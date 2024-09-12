About Cookies on This Site

Chiller

Chiller suka rusak? Hanya di LG anda bisa temukan Tempat perbaikan dan pemelihaan chiller terbaik di Indonesia hanya di website LG Indonesia, Temukan informasi lengkap disini

01_Hero Banner

Chiller Perbaikan & Pemeliharaan

Solusi terbaik untuk daya tahan dan kinerja produk.

02_Overhaul_ID_re

Pemeriksaan Menyeluruh (Overhaul)

Kami menyarankan penggantian kompresor berdasarkan masa penggunaan 5 tahun atau lebih dari 10.000 jam. Yang mana saja tercapai lebih dahulu, hal ini disebut dengan pemeriksaan menyeluruh atau overhaul, dan ini dapat mencegah kecelakaan sekunder, pembuangan energi, dan mengurangi kerugian biaya.

03_Tube-CleaningID_re

Pembersihan Tabung

Skala dan akumulasi polutan dalam pipa perpindahan panas mengganggu perpindahan panas dari peralatan. Hal tersebut mengurangi diameter pipa dan mengganggu laju aliran yang diperlukan, yang akhirnya mengurangi masa pakai dan efisiensi peralatan sehingga pembersihan tabung internal secara berkala harus dilakukan.

04_Regular Inspection

Inspeksi Rutin

Inspeksi rutin memeriksa penggunaan perangkat dan riwayat kesalahan dengan manajemen produk chiller secara sistematis dan efisien. Analisis data dapat mencegah kemungkinan timbulnya risiko, sehingga dianjurkan melakukan pemeriksaan bulanan pada chiller secara berkala untuk mencegah kegagalan dan mempertahankan kinerja.

05_Preventive-MaintenanceID_re

Pemeliharaan untuk langkah Preventif

Layanan penggantian suku cadang secara rutin untuk mempertahankan kinerja chiller dan pencegahan kerusakan disebut sebagai pemeliharaan preventif. Layanan pemeliharaan preventif dapat memberikan keandalan dan stabilitas produk.

06_Contact Point

Titik Kontak

Untuk pertanyaan mengenai pembelian atau dukungan teknis, silakan hubungi kami dengan menggunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

CHILLER/VRF
14010