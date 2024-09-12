About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Round Cassette

LG Round Cassette bukan hanya memberikan desain yang mewah, tetapi juga menjangkau area yang luas dengan aliran udara yang fleksibel.

Kaset Bulat1

Round Cassette

Aliran udara nyaman dengan desain bulat premium untuk ruang dalam ruangan yang mewah.

Fitur
Fitur
Hubungi Kami
Desain Bulat Yang Indah1

Desain Bulat Yang Indah

LG Round Cassette memberikan desain estetika yang membuat ruang lebih mewah dan menawan.

Compact dan Ramping

Ketinggian bodi yang dikurangi 330mm mempertahankan ruang interior untuk rasa keterbukaan yang menyenangkan.

Bersih, Warna Elegan

Panel putih memaksimalkan keanggunan ruang, menciptakan tempat yang mengundang untuk sering dikunjungi dan tinggal lebih lama.

Bulat Sempurna Untuk Aliran Udara Fleksibel

Tanpa titik buta, LG Round Cassette mencakup area yang luas dengan bentuk melingkar. Selain itu, dengan aliran udara yang meningkat dan arah angin yang rinci memungkinkan angin sejuk menyebar secara merata dan luas.

Bulat Sempurna untuk Aliran Udara Fleksibel1

Pendinginan Yang Tepat

Enam langkah aliran udara melalui Crystal Vane memberikan pendinginan yang merata dan akurat hingga ke dasar.

Pendinginan Lebih Cepat

Pendinginan lebih cepat hingga 30% *, sehingga waktu untuk mencapai suhu yang diinginkan dipersingkat.

*Lingkungan percobaan: Tinggi 3,2m, 14,5kW, mode pendinginan, laju aliran tinggi, arah aliran udara horizontal.

Operasi Hening, Aliran Udara Kuat1

Operasi Hening, Aliran Udara Kuat

Dengan dilengkapi Kipas 3D Penuh, laju aliran udara naik 5% dibandingkan dengan kaset 4 arah konvensional. Namun, tingkat kebisingan operasi dikurangi menjadi 39dB (A) * yang lebih rendah dari perpustakaan (40dB (A)), ini mewujudkan tempat yang nyaman dan lebih tenang.

*Tingkat derau diukur pada laju aliran rendah 14,5kW.

Instalasi & Perawatan Yang Nyaman

Setiap pipa (drain, refrigerant) dipasang pada arah dan posisi yang sama, sehingga pemasangannya cepat dan mudah. Selain itu, kotak kontrol dipasang di bagian luar produk, memungkinkan penginstal menyediakan layanan dengan mudah.
Hubungi Kami1

Hubungi Kami

Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera.

Hubungi Kami Pelajari Lebih Lanjut