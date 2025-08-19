Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Designers Club

Дизайнеры в центре внимания:

эксклюзивные условия для ваших идей

Преимущества клуба

Присоединяйтесь к клубу и откройте доступ к уникальным ресурсам, бонусам и профессиональной поддержке

Percentage icon
Уникальные ценовые предложения
на технику LG для ваших проектов
Gift box icon
Бонусная система - дополнительные
вознаграждения за покупку на сайте LG
Storage boxes icon
Хранение товара на складе
— до 30 дней бесплатно
Delivery truck icon
Бесплатная доставка и установка
техники на объект

Почему LG?

LG - это больше, чем техника. Это стиль жизни и источник вдохновения для профессионалов. Наши продукты помогают создавать уникальные интерьеры, где каждая деталь продумана до мелочей

Инновационные бытовые
решения

InstaView, WashTower, OLED технологии будущего

Home appliances

Безупречное качество
и элегантность

Долговечность, эстетика и внимание к деталям

Elegant appliances

Глобальное признание

Победитель мировых наград в сфере дизайна
( iF Gold Award, Red Dot Best of the Best, IDEA Gold и др)

Awards and recognition

LG ThinQ умный дом

Инновации и интеллектуальное управление в каждом устройстве

Smart home devices

Условия участия

Step 1

Регистрация

Заполните форму заявки

Step 2

Использование промокода

Промокод передается вашим заказчикам для покупки техники LG со специальной скидкой.   Вы можете оформить заказ самостоятельно от имени клиента или передать промокод клиенту для оформления заказа на https://www.lg.com/kz

Step 3

Бонусная программа

За каждую покупку, совершенную с вашим промокодом, вы получаете бонусы от LG Бонусы начисляются после подтверждения успешной доставки заказа 15 числа каждого месяца

Step 4

Поддержка дизайнеров

Бесплатная доставка и установка техники на объект. Консультации специалистов LG по подбору техники для вашего проекта

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Что такое Клуб Дизайнеров?
Клуб дизайнеров LG - это сообщество для дизайнеров интерьера, которое позволяет приобретать технику LG для клиентов со специальными условиями и получать бонусы за каждую покупку
Кто может стать участником клуба?
Участниками клуба могут стать совершеннолетние граждане РК, имеющие стаж работы от 1 года в сфере дизайна интерьера, работающие с заказчиками, которые делают ремонт или обустраивают жильё.
Как оформить покупку техники с бонусом?
Выбираете технику LG на сайте www.lg.com/kz, оформляете заказ для клиента, указывая свой уникальный промокод/ID дизайнера (промокод выдается индивидуально, после заключения договорных отношений). После подтверждения покупки бонус фиксируется в системе и выплачивается вам в соответствии с условиями клуба.
Какой размер бонуса я получаю?
Размер бонуса фиксированный и рассчитывается в процентах от стоимости техники. Подробные условия предоставляются при регистрации в клубе и заключении договорных отношений.
Когда начисляются бонусы?
Продажи фиксируются в течении календарного месяца (с 15-го числа одного месяца по 15-е число следующего месяца). Выплата производится после подтверждения всех покупок в соответствии с условиями клуба.
* для того чтобы детально ознакомиться с условиями клуба - свяжитесь с нашим менеджером.