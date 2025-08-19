Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Клининг Станция A9T-LITE, Kompressor™, 220 Вт

LG Клининг Станция A9T-LITE, Kompressor™, 220 Вт

LG Клининг Станция A9T-LITE, Kompressor™, 220 Вт

A9T-LITE
LG Пылесос вертикальный беспроводной LG A9T-LITE | Станция самоочистки, Серый графитовый вертикальный беспроводной пылесос LG A9T-LITE, вид станции спереди, A9T-LITE
LG Пылесос вертикальный беспроводной LG A9T-LITE | Станция самоочистки, Серый графитовый вертикальный беспроводной пылесос LG A9T-LITE, вид станции спереди, A9T-LITE
Основные характеристики

  • Насадка с двойной щеткой Dual Floor Max и LED-подсветкой
  • Мощность всасывания 220 Вт
  • Технология компрессования пыли Kompressor™
  • Телескопическая трубка
Больше
Фронтальный снимок башни A9 All-in-One в современном интерьере гостиной в белых тонах

Очищение, хранение и зарядка в одном месте

Док-станция беспроводного пылесоса LG CordZero All-in-One Tower™* сочетает несколько функций: автоматическая очистка пылесборника, заряд аккумулятора, хранение аксессуаров.

Технологичный внутри, стильный снаружи

Лаконичный дизайн беспроводного пылесоса LG CordZero All-in-One Tower™* дополнит любой современный интерьер.

Пылесосы под разными углами, помещенные в комнату в современном интерьере

* ЭлДжи КордЗиро Ол-ин-Ван Тауэр.

Технологичный внутри, стильный снаружи

Лаконичный дизайн беспроводного пылесоса LG CordZero All-in-One Tower™* дополнит любой современный интерьер.

* ЭлДжи КордЗиро Ол-ин-Ван Тауэр.

Дополнительная фильтрация

Помимо 5-ступенчатой фильтрации, встроенной в пылесос, в док-станции предусмотрена дополнительная очистка. Поток воздуха проходит через два фильтра, благодаря чему на выходе он очищен от мельчайших частиц пыли.

Дезинфекция ультрафиолетом

Размещенная внутри док-станции УФ лампа работает в течение 2-х часов после установки пылесоса, сокращая количество бактерий в мешке для сбора пыли.

*Испытание проведено Корейским научно-исследовательским институтом биологических наук и биотехнологий KRIBS, в соответствии с протоколом LG Electronics. Мешок для сбора пыли в док-станции All-In-One Tower (модель №: VDS-ST1*U) был заполнен смоделированной бытовой пылью, в соответствии со стандартом IEC 628852 7.2.2.3, и бактериями (золотистый стафилококк, синегнойная палочка, палочка пневмонии, кишечная палочка – около 107 КОЕ/мл каждой бактерии). Обрабатываемое пространство было расположено на 9 образцовых локациях поверх пыли. После 2-х часового воздействия УФ-лампы было проведено сравнение количества живых бактерий с необработанной поверхностью. (Условия испытания: (23 ± 2) °C, (45 ± 5)% относительной влажности воздуха)
* Необходимо заменить мешок для сбора пыли, когда замигает индикатор на дисплее. Для поддержания оптимальной производительности и подавления роста бактерий LG рекомендует производить замену мешка для сбора пыли раз в 3 месяца.
* Скорость уровня подавления роста бактерий может меняться в зависимости от условий эксплуатации пылесоса.

Эффективная система фильтрации

5-ти ступенчатая система фильтрации способна удерживать до 99,97% частиц пыли размером от 0,3 микрона* и поддерживать чистоту воздуха в доме.

Съемная система моющихся фильтров 

Со временем грязь и пыль забиваются в фильтры пылесоса. Их можно легко вынуть и промыть в проточной воде.

* Подтверждено тестом эффективности фильтрации Системы стандартов пылесосов ASTM F1977-04(2017), в турбо режиме работы пылесоса. Эффективность фильтрации может отличаться в зависимости от условий использования пылесоса.

Система прессования пыли вместо увеличения размера пылесборника

Технология Kompressor™* увеличивает вместительность пылесборника в 2.4 раза*, что позволяет очищать его реже.

* Изображения продукта служат только для иллюстрации и могут отличаться от реального продукта.

Прозрачный корпус, чтобы показать умный инверторный двигатель, установленный внутри и систему мультициклон

Технология для длительной и тщательной уборки

Инверторный мотор, Smart Inverter Motor™*, вращается на высоких скоростях и формирует в циклоне мощные потоки воздуха. Бесщёточная конструкция уменьшает количество механических повреждений. Компания LG предоставляет 10-летнюю гарантию на мотор пылесоса. 

*«Умный» Инверторный Мотор
* Подтверждено тестом эффективности фильтрации Системы стандартов пылесосов ASTM F1977-04(2017), в турбо режиме работы пылесоса. Эффективность фильтрации может отличаться в зависимости от условий использования пылесоса.

Высокая мощность всасывания для эффективной уборки

Сочетание инверторного мотора, Smart Inverter Motor™*, и осевого турбо циклона разделяет крупные и мелкие частицы пыли и мусора, увеличивая мощность всасывания и длительность работы пылесоса.

Управление в одно касание

Включать, выключать, переключать режимы пылесоса можно одним нажатием пальца на кнопки управления.

Позади находится пылесос, на переднем плане женщина использует приложение ThinQ на своем смартфоне

Умный подход с  функцией подключения  к Wi-Fi

Приложение LG ThinQ™* информирует о необходимости очистки фильтров, уровне заряда батареи, обеспечивает проведение диагностики и ведение журнала уборки.

* ЭлДжи СинКью
* Для использования LG ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ необходимо подключить к Wi-Fi через приложение LG ThinQ™. Приложение LG ThinQ™ можно загрузить из Google Play Store или Apple App Store на любой смартфон. Подробные инструкции приведены в LG ThinQ™, см. руководство по применению. Приложение LG ThinQ™ может работать некорректно на некоторых моделях смартфонов. Пожалуйста, проверьте версии программного обеспечения на совместимость (Android OS 5.0 или выше, iOS 10.0 или выше)

Универсальная насадка

Насадка с двойной щеткой Dual Floor Max* подходит для любого типа напольного покрытия (ковра или паркета), обеспечивая эффективный cбор мусора. Встроенная LED-подсветка помогает заметить даже мельчайшие частицы пыли для безупречной чистоты.

Насадка с двойной щеткой Dual Floor Max и LED-подсветкой чистит две поверхности - ковёр и пол

Хранение аксессуаров

Удобное и аккуратное хранение дополнительных насадок в зарядной станции All-in-One Tower™*

Вид справа

Вид слева

Вид снаружи

Щелевая насадка

Подходит для уборки труднодоступных мест.

Комбинированная насадка 2в1

Совмещает мягкую щетину и твердую насадку.

FAQ

Q.

Чем модель A9T-LITE отличается от других беспроводных пылесосов LG?

A.

LG A9T-LITE оснащён инновационной станцией автоматической очистки All-in-One Tower™, которая автоматически опустошает контейнер для пыли после уборки. Это делает уход за пылесосом ещё удобнее по сравнению с другими моделями.

Q.

Как работает система автоматического опустошения контейнера?

A.

После установки пылесоса на зарядную станцию All-in-One Tower™ встроенный мотор всасывает пыль и мусор из контейнера пылесоса в герметичный мешок внутри станции. Это снижает контакт с пылью и облегчает уход за устройством.

Q.

Как часто нужно чистить фильтры и как это делать?

A.

Для поддержания высокой мощности всасывания рекомендуется очищать предварительный фильтр каждую неделю и HEPA-фильтр каждые 3–6 месяцев в зависимости от интенсивности использования. Фильтры можно промывать водой, но перед установкой важно полностью их высушить.

Печать

Все характеристики

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    8806096105481

ОСНОВНЫЕ ПРИНАДЛЕЖНОСТИ

  • Щетка для чистки

    Нет

  • 2-в-1

    Да

  • Щелевая насадка

    Да

АККУМУЛЯТОР

  • Аккумуляторы в комплекте (кол-во)

    1 (одиночный)

  • Тип аккумулятора

    Литий-ионный

  • Время зарядки (мин/батарея)

    240

  • Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (нормальный режим)

    60

  • Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (нормальный режим + насадка)

    40

  • Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (турбо-режим)

    7

  • Макс. время работы (мин/батарея) (турбо-режим + насадка)

    6

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС (ОЧИСТИТЕЛЬ)

  • Размеры коробки (ШxВxГмм)

    282 x 703 x 131

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Высота продукта (мм) (макс)

    1120

  • Вес (кг)

    2.6

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС (СТАНЦИЯ)

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    255 x 1009 x 297

  • Вес (кг)

    9.7

ФУНКЦИИ

  • 5-ступенчатая система фильтрации

    Да

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Да

  • Индикатор статуса аккумулятора

    Да

  • Зарядка и хранение

    All-in-One Tower

  • Индикатор забившихся объектов

    Да

  • Трансформация в ручной пылесос

    Да

  • Циклонная технология

    Осевой турбо циклон

  • Двойной DualPowerPack™

    Нет

  • Предупреждающий индикатор цикла очистки фильтра

    Да

  • Телескопическая трубка (4 длины)

    Да

  • Управление одним касанием

    Да

  • Моющиеся фильтры

    Да

ОСОБЕННОСТИ (СТАНЦИЯ)

  • Нано LED

    Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Цвет корпуса

    Серый

НАСАДКИ

  • Универсальная насадка

    Нет

  • Насадка для постельного белья

    Нет

  • Насадка для влажной уборки

    Нет

  • Насадка для домашних животных

    Нет

  • Насадка для твердых поверхностей

    Нет

ДРУГИЕ АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • Хранение съемных насадок и швабр

    Нет

  • Сумка для насадок

    Нет

  • Растяжимый шланг

    Нет

  • Дополнительный выпускной фильтр

    Нет

  • Дополнительный предварительный фильтр

    Да

  • Гибкая щелевая насадка

    Нет

  • Насадка для сильных загрязнений

    Нет

  • Насадка для матрасов

    Нет

  • Насадки для влажной уборки (кол-во)

    0

  • Насадка с регулировкой угла

    Нет

  • Устройство для наполнения бака для воды (Мерная чашка)

    Нет

ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

  • Вместительность пылесборника (л)

    0.44

  • Объем собранного мусора (л) (После сжатия)

    0.88

  • Максимальная мощность всасывания (Вт)

    220

  • Режим мощности

    Нормальный / Выс.мощность / Турбо

ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ (СТАНЦИЯ)

  • Цикл опустошения (с)

    45

  • Потребляемая мощность (Вт) (Зарядка)

    0.4

  • Потребление электроэнергии (А)(Чистка)

    9.0

  • Потребляемая мощность (Вт) (Очищение)

    1700

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Да

  • История очистки

    Да

  • Предупреждение цикла очистки фильтра

    Да

  • Руководство по чистке фильтра

    Да

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

