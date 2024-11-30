Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

49UM7400PLB

49" (123 cm) UHD TV | Quad Core Processor | 4K IPS Display | 4K Active HDR | Grote kijkhoek | DTS Virtual:X | webOS ThinQ AI

(3)
Printen

Alle specificaties

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Type Display

    4K IPS Display

  • Résolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Taille de l'écran

    49" | 123 cm

  • Design

    Metal Frame

  • Processeur

    Quad Core

  • Plateforme Smart TV

    webOS ThinQ AI

  • Matching Soundbar

    SK6F | SK5

IMAGE

  • Technologie Backlight

    Direct LED

  • Type de panneau

    4K IPS Display

  • Précision des couleurs

    True Color Accuracy

  • Angle de vision

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • High Frame Rate

    2K HFR (50P)

  • Type HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    4K Active HDR

  • Soutien format HDR

    HLG et HDR 10 Pro

  • Picture Engine

    Quad Core

  • 4K Upscaler

    Oui

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    20W / 2.0ch

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Oui

  • Type Speaker

    Down firing

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Prêt (nécessite la télécommande LG Magic)

  • Surround Sound modus

    DTS Virtual:X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • DTS Decoder

    Oui (DTS-HD)

  • LG sound sync

    Oui

WEBOS SMART TV

  • Version OS

    webOS ThinQ AI

  • ThinQ AI

    Nécessite la LG Magic Remote

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Nécessite la LG Magic Remote

  • AI Home Dashboard

    Oui

  • Magic Zoom

    Nécessite la LG Magic Remote

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Nécessite la LG Magic Remote

  • STB Controle

    Oui

  • 360° VR Play

    Oui

  • Web Browser

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Oui

SMART SHARE

  • Miracast

    Oui

  • WiDi

    Oui

  • DLNA certifié

    Oui

TUNER

  • DVB-C

    Oui

  • DVB-T2

    Oui

  • DVB-S2

    Oui

  • DVB CI+

    Oui

DVR

  • Type DVR

    Digital

  • DVR Ready

    Ready

  • Time Machine (dvr)

    Oui

  • Time Shift

    Ready

CONNEXIONS

  • WiFi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Oui (à partir de septembre)

  • CI+ Slot

    Oui

  • HDMI 2.0

    3

  • Component (AV)

    1

  • Composite In (AV)

    1

  • USB

    2

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Raccordement Internet (LAN)

    1

TÉLÉCOMMANDE

  • Télécommande régulière

    Oui (Magic Remote en option)

  • Batteries pour la télécommande

    Oui

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2000

ECO

  • Alimentation

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • Consommation d'énergie en Stand-by

    < 0.50W

  • Classe énergétique (A+++ jusqu'à échelle E)

    A

DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions avec emballage

    1197 x 810 x 175

  • Set sans pied

    1110 x 650 x 81.1

  • Set avec pied

    1110 x 704 x 249

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • Poids avec emballage

    14.7 kilo

  • Poids sans pied

    11.1 kilo

  • Poids avec pied

    12.2 kilo

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

