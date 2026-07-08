LG Electronics India Expands Premium Refrigerator Portfolio with New French Door Refrigerator Range

Introduces French Door Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in the 83.82 cm (33) Width Segment

New Delhi, June 18, 2026 – LG Electronics India has strengthened its premium home appliances portfolio with the launch of its new French Door Refrigerator range, led by French Door Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in the 83.82 cm (33) width segment. Designed to address evolving lifestyle needs of modern Indian households, the new range combines premium design, intelligent storage and advanced cooling technologies to deliver enhanced convenience, freshness management and everyday usability.

Available in capacities ranging from 574L to 610L, the new French Door Refrigerator range offers 24*7 on-demand ice while catering to consumers seeking larger capacities and smarter food management solutions for modern kitchens. The range is available in premium Glass and Steel finishes, complementing modern kitchen aesthetics and offering a sophisticated look.

The new French Door Refrigerator features a thoughtfully designed four-door form factor with the refrigerator section at the top and the freezer at the bottom, ensuring enhanced convenience and accessibility. With frequently used items placed at eye level, users can easily access essentials without bending. The wide shelves provide ample space for large utensils and containers, making it ideal for Indian cooking needs, while the four-door design enables better organization and reduces cold air loss.

The range features LG’s InstaView allowing users to view inside with two quick knocks, minimizing cold air loss and enhancing convenience. The FreshConverter+ offers a dedicated compartment with adjustable temperature settings for different food types, ensuring optimal freshness. The Auto Ice Maker further adds convenience by delivering ice on demand using a simple refillable water tank system for continuous ice production.

The refrigerator is also equipped with a built-in water dispenser, offering easy access to chilled water while maintaining a sleek design. Additional features such as Door Cooling+™ enable faster and more uniform cooling, while Hygiene Fresh+ helps maintain a hygienic environment by reducing bacteria and odors.

Further enhancing convenience, Smart Learner™ technology adapts cooling performance based on usage patterns, while Express Freeze supports rapid cooling whenever required. The refrigerators also come equipped with LG ThinQ™ Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling consumers to monitor and control the appliance remotely through compatible smart devices.

Commenting on the launch, Young Min Hwang- Director Home Solutions, LG Electronics India Limited, “At LG Electronics India, we continuously strive to bring meaningful innovation that enhances everyday living for Indian consumers. Our new French Door Refrigerator range reflects our commitment to premium design, convenience, and smart technology. With French Door Refrigerator featuring an Auto Ice maker in the 83.82 cm (33) width segment, we are addressing both lifestyle aspirations and practical household needs.”

The new French Door Refrigerator range is available across leading retail outlets and LG channels across India, with prices starting at ₹1.18 lakh.

With this launch, LG Electronics India continues to strengthen its leadership in the premium home appliances category by delivering innovation-led solutions tailored for Indian consumers.