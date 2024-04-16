Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Компания LG Electronics призывает потребителей быть внимательными и приобретать только оригинальную продукцию. В последнее время участились случаи продажи нелицензионной бытовой техники LG, что представляет угрозу безопасности покупателей.

К чему может привести
приобретение поддельной техники?

Низкое качество img

Ни одна поддельная техника не сможет заменить высокое качество материалов, которое используется в производстве оригинальной техники LG.

Оригинальная техника LG проходит строгие контрольные процессы качества, это обеспечивает надежную работу и долговечность изделий.

Угроза здоровья img

Использование подделок представляет опасность для вашего здоровья и безопасности, особенно если это касается электрических устройств.

Оригинальная техника LG проходит сертификацию и соответствует стандартам безопасности.

Дополнительные расходы img

Подделки, хоть и могут быть дешевле в начальном вложении, часто приводят к дополнительным расходам: ремонт или покупка нового устройства.

Приобретение оригинальной техники LG является более выгодным вложением в долгосрочной перспективе благодаря своему качеству, надежности и долговечности.

Отсутствие гарантии img

Подделки не имеют официальной гарантии на товар и вы не сможете обратиться к сервисной службе LG. При покупке оригинальной техники вы сможете получить сервисное обслуживание у авторизованных сервисных центров с применением оригинальных запасных частей. Оригинальная техника LG имеет следующие виды гарантии:

Гарантия
Вред экологии img

Поддельная техника изготавливается с использованием низкокачественных материалов и процессов, которые могут быть вредны для окружающей среды, и могут привести к увеличению выбросов и загрязнений в процессе использования и утилизации.

LG придерживается высоких стандартов экологической ответственности в производстве и утилизации своих продуктов. Оригинальная техника LG является более экологически дружелюбной и энергоэффективной, что способствует сокращению негативного воздействия на окружающую среду.

Как отличить оригинальный телевизор LG от поддельного?
Как отличить оригинальную стиральную машину LG от поддельной?

Скажите "НЕТ" подделкам, выбирайте оригинальную технику LG только в интернет-магазине lg.kz и у официальных партнеров: Эврика, Мечта, Сулпак, Технодом и Техноград