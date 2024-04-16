Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Основные функции Что такое webOS? Главный экран и приложения Игры и лайфстайл Промоакции

Приступаем к играм!

Все самое важное в жизни –– на LG TV. От обучающих программ до покупок, игр и фитнеса –– так же просто, как поменять канал.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

Два телеэкрана рядом друг с другом. На главном экране одного телевизора показывают Boosteroid, а на экране другого –– GeForce NOW.

Глобальный облачный гейминг

Нажмите «Воспроизвести», чтобы начать игру

Все, о чем только может мечтать геймер –– в одном месте. Клавиши быстрого доступа, любимые игры и сервисы облачных игр GeForce NOW и Boosteriod, управление устройствами ввода и многое другое.

*Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

**Для GeForce NOW и Boosteriod, а также связанных с ними сервисов требуется отдельная подписка. 

***Может потребоваться подключение к геймпаду.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Ваш персональный фитнес-тренер

Предпочитаете ли вы йогу или медитацию –– с помощью функции Fitness Space на LG TV вы легко сможете найти подходящую тренировку.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

***Может потребоваться отдельная подписка и связанные с ними сервисы. 

Обучение

Знания у вас под рукой

Маленький мальчик смотрит канал Pinkfong на установленном на стене телевизоре LG TV в гостиной с детскими игрушками.

Pinkfong

Пойте, играйте и обучайтесь вместе с Акуленком и семьей на развлекательно-образовательной платформе Pinkfong.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

***Для Pinkfong и ABCmouse требуются отдельная подписка и связанные сервисы. 

Маленький мальчик сидит на полу и смотрит образовательный контент на ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Канал ABCmouse, имеющий свыше 10 000 обучающих заданий для детей в возрасте 2–8 лет, поможет полюбить процесс учебы.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

***Для Pinkfong и ABCmouse требуются отдельная подписка и связанные сервисы. 

Вас ждут ваши любимые шоу

Самые лучшие стриминговые сервисы и приложения для телевизора на вашем LG TV.

Узнать больше