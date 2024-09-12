About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette menyediakan lingkungan yang nyaman dan menyenangkan secara estetis, yang menjadikannya aset sempurna bagi bisnis Anda. Unit indoor tipe LG Cassette juga memurnikan udara agar lingkungan lebih segar dan sehat.

Fitur
Pertanyaan untuk Pembelian

Mengapa Harus Memilih LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette?

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette mengisi ruangan dengan udara yang lebih sehat dan lebih sejuk dengan kit pemurni udara filtrasi 5-langkah.

Gambar dengan tulisan 'Filtrasi 5-langkah' dan 'Hingga 99%' serta logo Intertek dan TUV Rheinland.

Kit Pemurni Udara

Menghilangkan Debu yang Sangat Halus, Bakteri & Virus

Images with '5-step filtration' and 'Up to 99%' and 'Up to 91%' and the logo of Intertek and TUV Rheinland.

Disertifikasi oleh

Gambar berbagai zat berbahaya yang difilter melalui 5 filter.

Pemurnian Udara untuk Dalam Ruangan yang Lebih Sehat

Sistem pemurnian udara 5-langkah ampuh menghilangkan bau, kuman, dan debu halus PM 1.0. Filter ini dapat dibersihkan dengan air, yang memungkinkan penggunaan semi permanen.

*Kit Pemurni Udara dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Langkah 1

Pra-filter

Menangkap debu halus.

Langkah 2

Elektrifikasi debu

Menaikkan gaya elektrostatik partikel. Meningkatkan efisiensi pengumpulan pada filter.

Langkah 3

Filter PM 1.0

Menghilangkan hingga 99% debu halus hingga sangat halus.

Langkah 4

Filter penghilang bau

Teknologi penyerapan gas berefisiensi tinggi menghilangkan bau tak sedap & gas berbahaya.

Langkah 5

Ionizer

Menonaktifkan bakteri dan kuman.

*Performa pengurangan debu halus dari kit pemurni udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan membuang Kalium klorida di area tertutup berukuran 4m X 2,5m X 3m dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) tetap beroperasi selama sepuluh (10) menit, dan hasilnya adalah 99,9% pengurangan debu halus 50 nm dan 100 nm (pengujian didasarkan pada standar eksperimen Korea SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan. 
**Performa penghilangan bakteri di udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan menyuntikkan Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) di area tertutup seluas 60 m³ dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PAH-TAP0MW) tetap beroperasi selama enam puluh (60) menit, dan hasilnya adalah pengurangan 99,9%. Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan.
***Performa penghilangan virus di udara telah diuji oleh TUV Rheinland dengan menyuntikkan virus Phi-X174 di area tertutup seluas 60 m³ dan menjaga alat (Nomor model PAH-TAP0MW) tetap beroperasi selama tiga puluh (30) menit, dan hasilnya adalah pengurangan 99,9%. Hasilnya dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan.

Perawatan antibakteri dipasang di dalam dual vane cassette.

Membersihkan dari Dalam ke Luar

Safe Plus Insulation adalah perawatan antimikroba yang diterapkan pada komponen insulasi internal untuk mencegah pertumbuhan jamur, dan memberi aliran udara yang lebih bersih dan segar.

*Safe plus insulation akan diterapkan pada perangkat mulai bulan Mei 2021. Silakan hubungi kantor LG setempat untuk mendapatkan informasi selengkapnya tentang produk.

Udara yang Sehat untuk Ruang yang Besar

Udara yang dimurnikan mencakup area yang bahkan lebih luas daripada udara yang didinginkan. Area pemurnian udara dapat menjangkau hingga 147m2 untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang bersih dan sehat meskipun di ruang vertikal yang padat seperti taman kanak-kanak, sekolah, dan pusat perbelanjaan.

Gambar produk yang sedang dikontrol pada pengontrol pusat, pengontrol individu, dan seluler.

Periksa Kualitas Udara Bangunan Anda Secara Seketika

Anda dapat memeriksa dan mengontrol kualitas udara seluruh bangunan secara seketika menggunakan remote control, lampu panel LED, atau smartphone.

Pemasangan yang Mudah

Filter menempel pada bodi unit indoor agar lebih mudah dipasang.

Filter yang Dapat Dicuci

Lakukan penghematan pada penggantian filter dengan filter semi permanen yang mudah dibersihkan.

Gambar seorang wanita sedang duduk di sofa sambil menikmati angin dari 4 way cassette yang terpasang di langit-langit.

Smart 4 Way Cassette

Kontrol Lingkungan Dalam Ruangan Pintar dengan Sensor Deteksi Manusia dan Sensor Kelembapan

Teknologi Deteksi Manusia

Sensor Deteksi Manusia mengenali lokasi dan keberadaan pengguna untuk memaksimalkan efisiensi energi dan kenyamanan. Dengan mendeteksi tubuh manusia, opsi angin langsung/tidak langsung disediakan bagi pengguna untuk memilih mode pengoperasian yang lebih menyenangkan agar lingkungan dalam ruangan lebih nyaman. Selain itu, energi dapat lebih dihemat dengan mengatur suhu target secara otomatis berdasarkan keberadaan pengguna.

*Sensor Deteksi Manusia dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Teknologi Deteksi Kelembapan

Tingkat kelembapan ruang dalam ruangan dipahami untuk menghasilkan pendinginan yang nyaman untuk berbagai kondisi iklim. Untuk hari-hari musim panas yang basah dengan kelembapan tinggi, udara yang lebih dingin dibuang untuk menghilangkan panas laten dengan cepat. Untuk hari-hari musim panas yang kering dengan kelembapan tinggi, udara yang lebih sejuk dibuang agar ruangan tidak terlalu kering. Dengan fungsi deteksi kelembapan, ketidaknyamanan seperti radang akibat penyejuk ruangan, gejala mata kering, dan penyakit kulit kering dapat teratasi.

Gambar tangan yang sedang memain-mainkan ponsel dan 4 way cassette yang terpasang di langit-langit dapur dengan angin yang keluar.

Remote Control Wi-Fi dengan ThinQ™

Dengan aplikasi LG ThinQ™, pengguna dapat dengan mudah mengontrol penyejuk ruangan kapan saja dan dari mana saja. Akses jarak jauh ke penyejuk ruangan membuat pengguna bisa mendapatkan kenyamanan maksimal.

Ukuran Kecil

Desain ramping & kecil smart 4 way cassette bukan hanya menghemat ruang juga mengurangi biaya pemasangan. Unit ini dirancang agar sesuai dengan mayoritas desain bangunan dan pas dengan berbagai ruang.

Mode Langit-langit Tinggi

High Ceiling Mode menghasilkan pendinginan dan pemanasan yang bertenaga hingga ketinggian 4,2m, dari langit-langit ke lantai. Aliran udara dapat lebih diperkuat dengan menyesuaikan kecepatan kipas.

Kontrol Baling-baling Independen

Fitur pengoperasian baling-baling independen menggunakan stepping motor terpisah, sehingga keempat baling-baling dapat dikontrol secara independen.

Pemasangan Panel yang Mudah

Desain sudut yang dapat dilepas memudahkan penyesuaian gantungan dan pemeriksaan kebocoran pada pipa sambungan saluran pembuangan. Desain panel tipe tombol memudahkan pemasangan panel ke bodi.

Kisi-kisi Elevasi Otomatis

Kisi-kisi Elevasi Otomatis memudahkan pembersihan filter dengan struktur penopang 4 titik, fitur perataan otomatis dan deteksi penghentian otomatis serta memori yang ada di tingkat pengguna.

Gambar menunjukkan panel 4 way cassette

Panel dengan Desain yang Penuh Gaya

Panel Smart 4 way cassette mengadaptasi bentuk unibodi yang sangat cocok dengan langit-langit. Permukaannya yang tanpa garis dan sudut yang dapat dilepas membuatnya bergaya yang pas untuk lingkungan dalam ruangan dengan estetika.

*Sensor Deteksi Manusia dapat dibeli sebagai opsi.

Gambar seorang pria sedang memegang smartphone dengan halaman web LG di layar.

Silakan ajukan pertanyaan untuk pembelian guna mendapatkan informasi selengkapnya tentang produk dan kami akan segera menghubungi Anda.

