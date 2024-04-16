Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Основные функции Что такое webOS? Главный экран и приложения Игры и лайфстайл Промоакции

Настройте телевизор под свои предпочтения.

Наслаждайтесь просмотром телевизора, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote и Quick Card.

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot и AI Voice recognition предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Логотип webOS выступает в центре на черном фоне, а пространство под ним подсвечивается красным, оранжевым и желтым цветами логотипа. Под логотипом расположена надпись «Программа webOS Re:New».

Программа webOS Re:New Program

Каждый год новый телевизор в течение 5 лет

Он всегда будет оставаться новым, даже при добавлении новых функций и улучшений.

Пять прямоугольников разных цветов расположены в шахматном порядке, и на каждом указан год — от «webOS 24» до «webOS 28». Между прямоугольниками находятся стрелки, направленные вверх, с надписями от «Обновление 1» до «Обновление 4».

В рамках программы webOS Re:New покупатели могут получить четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, обеспечивая в общей сложности пять версий webOS, включая текущую на момент покупки.

*Программа webOS Re:New предусматривает в общей сложности четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, порогом является предустановленная версия webOS, а график обновлений варьируется от конца месяца до начала года.

**Обновления и график работы некоторых функций, приложений и сервисов могут отличаться в зависимости от модели и региона.

***Обновления, доступные в 2023 году, распространяются на модель с разрешением UHD и более поздние модели.

My Profile

Ваше пространство предназначено только для вас

С помощью функции My Profile вы можете легко создать профиль для каждого члена семьи. Каждый из них получает персональный главный экран с индивидуальными рекомендациями по контенту.

*Имитация изображений.
**В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.
***На главном экране можно создать и отобразить до 10 профилей.

Quick Card

Быстрый переход к любимому контенту

Всего  один клик. Функция Quick Card позволяет за секунду получить доступ к нужному разделу –– будь то игровой хаб, любимые плейлисты или домашний офис.

*Имитация изображений.

**Поддерживаемые функции, меню и приложения выше могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и при выпуске.

Sports Portal

Пространство для любителей спорта

Погрузитесь в атмосферу спортивных событий на Sports Portal — доме всех ваших любимых видов спорта с прямыми трансляциями игр, яркими моментами матчей, турнирными таблицами и многим другим на одном экране.

Sports Alert

Не пропустите ни один гол

Установите Sports Alert для своих любимых команд и получайте напоминания о предстоящих играх, предупреждения о забитых голах и счете матчей в прямой трансляции.

Sports Mode

Голы и пасы –– четкие и яркие.

Перейдите на режим Sports Mode, чтобы наблюдать за спортивной игрой на экране с лучшими настройками яркости, контрастности, акустики и плавностью движений.

*Имитация изображений.

**Поддержка сервиса и лиги зависят от региона и страны.

***Необходимо подключение к Интернету.

****Функция Sports Alert доступна только для команд и игроков, зарегистрированных на странице «Моя команда». 

Multi View

Больше обзора –– больше удовольствий

Если одного экрана недостаточно, разделите его на 2–4 сегмента. Используйте телевизор как двойной монитор или добавьте еще один экран для поиска в Интернете и просмотра в режиме «картинка в картинке».

*Имитация изображений.

**Настройки изображения и звука на обоих экранах одинаковы.

***Поддержка режима 2 экранов / 4 экранов зависит от модели и страны. (Режимы 3 и 4 экранов доступны только в сериях M4 и G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Изображение, настроенное на ваш вкус

Выбирайте любимые изображения, и функция AI Picture Wizard создаст из 85 миллионов вариантов изображение, точно соответствующее вашему уникальному вкусу, а затем сохранит его в вашем профиле.

*AI Picture Wizard доступно на  OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 и 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Ваш помощник всегда к вашим услугам

Даже когда телевизор отключен, вы можете запрашивать информацию о времени, погоде, спортивных уведомлениях и обновлениях Google Calendar. Ваш помощник всегда готов прийти на помощь.

*Имитация изображений. 

**Функция Always Ready доступна для LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 и 86NANO80.

Пульт Magic Remote LG с круглой кнопкой посередине, от которой излучается неоново-розовый свет, выделяя ее. Розовый свет исходит от пульта LG Magic Remote с розовым облачком с текстом над ним.

AI Magic Remote

Волшебство в ваших руках

Освободитесь от ограничений старомодных кнопок. Пульт Magic Remote LG открывает умные функции телевизора LG TV путем нажатия, прокрутки или распознавания голоса, меняя канал или рекомендуя контент.

*Поддержка пульта Magic Remote, его функций и характеристик зависит от региона и языка, даже для той же самой модели.

**Необходимо подключение к Интернету.

***AI Voice Recognition предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

На экране телевизора LG TV появляется изображение женщины и собаки в огромном поле. В нижней части экрана рядом с графическим изображением розово-фиолетового круга отображается текст «Рекомендовать новые ключевые слова при каждом нажатии кнопки микрофона на пульте дистанционного управления». На розовых полосах указаны следующие ключевые слова: Фильмы с собаками, шоу собак, документальное кино, отдых, мультфильмы о животных. Перед телевизором LG TV пульт Magic Remote LG направлен в сторону телевизора с неоново-фиолетовыми концентрическими кругами вокруг кнопки микрофона. Рядом с пультом отображаются изображение пальца, нажимающего на кнопку, и текст «Короткое нажатие».

AI Concierge

Ваш любимый контент всегда под рукой

Функция AI Concierge узнает ваши предпочтения на основе истории поиска и порекомендует контент и предварительные подборки ключевых слов, включая «Для вас», «Рекомендуется», «Сейчас в тренде» и «Советы».

*«Для вас» в функции AI Concierge может быть предоставлено только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

**Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от истории поиска, приложения и времени суток.

Изображения «До» и «После» на экране LG TV представлены параллельно друг другу. На экране с «До» темное изображение с всплывающим окном для Справки ИИ. Пользователь пишет в чате «Экран темный». Ответ: «Привет, кажется, есть проблема с экраном. Я быстро ее исправлю. Оптимизируя настройки экрана, вы можете смотреть на более яркий и четкий экран». Пользователь нажимает на кнопку «Оптимизировать». На экране с «После» более яркое и четкое изображение. Во всплывающем окне чата Справки ИИ написано: «Оптимизация настроек экрана. Режим изображения = яркий. Энергосбережение = макс. Уменьшение голубого свечения = вкл. Оптимизация настроек завершена».

Accessibility

Благодаря ИИ чат-боту телевизор становится более доступным

LG TV доступен для всех благодаря встроенному чат-боту на основе ИИ и меню быстрого доступа, которые позволяют вам легко управлять всеми настройками Accessibility.

*Имитация изображений.

**Сервис доступен в зависимости от региона и страны.

***Необходимо подключение к Интернету.

***Чат-бот на основе ИИ предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Room to Room Share

Развлечения из любой комнаты

Переходите из одной комнаты в другую, продолжая просмотр. Room-to-room share позволяет смотреть телевизор из гостиной и подключенного периферийного устройства в спальне с помощью голосовой подсказки.

*Можно синхронизировать только телевизоры, которые подключены к одной точке доступа WiFi.

**Поддержка сервиса зависит от региона и страны, а поддерживаемые периферийные устройства могут отличаться.

***Возможность передачи и приема контента зависит от модели. 

****Модели телевизора, которые могут передавать контент –– LG OLED Z2, G2, C2,  G3, C3, G4 и C4, а также LG QNED95Q и QNED99T.

*****Все телевизоры LG Smart TV, выпущенные с 2020 г. и позднее, могут получать контент. 

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Управляйте умным домом с одного устройства

Функция Home Hub обеспечивает управление мобильным телефоном, звуковой панелью и IoT-устройствами (интеллектуальные системы освещения, отопления, вентиляции и кондиционирования воздуха и т. д.).

*LG поддерживает устройства Wi-Fi со стандартом Matter. Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

**Использование функции голосовой громкой связи без пульта дистанционного управления возможно только с ИИ-процессором alpha 9 и ИИ-процессором alpha 11. Они могут отличаться в зависимости от устройства и региона.

***Встроенный сервис Chromecast может быть еще недоступен на момент покупки OLED CS4, но вы сможете воспользоваться сервисом после установки обновлений программного обеспечения webOS.

Телевизор LG TV установлен на стене в гостиной, и на экране отображаются лев и львенок. На переднем плане сидит мужчина со смартфоном в руке, на котором отображается то же самое изображение львов. Графическое изображение трех неоново-красных изогнутых полос отображается прямо над смартфоном, направленным на телевизор.

Мобильное подключение

Смотрите контент с ваших приложений прямо на экране телевизора

Смотрите контент с вашего iPhone или устройства на базе Android на экране телевизора LG TV без особых усилий благодаря встроенным функциям Apple AirPlay и Chromecast.

*Имитация изображений.

**Apple, логотип Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми марками Apple Inc., зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

***Поддержка AirPlay 2, HomeKit и Chromecast Built-in может отличаться в зависимости от региона и языка.

****LG поддерживает устройства Wi-Fi со стандартом Matter. Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ. 

*****Встроенный сервис Chromecast может быть еще недоступен на момент покупки OLED CS4, но вы сможете воспользоваться сервисом после установки обновлений программного обеспечения webOS. 

Телевизоры LG OLED evo C4, evo G4 и B4 стоят в ряд на черном фоне с едва различимыми цветными завихрениями. На изображении эмблема «Телевизор OLED № 1 в мире уже 11 лет». Сообщение об отказе от ответственности: «Источник: Omdia. Объемы поставок с 2013 по 2023 гг. Результаты предоставляет не компания LG Electronics. Третьи стороны могут опираться на них только на свой страх и риск. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/».

АБСОЛЮТНО НОВЫЙ LG OLED

11 лет спустя
все еще на вершине

11 лет спустя<br> все еще на вершине Узнать больше