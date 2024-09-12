About Cookies on This Site

VRF

Temukan informasi lengkap tentang VRF disini. LG selalu mau kamu dapat yang terbaik ! Kini hadir Perbaikan dan pemeliharaan untuk VRF hanya di LG Indonesia

VRF Perbaikan & Pemeliharaan

Solusi ideal untuk menghemat biaya dan energi.

02_Cleaning Service

Layanan Pembersihan

Sangat penting untuk produk VRF dibersihkan secara berkala oleh spesialis. Jika tidak dilakukan pembersihan secara sistematis, akan berakibat negatif terhadap efisensi pendinginan, kualitas udara, dan kesehatan. Solusi pembersihan LG yang ramah lingkungan sangat efektif dalam mengatasi kontaminasi.

03_Customized-Package_ID

Paket Khusus

LG memiliki solusi Paket Khusus. Layanan Perjalanan dan Layanan Perbaikan sudah termasuk didalamnya, yang dapat membutuhkan biaya besar jika terjadi malfungsi. Sebagai tambahan, pelanggan dapat menikmati penghematan yang sangat besar jika membeli paket dengan suku cadang & suplai.

 

04_Energy Management

Manajemen Energi

Berbeda dengan kontrol on/off yang ada, teknologi manajemen energi LG yang canggih memungkinkan kita untuk mengurangi konsumsi daya di segala aspek. Pemeliharaan berkelanjutan juga menjaga kondisi optimal sistem VRF dan membantu kita untuk mengelola efisiensi energi total.

05_Regular Inspection

Inspeksi Rutin

Layanan inspeksi rutin yang dilakukan oleh spesialis LG mengidentifikasi kemungkinan akan adanya masalah dan kesulitan lebih awal. Inspeksi rutin juga akan memberikan kemungkinan solusi yang membantu pelanggan di jam-jam sibuknya.

06_Inspection Report

Laporan Inspeksi

LG memberikan laporan inspeksi secara berkala. Laporan-laporan ini menjelaskan status terkini dari semua perangkat dan sistem VRF serta hasil pekerjaan perbaikan pada produk. Dengan demikian, pelanggan dapat memahami kinerja produk yang diinginkan dan kondisi optimal sistem VRF.

07_Remote Status Check-up & Analysis

Pemeriksaan & Analisis Status Jarak Jauh

LG membantu manajer fasilitas memantau & melacak status sistem VRF dengan sangat terperinci secara terpusat. Pesan peringatan juga tersedia bila kemungkinan ada masalah. Teknologi big data ditanamkan LG untuk memastikan pelanggan mudah meningkatkan manajemen & menghemat sumberdaya dengan meminimalis waktu karena kegagalan produk.

08_Contact Point

Kontak Kami

Untuk pertanyaan mengenai pembelian atau dukungan teknis, silakan hubungi kami dengan menggunakan informasi kontak di bawah ini:

 

CHILLER/VRF
14010