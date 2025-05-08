1. Eligibility:

The Contest is open to residents of India aged 18 years or older at the time of entry.

Employees, immediate family members of employees (spouses, parents, siblings, and children) of LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LG India"), its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and anyone involved in the development or execution of this Contest are not eligible to participate.

Participation is voluntary, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win.

2. Contest Period:

The Contest begins on August 1, 2025, and ends on August 5, 2025, at 11:59 PM IST. Entries submitted after the closing date will not be considered.

3. How to Enter:

To enter the Contest, participants must complete all three steps:

Step 1:

Create a Musical Piece: Create a musical piece on Radio Optimism that narrates your unique friendship story.

Step 2:

Share on Social Media: Share your new track on your Instagram and Facebook Stories. In your stories, tell the story behind your friendship, tag @lg_india, and include the track link. Ensure your Instagram and Facebook profiles are public during the Contest period so your entry can be viewed.

Step 3:

Tag and Hashtag: Mention your friend in the comments section of the official Contest announcement post on LG India's Instagram or Facebook page, and use the hashtags #LifesGood and #RadioOptimismIndia to confirm your entry.

4. Entry Requirements & Guidelines:

The musical piece and accompanying story must be original content created by the participant.

Entries must be appropriate for all ages and must not contain any offensive, derogatory, or inappropriate content, as determined by LG India in its sole discretion.

By submitting an entry, participants grant LG India a royalty-free, worldwide, perpetual, non-exclusive license to display, reproduce, and distribute the entry, in whole or in part, in any media now known or hereinafter developed, for promotional and marketing purposes, without further compensation or notification.

Participants must have all necessary rights and permissions for the content submitted, including any music or intellectual property used in their track and story.

Multiple entries per person are not permitted. Only one entry per unique musical piece and friendship story will be considered.