About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
APNQ200LNA0 / APUQ200LNA0

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

APNQ200LNA0 / APUQ200LNA0

AP-Q200LNA0

APNQ200LNA0 / APUQ200LNA0

(0)
AC Floor Standing1

AC Floor Standing

AC kuat dan bergaya yang ideal untuk interior modern
Desain Bergaya1

Desain Bergaya

AC floor standing menjadi solusi ideal yang menyatu dengan interior modern rumah atau kantor Anda

Respon cepat

AC LG Floor Standing dapat mencapai suhu yang ditentukan lebih cepat dengan pendinginan lebih kuat. Di sisi lain, fungsi Power Heating memberikan sudut optimal hembusan udara untuk performa pemanasan lebih cepat

Aliran Udara Kuat

Kecepatan dan volume udara yang kuat memungkinkan aliran udara mencapai hingga 20 meter. Memungkinkan pendinginan yang nyaman lebih cepat
Hubungi Kami1

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera
Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated) - ㎾

    23.4 ~ 58.6

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated) - Btu/h

    79,900 ~ 200,000

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    21.0

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    28.2

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, ㎐

    220-240, 1, 50
    220, 1, 60

  • Power Input - W

    830

  • Running Current - A

    3.8

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - mm

    1,558 × 1,920 × 700

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch

    61-11/32 x 75-19/32 x 27-9/16

  • Net Weight Body - ㎏ (lbs)

    237.0 (522.5)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (4 x 34 x 21) x 1

  • Heat Exchanger Face Area - ㎡ (ft²)

    0.98 (10.54)

  • Fan Type

    Sirocco Fan

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / L) - ㎥/min

    130.0 / 95.0

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / L) - ft³/min

    4,591 / 3,355

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W x No.

    750 × 2

  • Sound Pressure Level (H / L) - dB(A)

    65 / 57

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 28.58 (1-1/8)

  • Piping Connections Drain Pipe (O.D. / I.D.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 21.0(13/16) / 17.0(21/32)

  • Safety Devices

    Fuse
    Thermal Protector for Fan Motor

  • Communication Cable - No. x ㎟(AWG)

    2C × 1.0~1.5 (H07RN-F)

  • Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    3C × 2.5 (H07RN-F)

OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated) - ㎾

    23.4 ~ 58.6

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated) - Btu/h

    79,900 ~ 200,000

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    21.0

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    28.2

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, Hz

    380-415, 3, 50
    380, 3, 60

  • Casing Color

    Warm Gray / Morning Gray

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - ㎜

    1,240 × 1,680 × 760

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch

    48-13/16 x 66-5/32 x 29-29/32

  • Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)

    270.0 (595.2)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (2 x 58 x 14) x 1

  • Compressor Type

    Hermetic Motor Compressor

  • Compressor Model - Model x No.

    JQA048MAC x 2

  • Compressor Motor type

    BLDC

  • Compressor Motor Output - W × No.

    4,200 x 2

  • Fan Type

    Propeller

  • Fan Air Flow Rate - ㎥/min

    290

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W x No.

    900.0 x 2

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) - dB(A)

    65

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 28.58 (1-1/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) - m(ft)

    50 (164.0)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant Precharged Amount - g(oz)

    10,000 (352.7)

  • Refrigerant Chargeless-Pipe Length - m(ft)

    5.0 (16.4)

  • Refrigerant Additional Charging Volume - g/m(oz/ft)

    150 (1.61)

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Refrigerant Oil Type

    FVC68D(PVE)

  • Refrigerant Oil Charged volume - cc x No.

    3,600 x 2

  • Wiring Connections Power Supply Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    5C x 6.0 (10)

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) - m(ft)

    30 (98.4)

  • Operation Range (Outdoor Temperature) Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) - ℃ DB(℉ DB)

    -10 (14.0) ~ 48 (118.4)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.