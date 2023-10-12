About Cookies on This Site

شاشة UHD IR 75 بوصة بلوحة رقمية تفاعلية

شاشة UHD IR 75 بوصة بلوحة رقمية تفاعلية

75TR3DJ-B

شاشة UHD IR 75 بوصة بلوحة رقمية تفاعلية

مظهر أمامي مع صورة ملء الفراغات

تفاعل حقيقي للتقريب بين الأشخاص

عندما يقوم المعلم بوضع العلامات على TR3DJ، تظهر تلك العلامات على شاشات الأجهزة الإلكترونية للطلاب في نفس الوقت.

*86 بوصة

*جميع الصورة لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على TR3DJ في نفس الوقت.

قدرات لمس متعددة

يمكن لسلسلة TR3DJ استخدام ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة من نقاط اللمس المتعدد في آن واحد. توفر هذه الميزة تجربة لمس تتسم بالحيوية مما يجعل التعاون أكثر سهولة

مستخدم يكتب عبارة "الأحلام تتحقق وتتحول إلى واقع" باستخدام القلم الإلكتروني على شاشة TR3DJ مع فجوة تبلغ 1 ملم بين الشاشة والزجاج المقسى.

رؤية محسنة مع الحد من تباين المناظر

بفضل وجود فجوة تبلغ 1 ملم بين الشاشة والزجاج المقوى، بما يدعم الحد من تباين المناظر، يمكن لسلسلة TR3DJ أن تقدم تجربة لمس دقيقة وكتابة ممتازة.

معلم وطفل يقومان بحل ألغاز الكلمات المتقاطعة على الشاشة باستخدام أقلام ستايلوس.

قلم مزدوج و
لون مزدوج

يأتي القلم بلونين مختلفين وبأحجام رأس مختلفة من 3 ملم و 8 ملم. تتيح الأقلام المزدوجة للمستخدمين إمكانية الكتابة أو الرسم في ذات الوقت.

يتم عرض نفس الصورة على شاشتين منفصلتين، مما يدل على قدرة TR3DJ على الكتابة والتعليق على جميع المصادر.

تجربة لمس كتابة تتسم بالسهولة

تتيح سلسلة TR3DJ إمكانية الكتابة والتعليق على المصادر، بحيث تتمتع بتجربة كتابة سهلة ومرضية.

صورة يظهر بها المعلم أثناء حضوره فصلًا دراسيًا مع مشاركة الشاشة المعروضة على جهاز الحاسوب المحمول لكل طالب.

الفئة الهوائية

تدعم الفئة الهوائية اتصال لغاية 30 طالبا وتوفر اجتماعات تفاعلية للأجهزة المحمولة على نفس الشبكة، مما يقدم مجموعة متنوعة من الأدوات مثل التصويت والإجابة ومشاركة نصوص المشروعات. يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى الفئة الهوائية من شريط أدوات TR3DJ الرئيسي.

تسمح فتحة الوظائف المدمجة للمستخدمين الاتصال بأجهزة سطح المكتب الخارجية بسهولة، مما يوفر المزيد من الوظائف الموسعة.

فتحة وظائف مدمجة

تدعم فئات شاشات TR3DJ فتحات الوظائف مما يتيح لك تركيب أجهزة العمل بسهولة ويسر في الجزء الخلفي من اللوحة الرقمية دون متاعب الاتصال بسطح المكتب الخارجي الأمر الذي يتيح المزيد من الوظائف الموسعة.

* العمليات: مواصفات قابلة للتوصيل

صورة توضح مشاركة شاشات أجهزة الحاسوب المحمولة الخاصة بالطلاب وهاتف المعلم على الشاشة.

وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة الاحترافية

تتيح لك وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة الاحترافية عرض ما يصل إلى ست شاشات مشتركة أو ملفات على الشاشة في الوقت الفعلي، وقد عزز ذلك من قابلية الاستخدام عبر السماح للمستخدمين بمشاركة Chromecast والنسخ المتطابق لأجهزة أبل على نفس الشبكة دون الحاجة لتطبيقا إضافية.

ثلاثة أشخاص في غرفة اجتماعات، ويعقدون اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع أشخاص آخرين يظهرون على الشاشة.

اتصال البلوتوث

تدعم فئات TR3DJ الاتصال عبر تقنية البلوتوث اللاسلكية بأجهزة مختلفة مثل مكبر الصوت والفأرة ولوحة المفاتيح وغير ذلك. إنها الشاشة المثالية لبناء بيئة مختلطة بحيث يمكن عقد الاجتماعات والفصول الدراسية عبر الإنترنت ودون اتصال بكل سلاسة.

امرأة تبحث عن المعلومات باستخدام متصفح الويب.

متصفح الويب

تدعم سلسلة TR3DJ متصفح الويب المدمج بنظام الأندرويد، بحيث يمكنك إجراء عمليات البحث عبر الويب بكل سهولة وسرعة، دون الاتصال بجهاز حاسوب لوحي أو شخصي خارجي.

تتيح وظيفة شريط الأدوات التحكم بسهولة في الوظائف المختلفة مثل الضوء الموجه والفئة الهوائية.

شريط الأدوات

يسمح لك شريط الأدوات بالعثور الأداة التي تحتاج إليها وتشغيلها بكل سهولة. تعمل ميزة التعليق التوضيحي على جميع أنواع الملفات تقريبًا، ويمكنك تمييز القسم الذي ترغب في التأكيد عليه باستخدام وظيفة تسليط الضوء. تساعدك ميزات العد التنازلي وساعة الإيقاف على إدارة وقت الفصول بشكل فعال.

معلم يقوم بالتدريس للطلاب داخل أحد الفصول مع استماع الطلاب لأصوات TR3DJ.

التجربة الصوتية

تدعم فئات شاشات TR3DJ مكبرات الصوت المدمجة بجانبي الإطار الأمامي والتي توفر تجربة صوتية واضحة.

يتعذر على أجهزة USB الاتصال بالشاشة لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن.

قفل USB

يعد وضع قفل USB إجراءً أمنياً يساعد على منع نسخ البيانات للأجهزة غير مصرح بها، وهو أمر ضروري للاستخدام في الأماكن التي يكون فيها الأمان أمرًا بالغ الأهمية.

كل المواصفات

الصوت

سماعة (مُدمجة)

نعم (10 واط × 2)

الملحقات

أساسية

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

اختياري

لا

اللغة

العرض على الشاشة

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

المواصفات الميكانيكية

لون الحواف

Black

عرض الحواف

T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1863 x 1140 x 225mm

مقبض

نعم

أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1710 x 1020 x 87mm

وزن العبوة

68.1Kg

VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

800 ×‏ 400 ملم

الوزن (الرأس)

53.1Kg

الطاقة

الإمداد بالطاقة

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

نوع الطاقة

طاقة مدمجة

الشروط البيئية

نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

10 % to 80 %

درجة حرارة التشغيل

0 °C to 40 °C

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

نعم

التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

نعم (الفتحة)

شهادات الاعتماد

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

نعم / لا

الأمان

CB / NRTL

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

الدقة (النوع)

±2.0mm

حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

Ø3 mm ↑

واجهة

USB2.0

نقاط اللمس المتعددة

الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

دعم نظام التشغيل

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

4mm (Anti-Glare)

نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

0.87

وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

10ms ↓

استهلاك الطاقة

BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

887 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max.)

وظيفة DPM

0.5W

الحد الأقصى

350W

إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

0.5W

العادي

260W

اللوحة

نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

16:9

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

مباشر

السطوع

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

1.07 مليار لون

التدرج اللوني

NTSC 68%

نسبة التباين

1,200:1

نسبة التباين الديناميكي

لا

العمر الافتراضي

30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

دقة العرض الأصلية

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

16/7

تقنية لوحة العرض

تقنية IPS

رأسي/أفقي

لا/نعم

معدل التحديث

60 هرتز

زمن الاستجابة

8ms (G to G)

حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

75

معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

Haze 25%

زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

178º x 178º

ميزات خاصة

طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مدخل صوت

نعم

مخرج الصوت

نعم

مدخل جهاز العرض

لا

مخرج جهاز العرض

لا

مدخل DVI-D

لا

مخرج السماعة الخارجية

لا

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

2.2/1.4

مخرج HDMI

لا

IR

لا

مدخل RGB

نعم

مدخل RJ45(LAN)

نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

مخرج RJ45(LAN)

لا

مدخل RS232C

نعم

مخرج RS232C

لا

شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

USB2.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

مدخل USB

USB3.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(3 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع ‏A ‏(3 لكل وحدة)

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

عبر تقنية Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0

وحدة المعالجة المركزية

Dual core A73+Dual core A53

واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

Dual Core Mail G51

LAN

شبكة جيجابت LAN

الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

3 جيجابايت

إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

Android 8

المخزن

32 جيجابايت

اتصال Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

التوافق مع البرامج

Connected Care

لا

الميزات - الأجهزة

مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

لا

الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

32 جيجابايت

تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

نعم

مؤشر الطاقة

نعم

مستشعر درجة الحرارة

لا

Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

نعم

الميزات - البرامج

صورة شعار التمهيد

نعم

Crestron Connected

لا

HDMI-CEC

نعم

مجهز للشبكة

لا

PBP

لا

PIP

لا

وضع PM

لا

ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

نعم

نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

لا

التوفير الذكي للطاقة

لا

إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

لا

