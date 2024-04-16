Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Обслуживание техники LG за пределами гарантии

 

Профессиональный ремонт бытовой техники LG на территории Казахстана. 

Заявка на ремонт

Почему следует выбирать обслуживание техники в Авторизованном Сервисном Центре


Сервисное покрытие (20 городов Казахстана)

Сервисное покрытие

Сертифицированные специалисты

Сертифицированные специалисты

Ремонт с применением оригинальных запасных частей

Оригинальные запчасти

Гарантия от Производителя

Гарантия

Ориентировочная стоимость ремонтов

.

Стиральные / Сушильные Машины

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Сложный ремонтот 16500от 15000от 15000от 15000от 12000от 10000от 12000
Простой ремонтот 4500от 8000от 5000от 4000от 8000от 5000от 6000
.

Холодильники

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Сложный ремонтот 44000от 30000от 23000от 40000от 50000от 32000от 35000
Простой ремонтот 4500от 8000от 5000от 10000от 12000от 8000от 5000
.

Телевизоры

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Крупный ремонт (<50")от 30000от 25000от 15000от 15000от 25000от 25000от 35000
Мелкий ремонт (<50")от 16500от 7500от 8000от 6000от 10000от 8500от 10000
Крупный ремонт (>50")от 44000от 45000от 25000от 40000от 40000от 30000от 45000
Мелкий ремонт (>50")от 33000от 15000от 8000от 10000от 15000от 8500от 15000
.

Пылесосы

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Сложный ремонтот 5500от 15000от 10000от 8000от 8000от 8500от 10000
Простой ремонтот 5500от 8000от 3000от 3000от 4000от 3000от 6000
.

Аудио/видео техника

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Сложный ремонтот 11000от 15000от 10000от 15000от 15000от 10000от 15000
Простой ремонтот 3500от 8000от 4000от 10000от 8000от 4000от 10000
.

Микроволновые печи

.
УслугаАлматыАстанаШымкентВосточный регионЗападный регионЮжный регионСеверный регион
Сложный ремонтот 5500от 15000от 10000от 15000от 8000от 8500от 10000
Простой ремонтот 5500от 8000от 4000от 5000от 4000от 3500от 6000

* Цены являются ориентировочными и могут варьироваться в зависимости от региона и сложности работ.

