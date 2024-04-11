We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED R 65 (164 cm) Rollable 4K Smart TV
A Revolutionary New Experience
All Your Dreams Rolled into One
LG OLED65R1PTA SELF-LIT OLED Technology
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K Rollable OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Face Enhancing
Yes* (Face Enhancing)
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color & contrast enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Pro
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED
GAMING FEATURES
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 FPS
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Response Time
1 ms
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Scene Analysis
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
WebOS Home
New (Full Screen)
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
4.2 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
100W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (40W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
WiSA 2.1ch (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Standard
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
4 (Rear)
-
USB Ports
3 (Rear)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear, RF)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
Headphone Out
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1592 x 1276.3 x 266 mm
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1750 x 750 x 420 mm
-
Stand (W x D)
1592 x 266 mm
-
Weight (TV + Stand) in Kg
91.0
-
Weight (W/Carton) in Kg
109.0
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes (Signature PM21)
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Inc.
168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA, GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea
-
Imported By
LG Electronics
A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
IND Estate, Mathura Road
New Delhi -110044
(India )
What people are saying
Buy Directly
OLED65R1PTA
LG SIGNATURE OLED R 65 (164 cm) Rollable 4K Smart TV