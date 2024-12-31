About Cookies on This Site

Rozwiązanie VRF z technologią AI

Inteligentne rozwiązanie VRF, które wykorzystuje sterowanie AI w celu lepszego wykorzystania przestrzeni.

Stworzony do działania z niezwykłą wydajnością

Poznaj potężną moc 26 koni mechanicznych z gwarancją pracy w temperaturach od -30℃ do 52℃. Pełna wydajność w temperaturach od -10℃ do 43℃. Bezkonkurencyjny w systemu z pojedynczą jednostką.

Jednostka MULTI V i jest zainstalowana na dachu budynku, a w tle widać zimę i gorące lato. Następujący tekst jest wyróżniony na produktem: „Pełna wydajność w temperaturach od -10℃ do 43℃”

* Wyniki zależą od warunków otoczenia.

Inteligentne zarządzanie energią zaczyna się od MULTI V i

Wykorzystuje dane dotyczące wzorców zachowań użytkowników i automatycznie wykrywa temperaturę, ludzi, porę roku i poziom wilgotności, aby stworzyć optymalne środowisko wewnętrzne przy jednoczesnym zmniejszeniu zużycia energii.

Jednostka MULTI V i zainstalowana na dachu budynku. Obok produktu znajduje się grafika czujnika temperatury, wilgotności i kilka osób. Powyżej znajduje się wykres kontrolujący i rejestrujący zużycie energii przez ustawianie celów.

* Wyniki zależą od warunków otoczenia.

Jedno rozwiązanie dla różnych przestrzeni

Zgodność z różnymi produktami, takimi jak Hydro Kit i ERV, w celu zapewnienia rozwiązań ogrzewania i przygotowania ciepłej wody, chłodzenia, nawilżania i wentylacji. Może być używany z wykrywaczem nieszczelności LG, aby zapewnić bezpieczeństwo w pomieszczeniach.

V budově je nainstalováno zařízení MULTI V i a uvnitř budovy žijí lidé. První prostor je kancelář a zvýrazněná je ikona topení. Druhým prostorem je kavárna, plná čistého vzduchu a zvýrazněná je ikona pro ventilaci. Třetí prostor má teplou podlahu a zvýrazněná je ikona podlahového vytápění. V posledním prostoru teče v koupelně teplá voda a ikona teplé vody je zvýrazněna.

