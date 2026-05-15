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LG BRINGS PROFESSIONAL KITCHEN PERFORMANCE TO SINGAPORE WITH NEW SMART BUILT-IN APPLIANCE COLLECTION
Designed for the love of good food, LG's new built-in kitchen collection puts smarter cooking at the heart of every Singapore home
News Summary
- LG Electronics Singapore launches a new lineup of built-in kitchen appliances, comprising three ovens, two induction hobs, and two ventilation hoods, designed to elevate everyday cooking in Singapore homes.
- Combining sleek design with advanced technology, the collection features innovations such as InstaView® and ProBake Convection, enabling home chefs to cook smarter, faster and more precisely.
- Seamlessly connected via LG ThinQ®, the appliances work in harmony to deliver a smarter kitchen experience, from remote oven monitoring to auto-syncing hoods and hobs, all available at the LG Online Brand Store and major retail outlets nationwide.
Singapore, 15 May 2026 — Taste the original flavour, Every time — this is the promise at the heart of LG's newest kitchen collection. LG Electronics Singapore proudly introduces a new generation of built-in kitchen appliances that brings professional-grade performance into the heart of the Singapore home.
Spanning three ovens, two induction hobs, and two ventilation hoods, the collection is designed for home chefs who take pride in what they cook — combining refined aesthetics, intuitive technology, and powerful functionality to make every meal an experience worth savouring.
Ovens Designed for Every Culinary Adventure
For those who live to cook, LG's 76L InstaView® built-in ovens are a natural fit. Thoughtfully engineered and elegantly designed, these ovens offer the versatility and precision to those who find joy in exploring flavours and creating memorable meals at home.
At the heart of the collection is the WSED7667M InstaView® Oven in elegant Matt Black Glass The iconic InstaView® window allows you to peek inside with just two gentle knocks, preserving heat and keeping your dishes undisturbed throughout the cooking process. Its sleek matte-black glass finish, ergonomic handle, and premium 4.3" Touch LCD display bring a polished, sophisticated feel to any modern kitchen.
Packed with 42 auto cook programmes and 23 cook modes including Sous-Vide, Air Fry, and Steam Cooking, the oven opens up a world of culinary possibilities. ProBake Convection ensures consistent, even heat distribution for golden bakes and perfectly roasted meats, while a broad temperature range of 30°C to 250°C[XP1] gives home chefs the control they need — from slow-rising doughs to high-heat searing.
Post-cooking cleanup is just as seamless, with EasyClean self-cleaning that eliminates the need for hours of scrubbing. With LG ThinQ® integration, the oven can also be monitored and controlled remotely via smartphone, adding an extra layer of convenience for the busy home cook.
Rounding out the oven lineup are the 76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Matt Black Stainless Steel (WSED7665M), which features Pyrolysis self-cleaning functionality, and the 76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Black Stainless Steel (WSED7612B), which offers 22 heating modes and Pyrolysis self-cleaning — all controlled via an intuitive LED screen and knob interface.
Induction Hobs Built for Speed, Precision and Flexibility
In a city where time is precious, LG's induction hobs are built to keep pace. The 60cm Induction Hob with 2 Flex Zones (CI7Z2438BA) and 60cm Induction Hob with 3 single zones (CI5Z2420BN) both feature a powerful 3.7kW Power Boost1 that delivers rapid heat-up, so you spend less time waiting and more time cooking.
A standout feature is the 4-Module Flexible Zone, which works as one large cooking space or independent mini-zones to accommodate both small pans and larger cookware. Paired with 15 power levels and intuitive Slide Type Touch Controls, the hob delivers a cooking experience that feels both powerful and effortless.
Safety is never an afterthought, with two-level residual heat indicators and child safety locks providing added peace of mind. Both the hobs and hoods support Hob Hood Activation, automatically activating the compatible LG hood when the hob is on, ensuring a consistently fresh kitchen environment. The LG ThinQ® app further allows users to set timers and monitor energy usage — all from the palm of their hand.
Ventilation that Keeps Your Kitchen Fresh and Inviting
A great meal deserves a great kitchen atmosphere. Engineered for performance and quiet comfort, LG's wall-mounted ventilation hoods are engineered to clear smoke, steam and cooking odours efficiently, so your kitchen stays fresh and inviting — whether you are whipping up a quick stir-fry or hosting a full dinner spread.
The 90cm Wall-Mount Hood (HCEZ3626S) delivers impressive airflow of up to 830m³/h, with three fan speeds and a high-performance Boost Mode to tackle even the most intense cooking sessions. For more compact kitchens, the 60cm Wall-Mount Hood (HCEZ2426S) offers the same smart capabilities in a sleek, space-efficient design.
Both models are compatible with LG ThinQ®, enabling Hob Hood Activation that automatically activates the compatible LG hood when the hob is on, while LG ThinQ® allows users to check the operation status and speed mode of the product. Easy-to-remove, washable aluminium grease filters simplify maintenance, while bright white LED lighting ensures excellent visibility at the cooktop. Finished in stainless steel and black glass with a clean white LED display, the hoods add a refined, contemporary look to any kitchen.
Crafted to Inspire the Singapore Kitchen
LG's new built-in kitchen collection is designed with the Singapore home in mind — where spaces may be compact, but the love for good food runs deep. Each appliance brings together thoughtful engineering and elegant design to fit seamlessly into the modern HDB or condominium kitchen, empowering home chefs to cook with greater confidence, creativity and joy. Because in every Singapore home, the kitchen is where memories are made — and every meal deserves to be its very best.
To mark the launch, LG is offering an exclusive in-store promotion for customers with authorised retailers nationwide2. While stocks last. Valid on selected bundles purchased. T&Cs apply.
Discover and shop LG’s latest built‑in kitchen appliances at the LG Online Brand Store and authorised retailers.
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1 Varies based on power limiter
2 Installation services are not included in the product price. All installation‑related fees, costs, and expenses shall be separately borne by the customers. LGE shall not be responsible or liable for any installation services provided by third parties.
About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company
The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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