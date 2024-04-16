Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Основные функции Что такое webOS? Главный экран и приложения Игры и лайфстайл Промоакции

Бесконечные развлечения для вас

Самые лучшие стриминговые сервисы и приложения для телевизора на вашем LG TV.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

На главном экране показаны все приложения, категории и рекомендуемый контент.

Главный экран

Дом для вашего любимого контента

Включив телевизор, перейдите к My Profile, чтобы выбрать нужное приложение, посмотреть любимый сериал или получить рекомендации для следующего просмотра.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

Глобальные стриминговые сервисы.

Мир безграничного контента

Любимые телешоу и сериалы захочется смотреть бесконечно. Не пропустите обширные библиотеки контента на Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video и Apple TV+.

*Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

**Для Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime и Apple TV+ и связанных с ними сервисов требуется отдельная подписка.

***Apple, логотип Apple и Apple TV являются торговыми марками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

****Amazon, Prime Video и все связанные с ними логотипы являются торговыми марками компании Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов.

Две женщины смотрят футбольный матч в уютной гостиной. Одна из них держит футбольный мяч, и обе женщины подбадривают свою команду, используя желтый и красный громкоговорители. Ниже представлены следующие логотипы. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN и DAZN.

Sports Portal

Не пропустите ни одну спортивную игру

Фанаты спорта  –- это все для вас. Настройте страницу в соответствии со своими любимыми командами и лигами, чтобы отслеживать рейтинг, счет и игры в одном месте.

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

Откройте для себя больше приложений

*Некоторые приложения могут не запускаться одновременно с webOS, и их наличие зависит от региона.