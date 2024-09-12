ARNU09GCEA4

About Cookies on This Site

AC Floor Standing

AC kuat dan bergaya yang ideal untuk interior modern

Desain Bergaya

AC floor standing menjadi solusi ideal yang menyatu dengan interior modern rumah atau kantor Anda

Respon cepat

AC LG Floor Standing dapat mencapai suhu yang ditentukan lebih cepat dengan pendinginan lebih kuat. Di sisi lain, fungsi Power Heating memberikan sudut optimal hembusan udara untuk performa pemanasan lebih cepat

Aliran Udara Kuat

Kecepatan dan volume udara yang kuat memungkinkan aliran udara mencapai hingga 20 meter. Memungkinkan pendinginan yang nyaman lebih cepat


Semua Spesifikasi

CAPACITY

  • Cooling(Nom) - kW

    2.8

  • Cooling(Nom) - kcal/h

    2,400

  • Cooling(Nom) - Btu/h

    9,600

  • Heating(Nom) - kW

    3.2

  • Heating(Nom) - kcal/h

    2,800

  • Heating(Nom) - Btu/h

    10,900

POWER INPUT

  • Power Input(H / M / L) - W

    30 / 24 / 17

CASING

  • Casing

    Galvanized Steel Plate

DIMENSIONS (W × H × D)

  • Body - ㎜

    1,067 x 635 x 203

  • Body - inch

    42 x 25 x 8

COIL

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 12 x 19

  • Face Area - ㎡

    0.16

FAN

  • Type

    Sirocco Fan

  • Motor Output × Number - W × No.

    19 x 1, 5 x 1

  • Running Current - A

    0.76

  • Air Flow Rate(H / M / L) - m³/min

    9.5 / 8.5 / 7.5

  • Air Flow Rate(H / M / L) - ft³/min

    335 / 300 / 265

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Motor type

    BLDC

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL

  • Sound Absorbing Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystyrene

AIR FILTER

  • Air Filter

    Resin Net(washable)

SAFETY DEVICE

  • Safety Device

    Fuse

PIPE CONNECTIONS

  • Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 6.35 (1/4)

  • Gas Side - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 12.7 (1/2)

  • Drain Pipe(Internal Dia.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 12 (15/32)

NET WEIGHT

  • Net Weight - kg(lbs)

    27 (59.5)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVELS

  • H / M / L - dB(A)

    36 / 34 / 32

SOUND POWER LEVELS

  • H / M / L - dB(A)

    54 / 51 / 47

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply - Ø, V, Hz

    1, 220-240, 50
    1, 220, 60

REFRIGERANT CONTROL

  • Refrigerant Control

    EEV

TRANSMISSION CABLE

  • Transmission Cable - mm² × Cores

    1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.