Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED — инновации без границ

*Omdia. 12 лет подряд занимает первое место по количеству проданных единиц в период с 2013 по 2024 год. Этот результат не является одобрением компании LGE или ее изделий. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.
*Премии CES Innovation Awards присуждаются на основе описательных материалов, представленных судьям. CTA не проверяла достоверность представленных материалов и заявлений, а также не проверяла изделие, за которое была присуждена премия.

Познакомьтесь с инновацией, лежащей в основе каждого LG OLED.

Первый специальный процессор для OLED, усовершенствованный годами эволюции

Наш специальный ИИ-процессор alpha для OLED, продолжает впечатлять своей передовой технологией. Более десяти лет каждое новое поколение неизменно повышает стандарты совершенства OLED.

Нал лучший OLED TV

Показана эволюция каждого ИИ-процессора alpha с 2018 года до настоящего времени. Встроенный текст показывает инновации или улучшения процессора, представленные каждый год, завершаясь последним достижением — гиперперсонализацией на основе 1,6 миллиарда точек данных изображения и 40 миллионов точек данных звука.

*Характеристики каждой модели могут отличаться.

Откройте для себя Идеальный черный OLED только на LG OLED»

Ощути  захватывающие впечатления от идеального черного цвета, которые только может доставить OLED.

Идеальные чёрные, точные цвета, плавные градации без помутнений, высокая контрастность — всё это в настоящем разрешении с чёткими пикселями.

LG OLED TV с настенным креплением. На экране изображение горного массива на фоне вечернего темного неба со звездами. Сцена разделена пополам. На одной половине метка «Дисплей с неидеальным черным», цвета тусклые и серые, звезды едва видны. На другом конце, обозначенном как «Идеальный черный дисплей», черные цвета глубокие и темные, звезды яркие и белые, создавая очень приятное изображение с высоким контрастом.

LG OLED TV с настенным креплением. На экране изображение горного массива на фоне вечернего темного неба со звездами. Сцена разделена пополам. На одной половине метка «Дисплей с неидеальным черным», цвета тусклые и серые, звезды едва видны. На другом конце, обозначенном как «Идеальный черный дисплей», черные цвета глубокие и темные, звезды яркие и белые, создавая очень приятное изображение с высоким контрастом.

Идеальный черный

Идеальный черный с UL-сертификацией обеспечивает

уровни настоящего черного, усиливающего воспринимаемую

яркость и контрость, независимо

от условий освещения.

*Дисплей LG OLED соответствует требованиям UL в отношении технологии «Идеальный черный» по стандарту кольцевого отражения света IDMS 11.5 на основе стандартных световых условий в помещении (от 200 до 500 Лк).

*Фактические характеристики могут варьироваться в зависимости от рассеянного освещения и среды просмотра.

Красочный попугай в ультравысоком разрешении на черном фоне. Вокруг него в воздухе зависли капли воды. Изображение демонстрирует технологию «Идеальный цвет», подчеркивая красоту и яркость каждого оттенка цвета попугая. Темный фон с четкими деталями капель воды также делает акцент на экране с антибликовым покрытием. Представлены различные сертификаты логотипов UL и Intertek. Они указывают на 100% точность цветопередачи, 100% цветовой объем и защиту от бликов. Также виден текст: «Проверьте знак качества «Идеальный цвет».

Красочный попугай в ультравысоком разрешении на черном фоне. Вокруг него в воздухе зависли капли воды. Изображение демонстрирует технологию «Идеальный цвет», подчеркивая красоту и яркость каждого оттенка цвета попугая. Темный фон с четкими деталями капель воды также делает акцент на экране с антибликовым покрытием. Представлены различные сертификаты логотипов UL и Intertek. Они указывают на 100% точность цветопередачи, 100% цветовой объем и защиту от бликов. Также виден текст: «Проверьте знак качества «Идеальный цвет».

Идеальный цвет

LG OLED — Фаворит среди профессиональных кинематографистов

Телевизоры имеют 100% цветовой объём и 100%

Сертфикат Color Fidelity. Насладитесь точными

яркими цветами даже при большой яркости или в темноте.

*«Безбликовая» характеристика применима к OLED M5 с диагональю 83/77/65 дюймов и OLED G5 с диагональю 83/77/65/55 дюймов.

*«100%-ная точность цветопередачи» и «100% цветовой объем» для DCI-P3» применимы к телевизорам OLED TV, выпущенным в 2025 г.

*Дисплей LG OLED был проверен UL на идеальный цвет в соответствии со стандартами отражения кольцевого света IDMS 11.5.

*100% цветовой объем означает, что качество изображения равно или больше цветового объема по стандарту DCI-P3, что было независимо подтверждено Intertek.

*Дисплей LG OLED сертифицирован компанией Intertek на предмет 100% точности цветопередачи, измеренной по стандарту CIE DE2000 с использованием 125 цветовых шаблонов.

*Отражающая способность дисплея определяется как значение Specular Component Included (SCI) при длине волны 550 нм, независимо протестированное компанией Intertek.

*Дисплей LG OLED измерен как безбликовый дисплей с коэффициентом менее 1% компанией Intertek.

Ведущие кинематографисты выбирают LG OLED

Наши OLED-телевизоры соответствуют самым высоким стандартам киноиндустрии.

Узнайте, почему признанные профессионалы лично выбирают инновационность и качество LG OLED.

Американский кинематографист Шон Бейкер рассказывает, что ему нравится в телевизорах LG OLED. Ее выделенная цитата: «Насыщенный черный». В целом, картинка просто невероятная.
Шон Бейкер
Интервью с кинооператором Наташей Брайер о том, почему она выбирает LG OLED TV. Ее выделенная цитата: «Это в основном потому, что только LG OLED точно передает цвета, которые я задумывал, с богатым спектром.»
Наташа Брайер
Профессиональный колорист Уолтер Вольпатто рассказывает о цветопередаче телевизоров LG OLED. Его цитата выделена: «Это позволяет сохранять детализированную цветопередачу и контрастность, как задумал создатель.»
Уолтер Вольпатто
Кинематографист Эд Грау говорит о Идеальный черный на LG OLED. Цитата выделена: как человек, который уделяет большое внимание темным областям при съемке, я был впечатлен воспроизведением черного цвета на LG OLED, особенно с технологией Идеальный черный.
Эду Грау
Американский кинооператор Крис Блауэлт рассказывает о свойствах экрана LG OLED TV, не создающего отражений. Его цитата выделена: «Было замечательно видеть истинную темноту изображения без каких-либо отражений». Я также оценил(а) функцию динамического тонального отображения Pro.
Крис Блойвельт
Оператор Эми Винсент делится своими впечатлениями о LG OLED TV. Её цитата выделена: «Я была впечатлена тем, насколько хорошо LG OLED передаёт оттенки и изгибы тёмных областей».
Ами Винсент
Лос-анджелесский колорист Джон Даро рассказывает о функции «Идеальный чёрный» в LG OLED TV. Его цитата выделена: «Идеальный черный действительно был близок к совершенству». У меня получалось наблюдать очень темные и экстремальные уровни черного.
Джон Даро
Кинематографист Тим С. Канг рассказывает о своем опыте работы с качеством изображения на телевизоре LG OLED TV. Его цитата выделена: "Я мог видеть своими глазами, что LG OLED — лучший в воспроизведении черного, сохраняя даже самые мелкие детали.
Тим С. Канг
Южнокорейский режиссёр На Хон-Джин делится своим опытом просмотра кино на телевизоре LG OLED TV. Его цитата выделена: «Я почувствовал, что телевизор отображает оригинальные условия, в которых был снят фильм.»
На Хонг-джин

Следующее поколение телевизоров LG AI TV

Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG на абстрактном фоне. Кнопка «ИИ» выделена. Представлено графическое изображение пользовательского интерфейса с иконками, показывающее, как кнопка «ИИ» позволяет пользователям получать доступ к различным функциям ИИ. Сервисы включают AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard и AI Sound Wizard. Затем демонстрируется функциональность, похожая на работу мыши –– курсор на интерфейсе показывает, как пульт предлагает упрощенное управление.

Пульт AI Magic Remote дополняет AI Experience

Управляйте телевизором с лёгкостью с помощью пульта AI Magic — без дополнительных устройств!

Благодаря датчику движения и колесику прокрутки вы можете наводить и нажать, как с аэромышью, или просто использовать голосовые команды.

*Дизайн пульта AI Magic Remote, его функции и наличие зависят от региона и языка, даже для той же самой модели.

*Некоторые функции могут требовать подключения к Интернету. 

*AI Voice Recognition предоставляется только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

*Пульт AI Magic Remote может потребовать отдельной покупки в зависимости от размера, модели и региона вашего телевизора.

Интерфейс LG webOS с пультом дистанционного управления AI Magic Remote на переднем плане. Миниатюры на пользовательском интерфейсе показывают персонализированные рекомендации контента от AI Voice ID.
Крупный план экрана телевизора LG QNED TV, показывающего, как работает поиск AI Search. Открывается маленькое окно чата, которое показывает, как пользователь спрашивает о доступных спортивных играх. Поиск AI Search генерирует ответы в чате, показывая пиктограммы доступного контента. Также есть предложение для запроса к Microsoft Copilot.
На экране телевизора LG QNED TV представлен научно-фантастический контент. На экране показан интерфейс AI Chatbot. Пользователь отправил сообщение чат-боту, что экран слишком темный. Чат-бот предложил решения по этому запросу. Вся сцена разделена пополам. Одна сторона темнее, а другая ярче, показывая, как AI Chatbot автоматически решил проблему для пользователя.
Семья из четырех человек собралась вокруг телевизора LG AI TV. Вокруг имени человека, держащего пульт, появляется круг. Демонстрируется, как AI Voice ID распознает голосовую сигнатуру каждого пользователя. Интерфейс webOS затем показывает, как ИИ автоматически переключает аккаунт и предлагает персонализированный контент.
Крупный план экрана телевизора LG QNED TV, показывающего, как работает поиск AI Search. Открывается маленькое окно чата, которое показывает, как пользователь спрашивает о доступных спортивных играх. Поиск AI Search генерирует ответы в чате, показывая пиктограммы доступного контента. Также есть предложение для запроса к Microsoft Copilot.
На экране телевизора LG QNED TV представлен научно-фантастический контент. На экране показан интерфейс AI Chatbot. Пользователь отправил сообщение чат-боту, что экран слишком темный. Чат-бот предложил решения по этому запросу. Вся сцена разделена пополам. Одна сторона темнее, а другая ярче, показывая, как AI Chatbot автоматически решил проблему для пользователя.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID распознаёт уникальный голос каждого пользователя и мгновенно предлагает персонализированные рекомендации, как только вы начинаете говорить.

AI Search

Задайте любой вопрос телевизору. Встроенный ИИ распознает ваш голос и предоставляет рекомендации по вашим запросам. Вы также можете получить дополнительные результаты и решения с Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

С помощью пульта AI Magic Remote AI Chatbot решит все вопросы — от настройки до устранения неполадок. ИИ понимает намерения пользователя и предоставляет решения.

*В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент AI Voice ID. 

*Функция Voice ID доступна в зависимости от региона и страны на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г.

*Она работает только с приложениями, которые поддерживают аккаунт Voice ID.

* Функция Voice ID доступна на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г. 

*В США и Корее AI Search использует модель LLM.

*AI Chatbot на основе ИИ предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

*Можно синхронизировать AI Chatbot со cлужбой поддержки клиентов.

*Некоторые функции могут требовать подключения к Интернету.

Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG перед экраном телевизора LG TV. На экране отображается персонализированное приветствие от ИИ LG с ключевыми словами, подобранными на основе истории поиска и просмотров пользователя. Рядом с пультом находятся иконка и ярлык, показывающие, что функциональность AI Concierge легко доступна одним коротким нажатием кнопки «ИИ».
Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Picture Wizard. Одна из опций выделена, как будто пользователь уже сделал свой выбор.
Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Sound Wizard. Сетка с различными иконками звуковых клипов. Одна из опций выделена, как будто пользователь уже сделал свой выбор.
Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG перед экраном телевизора LG TV. На экране отображается персонализированное приветствие от ИИ LG с ключевыми словами, подобранными на основе истории поиска и просмотров пользователя. Рядом с пультом находятся иконка и ярлык, показывающие, что функциональность AI Concierge легко доступна одним коротким нажатием кнопки «ИИ».
Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Picture Wizard. Представлена серия картинок, где выделяется выбор пользователя. Появляется иконка загрузки, и разворачивается картинка пейзажа слева направо.
Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Sound Wizard. Выбирается серия иконок звуковых клипов. Показаны джазовый певец и играющий на саксофоне музыкант, а звуковые волны представляют персонализированный звук для изображения.

AI Concierge

Одно короткое нажатие кнопки «ИИ» на вашем пульте открывает сервис AI Concierge, который предоставляет персонализированные ключевые слова и рекомендации на основе вашей истории поиска и просмотра.

AI Picture Wizard

Усовершенствованные алгоритмы запоминают ваши предпочтения, сканируя 1,6 млрд вариантов. На основе ваших предпочтений телевизор создает персонализированную картинку для вас.

AI Sound Wizard

Выбирайте любимое аудио из меню звуковых клипов. Из 40 млн параметров ИИ создает индивидуальный звуковой профиль в соответствии с вашими предпочтениями.

*Поддерживаемые AI Concierge меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

*Отображение меню AI Concierge может быть изменено к моменту выпуска изделия.

*Рекомендации по ключевым словам AI Concierge зависят от приложения и времени суток.

Узнайте, что LG AI TV может сделать для вас!

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot и AI Picture/Sound Wizard

2025 LG AI TV AI Concierge

Почувствуйте будущее телевизоров — там где инновации достигают идеала

Крупная типографика, полностью беспроводной. Шрифты постепенно исчезают, открывая взору телевизор с беспорядочным скоплением проводов под ним. Внезапно провода исчезают, а телевизор становится глубже встроенным в стену, подчеркивая, как LG True Wireless OLED TV устраняет беспорядок из кабелей и обеспечивает легкую установку заподлицо.

Первый в мире
полностью
беспроводной
телевизор OLED TV
с передачей видео
и аудио в 4K при 144Hz

Наша система Zero Connect Box передаёт

изображение в 4K без визуальных потерь

и с низкой задержкой.

Забудьте о проводах и наслаждайтесь

разнообразным контентом без сложных

подключений и лишнего беспорядка.

Первый в мире <br>полностью<br> беспроводной <br>телевизор OLED TV<br> с передачей видео<br> и аудио в 4K при 144Hz Узнать больше
Три разные гостиные с полностью беспроводными телевизорами от LG, показывающими преимущества отсутствия проводных подключений. Приставку для нулевого подключения тоже едва видно.

Три разные гостиные с полностью беспроводными телевизорами от LG, показывающими преимущества отсутствия проводных подключений. Приставку для нулевого подключения тоже едва видно.

*Первый в мире беспроводной телевизор 144Hz по сравнению с традиционными телевизорами, которые имеют тюнер для вещания.

*4K 144Hz распространяется на модели OLED M5 с диагональю 83/77/65 дюймов. Другие полностью беспроводные модели оснащены частотой обновления 120Hz.

*Отсутствуют потери при передаче изображения по результатам внутреннего тестирования по стандарту ISO/IEC 29170-2 с реальной продуктивностью, зависящей от настроек, условий окружающей среды и использования. 

*Приставка для нулевого подключения должна быть установлена ниже, чем беспроводной приемник телевизора.

*Размещение приставки для нулевого подключения в шкафу может привести к интерференции сигнала в зависимости от материала и толщины стенок шкафа.

*Устройства должны быть подключены к приставке для нулевого подключения с помощью провода.

*Требуется подключение кабеля питания как к экрану телевизора, так и к приставке для нулевого подключения.

*При покупке клиенты получат либо приставку для нулевого подключения для LG OLED evo, либо для LG OLED Signature.

Разные сцены, демонстрирующие сюрреалистичный видеоряд на LG Signature OLED T в прозрачном режиме. Городской пейзаж с фейерверками, птица, клюющая что-то на небольшом дереве, и рыбки в большом аквариуме. Все эти сцены на экране LG Signature OLED T выглядят так, будто они смешиваются с реальным фоном.

Первый в мире
прозрачный и
полностью
беспроводной
OLED TV с
беспроводной
передачей
аудио и видео 4K

LG SIGNATURE OLED T переосмысляет предылы 

возможного,предлагая захватывающее и

поистине нереальные впечатления от просмотра;

Первый в мире <br>прозрачный и <br>полностью <br>беспроводной <br>OLED TV с<br> беспроводной <br>передачей <br>аудио и видео 4K Узнать больше
Разные пространства с телевизором LG Signature OLED T TV. В каждом из этих случаев телевизор находится в прозрачном режиме, демонстрируя, как визуальные элементы T-Contents гармонично сливаются с реальностью. В одной из сцен также отображается информационная панель с датой, временем и температурой.

Разные пространства с телевизором LG Signature OLED T TV. В каждом из этих случаев телевизор находится в прозрачном режиме, демонстрируя, как визуальные элементы T-Contents гармонично сливаются с реальностью. В одной из сцен также отображается информационная панель с датой, временем и температурой.

*4K 144Hz распространяется на модели OLED M5 с диагональю 83/77/65 дюймов. Другие полностью беспроводные модели оснащены частотой обновления 120Hz.

*Размещение приставки для нулевого подключения в шкафу может привести к интерференции сигнала в зависимости от материала и толщины стенок шкафа.

*Приставка для нулевого подключения должна быть установлена ниже, чем беспроводной приемник телевизора.

*Устройства должны быть подключены к приставке для нулевого подключения с помощью провода.

*Требуется подключение кабеля питания как к экрану телевизора, так и к приставке для нулевого подключения.

*При покупке клиенты получат либо приставку для нулевого подключения для LG OLED evo, либо для LG OLED Signature.

*Первый в мире прозрачный телевизор по сравнению с традиционными телевизорами, которые имеют тюнер для вещания.

*Прозрачность продукта определена внутренним тестированием на уровне 43%, это может отличаться в зависимости от среды и условий использования.

Поднимая ИСКУССТВО на новый уровень с помощью технологии LG OLED

Известные художники выбирают LG OLED в качестве своего цифрового холста.

Наша бесконечная инновационность охватывает даже мир искусства.

С LG OLED художники по всему миру черпают вдохновение для создания уникальных произведений, используя передовые технологии и непревзойдённое визуальное качество наших дисплеев.

Выставка искусства Suh Se Ok x LG OLED показана с цитатой от Су До Хо, одного из художников: «Уникальность прозрачного цифрового холста сразу привлекла мое внимание». Также виден LG Signature OLED T. Также можно увидеть краткие описания о художнике и.Frieze Seoul 2024.

Выставка искусства Suh Se Ok x LG OLED показана с цитатой от Су До Хо, одного из художников: «Уникальность прозрачного цифрового холста сразу привлекла мое внимание». Также виден LG Signature OLED T. Также можно увидеть краткие описания о художнике и.Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul — это всемирно признанная арт-ярмарка, посвящённая современному искусству, в рамках которой представлены 100 самых влиятельных галерей Азии.

Выставка Shepard Fairey x LG OLED представлена. Видны описания выставки Frieze Los Angeles 2024 и про художника. LG OLED evo AI также виден. Выделена цитата Шепарда Фэйри: «Я хотел поработать с LG OLED из-за невероятного разрешения экрана. Перевод цвета очень, очень сложный.

Выставка Shepard Fairey x LG OLED представлена. Видны описания выставки Frieze Los Angeles 2024 и про художника. LG OLED evo AI также виден. Выделена цитата Шепарда Фэйри: «Я хотел поработать с LG OLED из-за невероятного разрешения экрана. Перевод цвета очень, очень сложный.

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles — это праздник современного искусства, отражающий яркую культурную сцену Лос-Анджелеса и его вклад в развитие визуального искусства на мировой арене.

Показана выставка художника Six N. Five, использующего телевизоры LG OLED TV. Можно увидеть краткое описание художника и события Frieze New York 2023. Выделена цитата Six N. Five: «Яркий экран, точные цвета и высокая контрастность телевизора LG OLED TV вдохновляют художника на неограниченное воображение». Также виде LG OLED evo TV.

Показана выставка художника Six N. Five, использующего телевизоры LG OLED TV. Можно увидеть краткое описание художника и события Frieze New York 2023. Выделена цитата Six N. Five: «Яркий экран, точные цвета и высокая контрастность телевизора LG OLED TV вдохновляют художника на неограниченное воображение». Также виде LG OLED evo TV.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York объединяет ведущие арт-галереи мира, представляя смелые работы новаторских художников.

Это возможность познакомиться с новыми талантами и ключевыми фигурами в мире искусства.

Инновации LG OLED на выставке CES за эти годы

Представлены различные экспонаты и инсталляции с LG OLED на выставке CES. Это охватывает CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 и CES 2025.

Представлены различные экспонаты и инсталляции с LG OLED на выставке CES. Это охватывает CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 и CES 2025.

Телевизор LG OLED TV с ярким абстрактным произведением искусства на экране, а также выделенный ИИ-процессор alpha 11 Gen2 на заднем фоне. Яркие огни вырываются из процессора и телевизора, демонстрируя его передовые технологии. На изображении эмблема «Телевизор OLED TV № 1 в мире уже 12 лет».

Телевизор LG OLED TV с ярким абстрактным произведением искусства на экране, а также выделенный ИИ-процессор alpha 11 Gen2 на заднем фоне. Яркие огни вырываются из процессора и телевизора, демонстрируя его передовые технологии. На изображении эмблема «Телевизор OLED TV № 1 в мире уже 12 лет».

Познакомьтесь с самым продвинутым на данный
момент OLED TV

Познакомьтесь с самым продвинутым на данный <br>момент OLED TV Узнать больше

*Omdia. 12 лет подряд занимает первое место по количеству проданных единиц в период с 2013 по 2024 год. Этот результат не является одобрением компании LGE или ее изделий. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.

Сравните телевизоры OLED TV и подберите самый подходящий для себя

Легко сравнивайте характеристики, чтобы выбрать лучший телевизор для себя.

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
Изображение продукта LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Изображение продукта LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Изображение продукта LG OLED C5
OLED C5
ДисплейLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 дюймов), LG OLED evo (83/77/65 дюймов)LG OLED evoLG OLED evo
РазмерДо 97 дюймов (97/83/77/65 дюймов)До 97 дюймов (97/83/77/65/55/48 дюймов)До 83 дюймов (83/77/65/55/48/42 дюймов)
Полностью беспроводнойПолностью беспроводной--
ПроцессорИИ-процессор alpha11 Gen2ИИ-процессор alpha11 Gen2ИИ-процессор alpha9 Gen8
AI Brightness ControlBrightness Booster Ultimate (83/77/65 дюймов), Brightness Booster Max (97 дюймов)Brightness Booster Ultimate (83/77/65/55 дюймов), Brightness Booster Max (97/48 дюймов)Brightness Booster (83/77/65/55 дюймов)
ЦветИдеальный черный, Идеальный цветИдеальный черный, Идеальный цветИдеальный черный, Идеальный цвет
AI PictureAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI SoundAI Sound Pro (виртуальные каналы 11.1.2), AI Object Remastering, динамический усилитель звукаAI Sound Pro (виртуальные каналы 11.1.2), AI Object Remastering, динамический усилитель звукаAI Sound Pro (виртуальные каналы 11.1.2), AI Voice Remastering, динамический усилитель звука
Операционная система (OS)программа webOS25, webOS Re:newпрограмма webOS25, webOS Re:newпрограмма webOS25, webOS Re:new
Узнать большеУзнать большеУзнать больше

*Функции могут отличаться в зависимости от модели. Подробные характеристики приведены на странице каждого продукта.

*Технические характеристики могут отличаться в зависимости от конкретной модели или размера экрана.

*Поддержка определенных функций может зависеть от региона и страны.