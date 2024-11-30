We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139 cm) UHD TV | Quad Core Processor | 4K IPS Display | 4K Active HDR | Grote kijkhoek | DTS Virtual:X | webOS ThinQ AI
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
4K IPS Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
55" | 139cm
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Matching soundbar
SL5Y/SL4Y
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
4K IPS Display
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
High Frame Rate
2K HFR (50P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
Picture Engine
Quad Core
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W/2.0ch
-
DTS Virtual:X
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Surround Sound modus
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI
-
ThinQ AI
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Requires LG Magic Remote
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja (vanaf september)
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.0
3
-
Component (AV)
1
-
Composite In (AV)
1
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Remote
Ja (Magic Remote optioneel)
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50W
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot E schaal)
A
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1360 x 880 x 207
-
Set zonder voet
1244 x 726 x 87.1
-
Set met voet
1244 x 791 x 260
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
20.7kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
14.6kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
15.6kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
