About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Компактный пылесос с простым контейнером

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Компактный пылесос с простым контейнером

VC5320NNTR

Компактный пылесос с простым контейнером

  • Постоянно высокая мощность всасывания

    Постоянно высокая мощность всасывания

  • Простой контейнер

    Простой контейнер

  • Телескопическая стальная трубка

    Телескопическая стальная трубка

Система «Эллипс Циклон»: постоянно высокая мощность всасывания

Система «Эллипс Циклон»

Благодаря особой форме эллипса обеспечивается высокая центробежная сила, которая концентрируется в узкой части эллипса и увеличивает мощность воздушного потока в широкой части эллипса, позволяя отделять даже микрочастицы пыли от воздуха.

Телескопическая стальная трубка

Система «Эллипс Циклон»

Легкая и удобная в использовании раздвигающаяся телескопическая трубка

Щелевая насадка

Щелевая насадка

С помощью щелевой насадки вы с легкостью проведете уборку даже в труднодоступных местах, например, в углах комнаты.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать
Объем пылесборника (л)
1.3
Размеры (Ш х Д х В, мм)
270 × 400 × 234
Основная технология
Система фильтрации пыли “Эллипс Циклон”
Особенности
Уровень шума IEC (дБ) 82

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип пылесоса

С простым контейнером

Уровень шума IEC (дБ)

82

Цвет

красный

Тип управления

Кнопка Вкл/Выкл на корпусе

Тип трубки

Телескопическая

Материал трубки

Сталь

Длина шнура (м)

5.3

Радиус действия (м)

8.3

МОЩНОСТЬ

Максимальная потребляемая мощность (Вт)

2000

Мощность всасывания (Вт)

380

ФИЛЬТРАЦИЯ

Фильтр для сбора пыли

ПЫЛЕСБОРНИК

Объем пылесборника (л)

1.3

НАСАДКИ И АКСЕССУАРЫ

Комбинированная насадка пол/ковер

Щелевая насадка

Щетка для пыли

ГАБАРИТЫ

В упаковке (Ш × Д × В, мм)

330 × 595 × 295

Без упаковки (Ш × Д × В, мм)

270 × 400 × 234

Вес нетто (кг)

4.5

Вес брутто (кг)

8

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ О МОДЕЛИ

Гарантия

12 месяцев

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

VC5320NNTR

Компактный пылесос с простым контейнером