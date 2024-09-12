About Cookies on This Site

ABNQ24GL3A1 / AUUQ24GH2

ABNQ24GL3A1 / AUUQ24GH2

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Solusi pendinginan tak terlhat yang cocok untuk aplikasi dengan pertimbangan pada estetika interior
Pengoperasian Untuk Beberapa Kamar

Pengoperasian Untuk Beberapa Kamar

Memungkinkan pendinginan dan pemanasan untuk beberapa ruang bersamaan. Hal ini berkat penggunaan saluran spiral (tipe tertanam dan fleksibel) dan ruang aliran.
Kontrol E.S.P

Kontrol E.S.P

Fungsi kontrol E.S.P (External Static Pressure) membuat volume udara mudah dikendalikan melalui remote control. Motor BLDC mengendalikan kecepatan kipas dan volume udara terlepas dari tekanan statis eksternal. Tak memerlukan aksesoris tambahan untuk kontrol aliran udara.
Dua Kontrol Thermistor

Dua Kontrol Thermistor

Suhu dalam ruang dapat diketahui melalui termistor dalam remote control dan unit indoor untuk melakukan sensor perbedaan suhu pada suatu tempat. Dua termistor bekerja mengoptimalkan suhu udara dalam ruang untuk menciptakan lingkungan lebih nyaman
Meminimalisir Ketinggian

Meminimalisir Ketinggian

Saluran mid-statis baru memberikan solusi ideal untuk pemasangan pada ruang terbatas
Pemasangan fleksibel (Hanya Low Static Duct)

Pemasangan fleksibel (Hanya Low Static Duct)

Low Static Duct terbaru memungkinkan asupan udara pada bagian belakang atau bawah pada dalam kondisi pemasangan

Semua Spesifikasi

INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    1.9 ~ 7.0 ~ 8.0

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    6,460 ~ 23,880 ~ 27,430

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    2.31

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    10.0 / 14.0

  • Running Current - A

    1.0

  • EER / COP - w/w

    3.03

  • SEER / SCOP - Btu/Wh

    16

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, ㎐

    220-240, 1, 50
    220, 1, 60

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - mm

    1,000 × 190 × 700

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch

    43-5/16 x 7-15/32 x 27-9/16

  • Net Weight Body - ㎏ (lbs)

    27.0 (59.5)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (3 x 11 x 18) x 1

  • Heat Exchanger Face Area - ㎡ (ft²)

    0.21 (2.31)

  • Fan Type

    Sirocco Fan

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ㎥/min

    20.0 / 16.0 / 12.0

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ft³/min

    710 / 570 / 430

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (External Static Pressure) - Pa (㎜Aq)

    25 (2.54)

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W x No.

    19 x 2

  • Dehumidification Rate - ℓ/h (pts/h)

    2.5 (5.3)

  • Sound Pressure Level (H / M / L) - dB(A)

    39 / 35 / 32

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Connections Drain Pipe (O.D. / I.D.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 25.4(1) / 20.4(13/16)

  • Safety Devices

    Fuse

  • Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    4C x 0.75 (18)

OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    1.9 ~ 7.0 ~ 8.0

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    6,460 ~ 23,880 ~ 27,430

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    2.31

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    10.0 / 14.0

  • EER / COP - w/w

    3.03

  • SEER / SCOP - Btu/Wh

    16

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, Hz

    220-240, 1, 50
    220, 1, 60

  • Casing Color

    Warm Gray

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - ㎜

    870 × 655 × 320

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch

    34-1/4 x 25-25/32 x 12-19/32

  • Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)

    41.0 (90.4)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (2 x 30 x 21) x 1

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Compressor Model - Model x No.

    GKT176MBA

  • Compressor Motor type

    BLDC

  • Compressor Motor Output - W × No.

    1,500 x 1

  • Fan Type

    Propeller

  • Fan Air Flow Rate - ㎥/min x No.

    50 x 1

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W x No.

    85.0 x 1

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) - dB(A)

    48

  • Piping Connections Liquid Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Max.) - m(ft)

    50 (164.0)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant Precharged Amount - g(oz)

    1,000 (35.3)

  • Refrigerant Chargeless-Pipe Length - m(ft)

    15 (49.2)

  • Refrigerant Additional Charging Volume - g/m(oz/ft)

    20 (0.22)

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Refrigerant Oil Type

    FVC68D

  • Refrigerant Oil Charged volume - cc x No.

    670 x 1

  • Wiring Connections Power Supply Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    3C x 2.5 (12)

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) - m(ft)

    30 (98.4)

  • Operation Range (Outdoor Temperature) Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) - ℃ DB(℉ DB)

    -5 (23.0) ~ 48 (118.4)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.