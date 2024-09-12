We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Vane Cassette
LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customize airflow with fine angle control.
Mengapa Memilih LG DUALVane?
Di samping kontrol sudut yang halus, DUALVane Cassette mengisi ruangan dengan udara yang lebih sehat dan lebih sejuk menggunakan kit pemurni udara filtrasi 5-langkah.
*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.
Step 1
Pre-Filter
Capture fine dust.
Step 2
Dust Electrification
Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.
Step 3
PM 1.0 Filter
Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.
Step 4
Deodorization Filter
High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.
Step 5
Ionizer
Inactivate bacteria and germs.
*Performa penghilangan debu halus pada kit pemurni udara telah diverifikasi oleh TUV Rheinland dalam pengujian No. 60382341 001, berdasarkan standar eksperimen Korea SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, untuk menghilangkan 99,9% debu halus berukuran 50 nm dan 100 nm.
*Performa penghilangan bakteri dan virus telah diverifikasi oleh TUV Rheinland dalam pengujian No. 60375745 001, untuk menghilangkan 99,9% bakteri Staphylococcus epidermidis dalam waktu 60 menit dan menghilangkan 99,4% virus Phi-X174 dalam waktu 30 menit dalam ruang berukuran 60 m3 dan dengan intertek dalam pengujian No. RT20E-S0054, untuk menonaktifkan 99% bakteri di permukaan
*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.
Healthy Air for Large Spaces
Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.
Check Your Building’s Air Quality in Real Time
You can check and control the whole building’s air quality with the central controller or monitor units in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.
Image of a product being controlled on the central controller, individual controller, and mobile.
Customized Airflow with Innovative DUAL Vane
LG DUAL Vane Cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customized air flow for any environment.
Customized Airflow
One solution for every space. LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow.
Indirect Airflow
Prevents air from the unit from blowing directly on you.
Up & Down Swing
Maintains an even temperature in any space.
Direct Airflow
Can reach up to 5m without any additional components.
Power Mode
Brings your space to the target temperature faster.
Management by LG ThinQTM
DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality
Monitor and control the product from the outside with LG ThinQ App.
Smart Sensor
Floor Temperature
Airflow is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level. *The Floor Temperature Sensor can be purchased as an option.
DUAL Vane 4 Way Cassette
An image of Dual vaan cassette's line up