About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dual Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customize airflow with fine angle control.

Gambar dua buah baling-baling cassette

Mengapa Memilih LG DUALVane? Air Purification Kontrol Aliran Udara yang Disesuaikan ThinQ™ Jajaran Produk
Mengapa Memilih LG DUALVane?
Inquiry to Buy

Mengapa Memilih LG DUALVane?

Di samping kontrol sudut yang halus, DUALVane Cassette mengisi ruangan dengan udara yang lebih sehat dan lebih sejuk menggunakan kit pemurni udara filtrasi 5-langkah.

 

icon

Air Purification Kit

icon

Removes Ultrafine Dust, Bacteria & Virus

icon

Certified by

An image of various harmful substances filtered through 5 filters.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odors, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer

Inactivate bacteria and germs.

*Performa penghilangan debu halus pada kit pemurni udara telah diverifikasi oleh TUV Rheinland dalam pengujian No. 60382341 001, berdasarkan standar eksperimen Korea SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, untuk menghilangkan 99,9% debu halus berukuran 50 nm dan 100 nm.
*Performa penghilangan bakteri dan virus telah diverifikasi oleh TUV Rheinland dalam pengujian No. 60375745 001, untuk menghilangkan 99,9% bakteri Staphylococcus epidermidis dalam waktu 60 menit dan menghilangkan 99,4% virus Phi-X174 dalam waktu 30 menit dalam ruang berukuran 60 m3 dan dengan intertek dalam pengujian No. RT20E-S0054, untuk menonaktifkan 99% bakteri di permukaan

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a dual vane cassette.

Clean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Healthy Air for Large Spaces

Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

 

Check Your Building’s Air Quality in Real Time

You can check and control the whole building’s air quality with the central controller or monitor units in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.

 

Image of a product being controlled on the central controller, individual controller, and mobile.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Customized Airflow with Innovative DUAL Vane

LG DUAL Vane Cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customized air flow for any environment.

 

Covers Wider Spaces

Reaches Even Farther

More Diverse Airflow

Customized Airflow

One solution for every space. LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow.

Indirect Airflow

Prevents air from the unit from blowing directly on you.

Up & Down Swing

Maintains an even temperature in any space.

Direct Airflow

Can reach up to 5m without any additional components.

Power Mode

Brings your space to the target temperature faster.

Management by LG ThinQTM

DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality

 

Monitor and control the product from the outside with LG ThinQ App.

Smart Sensor

Floor Temperature

Airflow is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level. *The Floor Temperature Sensor can be purchased as an option.

Human Detection

By detecting the location of people, the Human Detection funtion adjusts airflow and turns off automatically when the space is not occupied. *Human Detectin Sensor can be purchased as an option

DUAL Vane 4 Way Cassette

An image of Dual vaan cassette's line up

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

Inquiry to Buy Learn More