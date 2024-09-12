About Cookies on This Site

1 Way Cassette

LG 1 Way Cassette dengan desainnya yang elegan sangat pas dengan segala interior, tidak memperlihatkan pipa atau penutup tambahan yang menyembunyikan pipa.

Pemurnian Udara Aliran Udara yang Nyaman dan Lebar Tinggi yang Ramping ThinQ™
Pemurnian Udara
A video of 5 step filters appearing when 1 Way Cassette is disassembled.

Pemurnian Udara untuk Dalam Ruangan yang Lebih Sehat

Sistem pemurnian udara 5-langkah ampuh menghilangkan bau, kuman, dan debu halus PM 1.0. Filter ini dapat dibersihkan dengan air, yang memungkinkan penggunaan semi permanen.

Images with '5-step filtration' and 'Up to 99%' and 'Up to 91%' and the logo of Intertek and TUV Rheinland.

Kit Pemurni Udara

Menghilangkan Debu yang Sangat Halus

Menghilangkan Bakteri & Virus

Disertifikasi oleh

*Kit Pemurni Udara dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Langkah 1

Pra-filter

Menangkap debu halus.

Langkah 2

Elektrifikasi debu

Menaikkan gaya elektrostatik partikel. Meningkatkan efisiensi pengumpulan pada filter.

Langkah 3

Filter PM 1.0

Menghilangkan hingga 99% debu halus hingga sangat halus.

Langkah 4

Filter penghilang bau

Teknologi penyerapan gas berefisiensi tinggi menghilangkan bau tak sedap & gas berbahaya.

Langkah 5

Ionizer

Menonaktifkan bakteri dan kuman.

*Performa pengurangan debu halus dari kit pemurni udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan membuang Kalium klorida di area tertutup berukuran 4m X 2,5m X 3m dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PTAHTP0, PAH-TUP0M) tetap beroperasi selama tiga puluh lima (35) menit untuk debu halus berukuran 50 nm dan empat puluh satu (41) menit untuk 100 nm, dan hasilnya adalah 99,9% pengurangan debu halus berukuran 50 nm dan 100 nm (pengujian didasarkan pada standar eksperimen Korea SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan.
*Performa penghilangan bakteri di udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan menyuntikkan Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) di area tertutup seluas 60 m³ dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PAH-TUP0M) tetap beroperasi selama enam puluh (60) menit, dan hasilnya adalah pengurangan 91,2%. Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan.
*Performa penghilangan virus di udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan menyuntikkan virus Phi-X174 di area tertutup seluas 60 m³ dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PAH-TUP0M) tetap beroperasi selama tiga puluh (30) menit, dan hasilnya adalah pengurangan 95,3%. Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan.

Perawatan antibakteri dipasang di dalam 1 way cassette.

Membersihkan dari Dalam ke Luar

Safe Plus Insulation adalah perawatan antimikroba yang diterapkan pada komponen insulasi internal untuk mencegah pertumbuhan jamur, dan memberi aliran udara yang lebih bersih dan segar.

*Safe plus insulation akan diterapkan pada perangkat mulai bulan Mei 2021. Silakan hubungi kantor LG setempat untuk mendapatkan informasi selengkapnya tentang produk.

Pemantauan Kualitas Udara Secara Seketika

Pemantauan seketika menggunakan remote control nirkabel atau berkabel, lampu LED panel, dan smartphone.

Gambar produk yang sedang dikontrol pada pengontrol individu, dan seluler.

Pemasangan yang Mudah

Filter menempel pada bodi unit indoor agar lebih mudah dipasang.

Filter yang Dapat Dicuci

Lakukan penghematan pada penggantian filter dengan filter semi permanen yang mudah dibersihkan.

Aliran Udara Lebih Lebar untuk Pendinginan yang Nyaman

Aliran udara yang lebar memastikan bahwa udara sejuk mencapai setiap sudut ruangan di mana pun penyejuk ruangan dipasang. (20° - 70° secara vertikal, ayunan otomatis 120°)

Fleksibilitas Pemasangan

Desain ringkas 1 Way Cassette meminimalkan ruang pemasangan.

Gambar 1 way cassette dengan tinggi ramping yang dapat dipasang secara fleksibel di mana saja.

Desain yang Ramping & Ringkas

1 Way Cassette dengan tinggi yang ramping telah mengurangi keterbatasan sehingga dapat dipasang secara fleksibel di ruang langit-langit yang sempit.

Remote Control Wi-Fi dengan LG ThinQ™

Pantau dan kendalikan konsumsi energi untuk pelestarian energi yang lebih efektif. Periksa suhu di rumah Anda meskipun Anda sedang tidak berada di rumah. Mobile Remote Control bekerja kapan saja dan di mana saja.

Gambar produk yang sedang dikendalikan pada LG ThinQ.

Gambar seorang pria sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

