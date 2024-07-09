TV Offers Terms and Condition

Introduction

Up To INR 7966 Discount is valid for sound bar model no - S40T.DINDLLK when purchased along with LG TV Model No - 43UT80406LA.ATR

Sales Promotion Period

The Sales Promotion is effective starting on September 5th, 2024 and ends on September 15th, 2024

Disclaimers on Usage

• All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

• LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

• Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

• Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

• LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

• LG reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.