49" (123 cm) UHD TV | Quad Core Processor | 4K IPS Display | 4K Active HDR | Grote kijkhoek | DTS Virtual:X | webOS ThinQ AI
Alle specificaties
CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES
-
Type Display
4K IPS Display
-
Résolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Taille de l'écran
49" | 123 cm
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Processeur
Quad Core
-
Plateforme Smart TV
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Matching Soundbar
SK6F | SK5
IMAGE
-
Technologie Backlight
Direct LED
-
Type de panneau
4K IPS Display
-
Précision des couleurs
True Color Accuracy
-
Angle de vision
Wide Viewing Angle
-
High Frame Rate
2K HFR (50P)
-
Type HDR (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
Soutien format HDR
HLG et HDR 10 Pro
-
Picture Engine
Quad Core
-
4K Upscaler
Oui
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
DTS Virtual:X
Oui
-
Type Speaker
Down firing
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Prêt (nécessite la télécommande LG Magic)
-
Surround Sound modus
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Oui (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Oui
WEBOS SMART TV
-
Version OS
webOS ThinQ AI
-
ThinQ AI
Nécessite la LG Magic Remote
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Nécessite la LG Magic Remote
-
AI Home Dashboard
Oui
-
Magic Zoom
Nécessite la LG Magic Remote
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Nécessite la LG Magic Remote
-
STB Controle
Oui
-
360° VR Play
Oui
-
Web Browser
Oui
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Oui
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Oui
-
WiDi
Oui
-
DLNA certifié
Oui
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Oui
-
DVB-T2
Oui
-
DVB-S2
Oui
-
DVB CI+
Oui
DVR
-
Type DVR
Digital
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Oui
-
Time Shift
Ready
CONNEXIONS
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Oui
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Oui (à partir de septembre)
-
CI+ Slot
Oui
-
HDMI 2.0
3
-
Component (AV)
1
-
Composite In (AV)
1
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Raccordement Internet (LAN)
1
TÉLÉCOMMANDE
-
Télécommande régulière
Oui (Magic Remote en option)
-
Batteries pour la télécommande
Oui
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
ECO
-
Alimentation
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Consommation d'énergie en Stand-by
< 0.50W
-
Classe énergétique (A+++ jusqu'à échelle E)
A
DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions avec emballage
1197 x 810 x 175
-
Set sans pied
1110 x 650 x 81.1
-
Set avec pied
1110 x 704 x 249
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Poids avec emballage
14.7 kilo
-
Poids sans pied
11.1 kilo
-
Poids avec pied
12.2 kilo
