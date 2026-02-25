Welcome to the LG Electronics Corporate Employee Store Program (“Program”) brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG Electronics”). This Program is designed exclusively for the active employees of whitelisted corporate domains (“Corporate Employees”), providing access to special offers at the discretion of LG Electronics. By participating in this Program, the Corporate Employees confirm that they have read, understood, and accepted, unconditionally, these terms and conditions, Terms and Conditions of Purchase (https://www.lg.com/in/partners/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/) and LG Electronics’ Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/)







1. Eligibility and Access

Corporate Employees can participate in the Program, however, such participation is subject to LG Electronics’ right to determine eligibility for access to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop (https://www.lg.com/in/).

Access is strictly for Corporate Employees who either currently hold an account at the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop or are new Corporate Employees signing up at (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-partners/).







2. Account Cancellation

Cancellation of the account for any reason, including but not limited to removal of domain from LG Electronics’ list of corporate domains, will result in the automatic cancellation of the right to use the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.







3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Moreover, LG Electronics reserves the right to determine the LG products/ models that are eligible for any discounts. Such select products/ models are subject to change from time to time at the discretion of LG Electronics, without prior notice. Moreover, the offers under the Program can be used on (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-partners/) only. None of these offers can be used for any offline sales channels and such offers may change without any prior notice.

Benefits offered under the Program:

Up to 63% discount valid for LG Sound bar Model: SC9S.DINDLLK

7% Additional Off

Employees will receive an automatic discount of 7% (seven percent) off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.







Up to 17% Off via Auto Applied Coupon code at Checkout

Employees will receive an automatic discount of Up to 17% off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.

Only the above-mentioned specific offers are eligible to be combined. No other offer, promotion, discount, benefit or coupon can be used or “clubbed” with these stated, combinable offers.

Category Model MRP LG Online Brand Shop Offer Discount LG Online Brand Shop Price (after offer Discount) Additional 7% off on Brand Shop Price Price After 7% Additional Discount Additional discount via Auto Applied Coupon Code Net Price Soundbar S40T ₹ 26,990 50% ₹ 13,490 7% ₹ 12,546 9% ₹ 11,417 Soundbar SC9S ₹ 89,990 63% ₹ 32,990 7% ₹ 30,681 16% ₹ 25,772 Soundbar SPT8-S ₹ 12,990 8% ₹ 11,990 7% ₹ 11,151 16% ₹ 9,352 XBOOM RNC5 ₹ 34,990 43% ₹ 19,990 7% ₹ 18,591 17% ₹ 15,392







4. Purchase Limitations

Purchases made by Corporate Employees are subject to a quantity cap per registered and verified user ID within a calendar year (January 01 to December 31), as detailed below:

A user may purchase up to three (3) units per category per year for the following product categories:

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioners

Water Purifiers

Dishwashers

Microwave







A user may purchase up to two (2) units per category per year for the following product categories:

LED

Sound System

Monitors

Projectors

Example, within a single calendar year and using one registered user ID, a user may purchase up to 3 refrigerators and up to 2 Televisions, subject to eligibility and verification norms.







5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the absolute and sole right, at any time and without prior notice or liability, to suspend, modify, cancel or revoke the Program, its terms and conditions, any offers or benefits offered thereunder, or any individual account related to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.







6. Confidentiality and Use

As the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop offers exclusive benefits to Corporate Employees, the Corporate Employees must ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.

LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any Corporate Employee’s access to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such Corporate Employee commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.







7. General Provisions