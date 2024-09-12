About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Zero Client TERA2 Seri V Tipe Box

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

Zero Client TERA2 Seri V Tipe Box

CBV42-B

Zero Client TERA2 Seri V Tipe Box

(0)

KOMPUTER VIRTUAL PERFORMA TINGGI

Monitor Cloud LG (Zero Client) dikombinasikan dengan Prosesor Teradici® PCoIP dan Perangkat Lunak VMware menghasilkan solusi ‘Komputer Virtual PCoIP' yang menghadirkan lingkungan komputer virtual handal dan aman.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • TAA Complaint

    Yes

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • RAM

    512MB

  • Protocol

    PCoIP

  • Networking

    10 / 100 / 1000

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,200 (DVI)

OUTPUT (SIGNAL)

  • DVI

    DVI-D, DVI-I

  • Others

    10/100 /1000

INTERACTIVE

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

INPUT (AUDIO)

  • Mic In

    Yes

OUTPUT (AUDIO)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • 2.0 USB Input (6)

    Yes

  • UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

    Yes *AUPoE sold separately

CABINET

  • Color

    Black Texture

  • Set (with Stand) (WxHxD)

    7.5” x 5.7” x 2.8”

  • Set Weight (with Stand)

    1.5 Ibs.

  • Set (without Stand) (WxHxD)

    7.3” x 5.7” x 1.2”

  • Set Weight (without Stand)

    1.5 lbs.

  • Box (WxHxD)

    10.5” x 7.8” x 6.1”

  • Box Weight

    2.9 lbs.

  • Stand

    Base detachable

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    Yes

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    6W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.