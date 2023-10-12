About Cookies on This Site

مكيف كاسيت بريشة مزدوجة

صورة ريشتين لمكيف كاسيت

ما سبب اختيار الريشة المزدوجة من إل جي؟ تنقية الهواء التحكم في تدفق الهواء حسب الطلب ThinQ™‎ المجموعة
ما سبب اختيار الريشة المزدوجة من إل جي؟
ما سبب اختيار الريشة المزدوجة من إل جي؟

بالإضافة إلى التحكم الدقيق في الزاوية، يملأ مكيف الكاسيت مزدوج الريشة الغرفة بهواء أكثر صحة وبرودة مع مجموعة تنقية الهواء المكونة من 5 خطوات.

عدة تنقية الهواء

يزيل الغبار والبكتيريا والفيروسات

مصدق من قِبل

صورة من مواد ضارة مختلفة تمت تصفيتها من خلال 5 فلاتر.

تنقية الهواء من أجل مساحات داخلية أكثر صحة

يزيل نظام تنقية الهواء القوي المكون من 5 خطوات الروائح والجراثيم والغبار الناعم PM 1.0 يمكن تنظيف هذا الفلتر بالماء، مما يسمح باستخدامه بشكل شبه دائم.

 

*يمكن شراء مجموعة تنقية الهواء كخيار.

الخطوة 1

فلترة مسبقة

التقط الغبار الناعم.

الخطوة 2

كهرباء الغبار

يزيد من القوة الكهروستاتيكية للجسيمات. يحسن الكفاءة التجميعية للفلتر

الخطوة 3

فلتر PM 1.0

يزيل ما يصل إلى 99٪ من الغبار الناعم إلى شديد النعومة.

الخطوة 4

فلتر إزالة الروائح

تقنية امتصاص الغاز عالية الكفاءة تزيل الروائح الكريهة والغازات الضارة.

الخطوة 5

مؤين

البكتيريا والجراثيم غير النشطة.

* تم التحقق من أداء إزالة الغبار الناعم لمجموعة تنقية الهواء بواسطة TUV Rheinland في الاختبار رقم 60382341001، بناءً على المعيار التجريبي الكوري SPS-KACA002-132: 2018، لإزالة 99.9٪ من الغبار الناعم بمقدار 50 نانومتر و100 نانومتر.

تم التحقق من أداء إزالة البكتيريا والفيروسات بواسطة TUV Rheinland في الاختبار رقم 60375745 001 لإزالة 99.9٪ من بكتيريا المكورات العنقودية البشروية في 60 دقيقة وإزالة 99.4٪ من فيروس Phi-X174 في 30 دقيقة في غرفة 60 مترًا مكعبًا وبواسطة intertek في الاختبار رقم RT20E-S0054 لتعطيل 99٪ من البكتيريا الموجودة على الأسطح.

يتم تركيب العلاج المضاد للبكتيريا داخل مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريشة.

تنظيف من الداخل إلى الخارج

Safe Plus Insulation هو علاج مضاد للميكروبات يتم تطبيقه على مكونات العزل الداخلي لمنع نمو العفن، ويوفر تدفق هواء أنظف وأحدث.

* سيتم تطبيق Safe plus insulation على الأجهزة اعتبارًا من مايو 2021. يرجى الاتصال بمكتب إل جي المحلي للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتجات.

هواء صحي للمساحات الكبيرة

يغطي الهواء المنقى مساحة أكبر حتى من الهواء المبرد. يمكن أن تغطي مساحة تنقية الهواء ما يصل إلى 147 مترًا مربعًا لخلق بيئة نظيفة وصحية حتى في المساحات الرأسية الكثيفة مثل رياض الأطفال والمدارس ومراكز التسوق.

تحقق من جودة الهواء في المبنى في الوقت الفعلي

يمكنك التحقق من جودة الهواء في المبنى بالكامل والتحكم فيها باستخدام وحدة التحكم المركزية أو وحدات المراقبة في الوقت الفعلي باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد أو مصباح لوحة LED أو هاتف ذكي.

 

صورة لمنتج يتم التحكم فيه من خلال وحدة التحكم المركزية ووحدة التحكم الفردية والجوال.

سهولة التركيب

التقط الغبار الناعم.

فلتر قابل للغسل

وفر في استبدال الفلتر بفلتر شبه دائم يسهل تنظيفه.

تدفق هواء مخصص بفضل ريشة مزدوجة مبتكرة

يستخدم مكيف الكاسيت مزدوج الريشة من إل جي ريشتين منفصلتين لتوفير تدفق هواء مخصص لأي بيئة.

 

يغطي مساحات أوسع

يصل إلى أماكن أبعد

تدفق أكثر ومتنوع للهواء

تدفق هواء مخصص

حل واحد لكل مساحة. توفر الريشة المزدوجة من إل جي تدفقًا مثاليًا للهواء

 

تدفق الهواء غير المباشر

يمنع الهواء الخارج من الوحدة من أن يهب عليك مباشرة.

تأرجح لأعلى ولأسفل

يحافظ على درجة حرارة متساوية في أي مكان

تدفق الهواء المباشر

يمكن أن تصل إلى 5 أمتار دون أي مكونات إضافية.

وضع الطاقة

يرفع مساحتك إلى درجة الحرارة المستهدفة بشكل أسرع.

إدارة عن طريق LG ThinQTM

يمكن مراقبة مكيف الكاسيت مزدوج الريشة والتحكم فيه عبر الأجهزة المحمولة للحفاظ على الطاقة وضمان جودة هواء أفضل

راقب وتحكم في المنتج من الخارج باستخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ.

المستشعر الذكي

درجة حرارة الأرض

يتم زيادة تدفق الهواء حتى الوصول إلى درجة الحرارة المطلوبة على مستوى الأرض. *يمكن شراء مستشعر درجة حرارة الأرضية كخيار.

اكتشاف تواجد الأشخاص

من خلال اكتشاف موقع الأشخاص، تقوم وظيفة اكتشاف تواجد الأشخاص بضبط تدفق الهواء وإيقاف تشغيلها تلقائيًا عندما لا تكون المساحة مشغولة. *يمكن شراء مستشعر اكتشاف تواجد الأشخاص كخيار

مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريشة ورباعي الاتجاهات

صورة لتجميع مكيف كاسيت مزدوج الريشة

