MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S to kompaktowy, ale wydajny system klimatyzacji VRF dla domów i małych biur, który zapewnia wysoką wydajność chłodzenia lub ogrzewania przy niskich kosztach eksploatacji. Odkryj mniejszy, mocniejszy i bardziej ekologiczny system klimatyzacyjny MULTI V S.

produkty instalowane w domu

MULTI V S

Bardziej kompaktowy, wydajny, przyjazny dla środowiska system klimatyzacji VRF do domów i małych biur.

Jednostki wewnętrzne

Dobierz dowolne jednostki wewnętrzne - klimatyzatory naścienne lub montowane na suficie, aby idelanie pasowały do układu Twojego domu. Warto dodać opcjonalny zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza, który poprawia jakość powietrza w pomieszczeniach.

Kompaktowy rozmiar i lekkość

Wentylator MULTI V S 1 zawiera technologię i reprezentuje sprawność modelu z dwoma wentylatorami. Dzięki niewielkim rozmiarom i niewielkiej wadze zapewnia lepszą widoczność na zewnątrz i znacznie ułatwia instalację.

Zdjęcie Multi V S zamontowanego schludnie na tarasie.

To pokazuje, że produkt jest ekologiczny.

Zielony czynnik chłodniczy o wysokiej sprawności R32

Ekologiczny czynnik chłodniczy R32 odznacza się wysoką sprawnością nawet przy mniejszej ilości płynu w porównaniu z szeroko stosowanym R410A. Oznacza to zmniejszony współczynnik ocieplenia globalnego i minimalne zubożenie warstwy ozonowej.

* Tylko model z czynnikiem chłodniczym R32

