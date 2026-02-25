We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcome to the LG Electronics Government Employee Purchase Program (“Program”) brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG Electronics”). This Program is designed exclusively for the Government Employees for providing access to special offers at the discretion of LG Electronics. By participating in this Program, the Government Employee’s confirm that they have read, understood, and accepted, unconditionally, these terms and conditions, Terms and Conditions of Purchase (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-governments) and LG Electronics’ Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/)
1. Eligibility and Access
Current or newly admitted full-time or Contractual Government Employee’s in India with a valid Government Employee’s email address are eligible for this Program. For the purpose of this Program, a ‘Government Employee’ shall mean any individual working in a Government funded organization and holds a valid Government Employee’s ID card & a authorized email ID
LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Online Brand Store (https://www.lg.com/in/)
The LG Online Brand Store ("OBS") refers to LG’s official Online Business Store hosted at https://www.lg.com/in/ which enables customers to purchase LG products directly from the brand.
2. Account Cancellation
Users may cancel their account under the Program at any time. However, cancellation or deactivation of the account will result in limited access to the features available on the OBS. Certain benefits such as special member Program discounts are available only to signed-in users with active accounts.
Guest users or users without verified Government Employee’s status may not be eligible to receive program-specific discounts or offers.
3. Offers and Discounts
Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Moreover, LG Electronics reserves the right to determine the LG products/ models that are eligible for any discounts. Such select products/ models are subject to change from time to time at the discretion of LG Electronics, without prior notice. Moreover, the offers under the Program can be used on (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-governments) only. None of these offers can be used for any offline sales channels and such offers may change without any prior notice.
Benefits offered under the Program:
Up to 63% discount valid for LG Sound bar Model: SC9S.DINDLLK
7% Additional Off
Government Employees will receive an automatic discount of 7% (seven percent) off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.
Up to 17% Off via Auto Applied Coupon code at Checkout
Government Employees will receive an automatic discount of Up to 17% off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.
Only the above-mentioned specific offers are eligible to be combined. No other offer, promotion, discount, benefit or coupon can be used or “clubbed” with these stated, combinable offers.
|Category
|Model
|MRP
|LG Online Brand Shop Offer Discount
|LG Online Brand Shop Price (after offer Discount)
|Additional 7% off on Brand Shop Price
|Price After 7% Additional Discount
|Additional discount via Auto Applied Coupon Code
|Net Price
|Soundbar
|S40T
|₹ 26,990
|50%
|₹ 13,490
|7%
|₹ 12,546
|9%
|₹ 11,417
|Soundbar
|SC9S
|₹ 89,990
|63%
|₹ 32,990
|7%
|₹ 30,681
|16%
|₹ 25,772
|Soundbar
|SPT8-S
|₹ 12,990
|8%
|₹ 11,990
|7%
|₹ 11,151
|16%
|₹ 9,352
|XBOOM
|RNC5
|₹ 34,990
|43%
|₹ 19,990
|7%
|₹ 18,591
|17%
|₹ 15,392
4. Purchase Limitations
Purchases made by Government Employees are subject to a quantity cap per registered and verified user ID within a calendar year (January 01 to December 31), as detailed below:
A user may purchase up to three (3) units per category per year for the following product categories:
- Refrigerators
- Washing Machines
- Air Conditioners
- Water Purifiers
- Dishwashers
- Microwave
A user may purchase up to two (2) units per category per year for the following product categories:
- LED
- Sound System
- Monitors
- Projectors
Example, within a single calendar year and using one registered user ID, a user may purchase up to 3 refrigerators and up to 2 Televisions, subject to eligibility and verification norms.
5. Modification and Revocation
LG Electronics reserves the absolute and sole right, at any time and without prior notice or liability, to suspend, modify, cancel or revoke the Program, its terms and conditions, any offers or benefits offered thereunder, or any individual account related to the Government Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.
6. Confidentiality and Use
As the Government Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop offers exclusive benefits to Government Employees, they must ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.
LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any Government Employees access to the Government Employee’s Store of the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such Government Employee commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.
7. General Provisions
- For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions of Purchase. https://www.lg.com/in/partners/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/
- None of the offers can be redeemed for cash at any point of time.
- All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG Electronics shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits under this Program.
- If at any point during the period of this offer, the Government Employee is unable to avail any of the stated offers due to a technical glitch or any reason whatsoever, the Government Employee concerned shall raise a request detailing the issue with the Customer Support team. Upon receipt of a valid request, the operations team will connect with the Government Employee to investigate the issue and work towards a resolution. The resolution will be subject to the sole discretion of LG Electronics.
- LG Electronics shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this Program, its terms and conditions or the benefits offered thereunder in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This Program is subject to force majeure conditions including but not limited to pandemic, epidemic, natural disasters etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this Program shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this Program are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
- Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.