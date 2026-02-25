We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcome to the LG Electronics Corporate Employee Store Program (“Program”) brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG Electronics”). This Program is designed exclusively for the active employees of whitelisted corporate domains (“Corporate Employees”), providing access to special offers at the discretion of LG Electronics. By participating in this Program, the Corporate Employees confirm that they have read, understood, and accepted, unconditionally, these terms and conditions, Terms and Conditions of Purchase (https://www.lg.com/in/partners/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/) and LG Electronics’ Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/)
1. Eligibility and Access
Corporate Employees can participate in the Program, however, such participation is subject to LG Electronics’ right to determine eligibility for access to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop (https://www.lg.com/in/).
Access is strictly for Corporate Employees who either currently hold an account at the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop or are new Corporate Employees signing up at (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-partners/).
2. Account Cancellation
Cancellation of the account for any reason, including but not limited to removal of domain from LG Electronics’ list of corporate domains, will result in the automatic cancellation of the right to use the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.
3. Offers and Discounts
Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Moreover, LG Electronics reserves the right to determine the LG products/ models that are eligible for any discounts. Such select products/ models are subject to change from time to time at the discretion of LG Electronics, without prior notice. Moreover, the offers under the Program can be used on (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-partners/) only. None of these offers can be used for any offline sales channels and such offers may change without any prior notice.
Benefits offered under the Program:
Up to 63% discount valid for LG Sound bar Model: SC9S.DINDLLK
7% Additional Off
Employees will receive an automatic discount of 7% (seven percent) off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.
Up to 17% Off via Auto Applied Coupon code at Checkout
Employees will receive an automatic discount of Up to 17% off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.
Only the above-mentioned specific offers are eligible to be combined. No other offer, promotion, discount, benefit or coupon can be used or “clubbed” with these stated, combinable offers.
|Category
|Model
|MRP
|LG Online Brand Shop Offer Discount
|LG Online Brand Shop Price (after offer Discount)
|Additional 7% off on Brand Shop Price
|Price After 7% Additional Discount
|Additional discount via Auto Applied Coupon Code
|Net Price
|Soundbar
|S40T
|₹ 26,990
|50%
|₹ 13,490
|7%
|₹ 12,546
|9%
|₹ 11,417
|Soundbar
|SC9S
|₹ 89,990
|63%
|₹ 32,990
|7%
|₹ 30,681
|16%
|₹ 25,772
|Soundbar
|SPT8-S
|₹ 12,990
|8%
|₹ 11,990
|7%
|₹ 11,151
|16%
|₹ 9,352
|XBOOM
|RNC5
|₹ 34,990
|43%
|₹ 19,990
|7%
|₹ 18,591
|17%
|₹ 15,392
4. Purchase Limitations
Purchases made by Corporate Employees are subject to a quantity cap per registered and verified user ID within a calendar year (January 01 to December 31), as detailed below:
A user may purchase up to three (3) units per category per year for the following product categories:
- Refrigerators
- Washing Machines
- Air Conditioners
- Water Purifiers
- Dishwashers
- Microwave
A user may purchase up to two (2) units per category per year for the following product categories:
- LED
- Sound System
- Monitors
- Projectors
Example, within a single calendar year and using one registered user ID, a user may purchase up to 3 refrigerators and up to 2 Televisions, subject to eligibility and verification norms.
5. Modification and Revocation
LG Electronics reserves the absolute and sole right, at any time and without prior notice or liability, to suspend, modify, cancel or revoke the Program, its terms and conditions, any offers or benefits offered thereunder, or any individual account related to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.
6. Confidentiality and Use
As the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop offers exclusive benefits to Corporate Employees, the Corporate Employees must ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.
LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any Corporate Employee’s access to the Corporate Employee Store of the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such Corporate Employee commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.
7. General Provisions
- For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions of Purchase. https://www.lg.com/in/partners/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/
- None of the offers can be redeemed for cash at any point of time.
- All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG Electronics shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits under this Program.
- If at any point during the period of this offer, the Corporate Employee is unable to avail any of the stated offers due to a technical glitch or any reason whatsoever, the Corporate Employee concerned shall raise a request detailing the issue with the Customer Support team. Upon receipt of a valid request, the operations team will connect with the Corporate Employee to investigate the issue and work towards a resolution. The resolution will be subject to the sole discretion of LG Electronics.
- LG Electronics shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this Program, its terms and conditions or the benefits offered thereunder in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This Program is subject to force majeure conditions including but not limited to pandemic, epidemic, natural disasters etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this Program shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this Program are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
- Products are available for purchase without the offers as well