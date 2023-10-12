About Cookies on This Site

لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

65TR3PJ-B

لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

(1)
Front view with infill image

إمكانية تفاعل حقيقية
تشعر الجميع أنهم في بيئة دراسية واحدة

عندما يبدأ المعلم في الكتابة على الجهاز TR3PJ، تظهر الكتابة على شاشات الجهاز الإلكتروني للطلاب في الوقت نفسه.

* 86 بوصة
* جميع الصور للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.
** يجب شراء حلول مؤتمرات الفيديو بشكل منفصل.

لمس متعدد وكتابة

يمكن للسلسلة TR3PJ أن تستعمل ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة لمس متعدد في آن واحد هذه الوظيفة توفر تجربة كتابة واقعية للغاية على اللوحة وتضفي مزيدًا من السهولة على الأنشطة التعاونية.

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على لوحة TR3PJ في الوقت نفسه.

شاشات أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمولة للطلاب والهاتف الجوّال للمعلم تجري مشاركتها على شاشة العرض.

ترقية ScreenShare Pro

يمكنك باستخدام الترقية الجديدة لتطبيق ScreenShare Pro عرض ست شاشات مشتركة كحد أقصى أو ملف واحد على شاشة بشكل فوري، فقد خضع التطبيق لتحسينات من حيث قابلية الاستخدام ما يتيح للمستخدمين مشاركة عكس الشاشة لكلّ من Chromecast وAirplay وMiracast في الشبكة نفسها.

* ScreenShare Pro عبارة عن برنامج يعمل باستخدام شبكة Wi-Fi ويدعمه تطبيق منفصل.
** يجب أن تكون كل الأجهزة متصلة بالشبكة نفسها.

A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

تدعم Air Class اتصال ما يصل إلى 30 طالبًا وتوفر صفوفًا دراسية تفاعلية باستخدام أجهزة محمولة مزوّدة بمستعرضات ويب، ما يتيح مجموعة متنوعة من الأدوات، مثل التصويت والإجابات ومشاركة نصوص المشروعات.

وظيفة إدارة طاقة شاشة العرض لإدارة الطاقة بمزيد من الكفاءة.

DPM
(إدارة طاقة شاشة العرض)

عبر تنشيط وظيفة DPM، يمكن ضبط الشاشة ليقتصر تشغيلها على الأوقات التي تكون ثمة إشارة إدخال فيها، ومن شأن هذا أن يتيح مزيدًا من الكفاءة في إدارة الطاقة.

صف رسم هندسي يستخدم أداة التعليقات التوضيحية في TR3PJ لاستخدام وظيفتي "تراجع" و"إعادة".

ترقية التعليقات التوضيحية

في وضع أداة التعليقات التوضيحية، توفر وظيفتا "تراجع" و"إعادة" تجربة مستخدم محسّنة. (يمكن استخدام أداة التعليقات التوضيحية على أي مصدر.)

* تراجع: للعودة خطوة واحدة إلى الوراء
إعادة: للانتقال خطوة واحدة إلى الإمام

سيدة تبحث عن معلومات باستخدام مستعرض الويب.

مستعرض الويب

تدعم السلسلة TR3PJ مستعرض الويب* في نظام التشغيل Android**، ومن ثمّ يمكنك البحث في الشبكة بسهولة وسرعة من دون الاتصال بجهاز سطح مكتب خارجي.

* تستند الوظيفة إلى الشبكة
** تم تحديث نظام التشغيل Android إلى الإصدار 9.0.

نظام محمل على شريحة متكامل مع نظام التشغيل Android والتطبيقات المجانية.

إمكانات شاملة

يمكن للسلسلة TR3PJ تحقيق التكامل بين نظام التشغيل Android والتطبيقات المجانية لتحقيق الأداء الفائق للنظام المحمّل على الشريحة، ما يعفيك من الحاجة إلى استخدام كمبيوتر شخصي.

الوضع الآمن

يقوم الوضع الآمن بتعطيل خيارات مشاركة الشاشة لتطبيق Screen Share Pro (أو SSP)، وهو تطبيق يتيح مشاركة الشاشة بين الأجهزة المحمولة وشاشة العرض، بغرض منع عرض أي محتويات غير مصرح بها عبر وظائف مشاركة الشاشة في أجهزة مختلفة.

الوضع الآمن لحظر المحتويات غير المصرح بها.

تسمح فتحة OPS المدمجة للمستخدمين بالاتصال بسطح مكتب خارجي بسهولة، ما يوفر وظائف أكثر اتساعًا.

فتحة OPS مدمجة

تدعم سلسلة TR3PJ فتحات OPS، ما يتيح لك تحميل سطح مكتب OPS بسهولة ويسر في الجزء الخلفي من اللوحة الرقمية التفاعلية مع إتاحة توصيل الطاقة الداخلية.

وصلة USB غير قابلة للتوصيل بشاشة العرض لأغراض الأمان.

حظر USB

يساعد وضع حظر USB في تأمين البيانات ومنع نسخها إلى أجهزة غير مصرّح بها بشكل مسبق، وهو أمر ضروري للاستخدام في البيئات التي يكون الأمان أمرًا بالغ الأهمية فيها.

الالتقاط الجزئي

يمكن للمستخدمين تحديد المنطقة التي يرغبون في اقتصاص صورة منها من الشاشة وتخزين الصورة في الذاكرة الداخلية. تتيح TR3PJ كذلك إرسال الصور التي تم اقتصاصها مباشرةً إلى تطبيق البريد الإلكتروني أو المفكرة.

امرأة تلتقط صورة جزئية من TR3PJ وتشرح مضمونها للرجل.

ثلاثة أشخاص مجتمعون في غرفة اجتماعات، ويعقدون اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع أشخاص آخرين يظهرون على الشاشة.

اتصال Bluetooth

تدعم TR3PJ تقنية Bluetooth للاتصال لاسلكيًا بأجهزة مختلفة مثل مكبر الصوت والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وما إلى ذلك. تم تحسين هذه الإمكانية بغرض إنشاء بيئة هجينة يمكن فيها مواصلة الاجتماعات والصفوف الدراسية عبر الإنترنت وفي الواقع بسهولة ويسر.

موظف LG يراقب عن بُعد سلسلة TR3PJ المثبتة في مكان مختلف.

خدمة ConnectedCare الفورية

أصبحت عملية الصيانة سهلة وسريعة بفضل خدمة ConnectedCare*‎ الاختيارية، وهي حل خدمة سحابية مقدم من LG. وتتابع هذه الخدمة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن عمل العملاء عن بُعد من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمات التحكم عن بُعد، ما يضمن للعملاء حالة من الاستقرار في تشغيل أعمالهم.

* يمكن أن يختلف توفر خدمة "ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، ومن ثمّ يُرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1628 × 1005 x 208mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1489 × 897 × 87.0mm

وزن العبوة

48.8Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

600 × 400 مم

الوزن (الرأس)

40.2Kg

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (16 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 90 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

نعم

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (الفتحة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

±1mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø2 mm ↑

واجهة

USB3.0

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

4mm (Anti-Glare)

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

0.87

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

10ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

400W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

190W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

16.7 مليون لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 72%

نسبة التباين

5,000:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

16/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

لا/نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

6.5ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

65

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 25%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

نعم

IR

لا

مدخل RGB

نعم

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

نعم

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

USB3.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل USB

USB3.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(4 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB من النوع C (1 لكل وحدة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

عبر تقنية Bluetooth

تقنية Bluetooth 5.0

وحدة المعالجة المركزية

Quad core A73

واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

شبكة جيجابت LAN

الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

4 جيجابايت

إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

Android 9

المخزن

32 جيجابايت

اتصال Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

نعم

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

نعم

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

32 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

لا

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

Crestron Connected

نعم

HDMI-CEC

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

لا

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

وضع PM

لا

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

لا

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

نعم

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

نعم

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.