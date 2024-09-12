We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zero Client TERA2 Seri V Tipe Box
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
TAA Complaint
Yes
-
Processor
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
RAM
512MB
-
Protocol
PCoIP
-
Networking
10 / 100 / 1000
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,200 (DVI)
OUTPUT (SIGNAL)
-
DVI
DVI-D, DVI-I
-
Others
10/100 /1000
INTERACTIVE
-
USB 2.0
6 (4 Back, 2 Side)
INPUT (AUDIO)
-
Mic In
Yes
OUTPUT (AUDIO)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
2.0 USB Input (6)
Yes
-
UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter
Yes *AUPoE sold separately
CABINET
-
Color
Black Texture
-
Set (with Stand) (WxHxD)
7.5” x 5.7” x 2.8”
-
Set Weight (with Stand)
1.5 Ibs.
-
Set (without Stand) (WxHxD)
7.3” x 5.7” x 1.2”
-
Set Weight (without Stand)
1.5 lbs.
-
Box (WxHxD)
10.5” x 7.8” x 6.1”
-
Box Weight
2.9 lbs.
-
Stand
Base detachable
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
Yes
STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (19V DC)
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
6W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.