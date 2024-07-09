1 During the LG MyView Smart Launch offer, a discount upto 30% is applicable. Customer placing the order will also get LG ToneFree and a 3 month Apple TV+ subscription only for the launch period.

2 The offer is valid from 2nd April to 15th April 2024 (23:59pm).

3 The offer is applicable on available MyView Smart Monitor products (27”/32”) and may change without prior notice.

4 No two offers can be clubbed together. This discount offer cannot be combined with any promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

5 LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice.

6 By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

7 For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999.