan panel kontrol dan beberapa pipa silinder berwarna abu-abu ditampilkan.

Chiller

*Konektivitas dapat bervariasi menurut masing-masing produk.

