LG LED TV LQ63 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart Full HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR | 20W
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10 Pro
Access to your favourites
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
Key Specs
-
Display Type
Smart LED
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
Smart LED
-
Display Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
60 Hz
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (MR22)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Rear)
-
USB Input
USB Ports
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
Buy Directly
32LQ6360PSA
LG LED TV LQ63 32 (81.28cm) AI Smart Full HD TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR | 20W