LG BRINGS PROFESSIONAL KITCHEN PERFORMANCE TO SINGAPORE WITH NEW SMART BUILT-IN APPLIANCE COLLECTION

A standout feature is the 4-Module Flexible Zone, which works as one large cooking space or independent mini-zones to accommodate both small pans and larger cookware. Paired with 15 power levels and intuitive Slide Type Touch Controls, the hob delivers a cooking experience that feels both powerful and effortless.

Safety is never an afterthought, with two-level residual heat indicators and child safety locks providing added peace of mind. Both the hobs and hoods support Hob Hood Activation, automatically activating the compatible LG hood when the hob is on, ensuring a consistently fresh kitchen environment. The LG ThinQ® app further allows users to set timers and monitor energy usage — all from the palm of their hand.

Ventilation that Keeps Your Kitchen Fresh and Inviting

A great meal deserves a great kitchen atmosphere. Engineered for performance and quiet comfort, LG's wall-mounted ventilation hoods are engineered to clear smoke, steam and cooking odours efficiently, so your kitchen stays fresh and inviting — whether you are whipping up a quick stir-fry or hosting a full dinner spread.

The 90cm Wall-Mount Hood (HCEZ3626S) delivers impressive airflow of up to 830m³/h, with three fan speeds and a high-performance Boost Mode to tackle even the most intense cooking sessions. For more compact kitchens, the 60cm Wall-Mount Hood (HCEZ2426S) offers the same smart capabilities in a sleek, space-efficient design.

Both models are compatible with LG ThinQ®, enabling Hob Hood Activation that automatically activates the compatible LG hood when the hob is on, while LG ThinQ® allows users to check the operation status and speed mode of the product. Easy-to-remove, washable aluminium grease filters simplify maintenance, while bright white LED lighting ensures excellent visibility at the cooktop. Finished in stainless steel and black glass with a clean white LED display, the hoods add a refined, contemporary look to any kitchen.

Crafted to Inspire the Singapore Kitchen

LG's new built-in kitchen collection is designed with the Singapore home in mind — where spaces may be compact, but the love for good food runs deep. Each appliance brings together thoughtful engineering and elegant design to fit seamlessly into the modern HDB or condominium kitchen, empowering home chefs to cook with greater confidence, creativity and joy. Because in every Singapore home, the kitchen is where memories are made — and every meal deserves to be its very best.

To mark the launch, LG is offering an exclusive in-store promotion for customers with authorised retailers nationwide2. While stocks last. Valid on selected bundles purchased. T&Cs apply.