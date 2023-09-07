About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG DUALCOOL с функцией очистителя воздуха, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², датчик пыли PM 1.0

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

LG DUALCOOL с функцией очистителя воздуха, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², датчик пыли PM 1.0

AP12RT

LG DUALCOOL с функцией очистителя воздуха, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², датчик пыли PM 1.0

10 лет гарантии

10 лет гарантии

Технология Dual Inverter

Технология Dual Inverter

R32

R32

Wi-Fi управление

Wi-Fi управление

Умная диагностика

Умная диагностика

Контроль энергопотребления

Контроль 

энергопотребления

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Мониторинг 

энергопотребления

Покрытие Gold Fin

Покрытие Gold Fin

Plasmaster Ionizer Plus

Plasmaster Ionizer Plus

Фильтр двойной очистки

Фильтр двойной очистки

Автоочистка

Автоочистка

Jet Cool

Jet Cool

Оптимальный воздушный поток

Оптимальный

воздушный поток

Быстрый нагрев

Быстрый нагрев

Комфортная подача воздуха

Комфортная подача воздуха

Низкий уровень шума 19 Дб

Низкий уровень шума 19 Дб

Тихий режим

Тихий режим

Простой и быстрый монтаж

Простой и быстрый монтаж

Дышите чистым воздухом

Дышите чистым воздухом

Кондиционер LG оснащён системой очистки 2-в-1 (комфортное охлаждение и фильтрация воздуха), которая защитит вас от мелкой пыли, микроорганизмов, бактерий и сверхмелких частиц размером PM 1.0.

4-цветный Смарт-дисплей

Дышите чистым воздухом

Кондиционер LG оснащён системой очистки 2-в-1 (комфортное охлаждение и фильтрация воздуха), которая защитит вас от мелкой пыли, микроорганизмов, бактерий и сверхмелких частиц размером PM 1.0.

4-цветный Смарт-дисплей

Dual Inverter компрессор

Современный инверторный компрессор LG решает проблемы, связанные с недостаточной производительностью и шумом, в результате чего кондиционер охлаждает помещение быстрее, работает тише и служит дольше.

Dual Inverter компрессор

Компрессор с широким диапазоном частоты вращения экономит электроэнергию и быстрее охлаждает воздух.

10 лет гарантии

10-летняя гарантия подтверждена TUV Rheinland.

TUV Rheinland

Гарантия энергосбережения и высокой скорости охлаждения от TUV Rheinland (US-W242Kxy0 / TS-H2465DA0).

Дышите чистым воздухом

Энергосбережение

Инверторный компрессор постоянно регулирует свою скорость работы

для поддержания оптимальной температуры в помещении.

Технология Dual Inverter экономит больше электроэнергии,

нежели обычный компрессор.

* Видео представлено для иллюстрации. Изображения продуктов на видео могут отличаться от реальных продуктов, а технические характеристики могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Дышите чистым воздухом

Быстрое охлаждение

Благодаря технологии Dual Inverter компрессор может работать на высоких скоростях, что позволяет быстро достигать заданной комфортной температуры.

* Видео представлено для иллюстрации. Изображения продуктов на видео могут отличаться от реальных продуктов, а технические характеристики могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Революционный дизайн

Революционный дизайн

Изящный и современный дизайн органично впишется во многие интерьеры.

Новый EZ-фильтр обеспечит легкую эксплуатацию, а скрытый дисплей покажет электропотребление в реальном времени.

Тихий режим

Тихий режим

Кондиционеры LG работают с низким уровнем шума благодаря уникальной технологии LG с использованием наклонных лопастей вентилятора Skew Fan и компрессора Dual Inverter. Тихая работа кондиционеров LG не потревожит ваш сон.

* Видео представлено для иллюстрации. Изображения продуктов на видео могут отличаться от реальных продуктов, а технические характеристики могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™

Запатентованная технология Gold Fin™ эффективно защищает теплообменник от коррозии и обеспечивает более длительный срок службы системы в целом.

Быстрая и простая установка

Быстрая и простая установка

Кондиционеры LG отличаются более простой установкой. Благодаря современным инженерным решениям сокращаются трудозатраты и время монтажа.

6 ступеней контроля жалюзи

Вы можете выбрать любую из 6-ти позиций жалюзи для более точного распределения воздушного потока.

Автоматическая очистка

Функция автоматической очистки предотвращает скопление влаги, тем самым препятствует размножению вредных бактерий, плесени и появлению неприятного запаха.

Комфортный ночной режим

Устанавливайте индивидуальные настройки ночного режима.Специальный ночной режим обеспечит комфортный сон и избавит от «сквозняков» благодаря расширенной настройке.

Jet Dry

Технология Jet Dry отдает приоритетное значение осушению в помещениях с высоким уровнем влажности, создавая идеальный микроклимат.

Эффективный нагрев

Кондиционер LG регулирует воздушный поток, обеспечивая оптимальное распределение теплого воздуха в жилых помещениях и обеспечивая быстрый нагрев.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

new_v2

Характеристики

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

3500

Heating Capacity Max(W)

4000

Все характеристики

СНИЖЕНИЕ ВЛАЖНОСТИ

Датчик влажности

НАГРЕВ

Уровень шума (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

А/А

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

3500

Heating Capacity Max(W)

4000

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

857 × 348 × 189

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

11.9

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

717 × 495 × 230

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

26

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

47 / 42 / 35 / 27 / 21

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

45 / 41 / 35 / - / 30

ФИЛЬТР

Фильтр ультратонкой пыли

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

AP12RT

LG DUALCOOL с функцией очистителя воздуха, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², датчик пыли PM 1.0

Найти онлайн