LG NAMED 2024 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR

EPA and DOE Recognize LG Electronics for ‘Sustained Excellence’ in

Energy-Efficient Products, Environmental Sustainability Efforts

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2024 – LG Electronics has been named 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This honour recognizes LG’s exemplary commitment to fighting climate change and protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions. This marks the 11th time since 2012 that LG has been named Partner of the Year.

“ENERGY STAR supports LG’s ‘Innovation for a Better Life’ brand mission, which means creating a better life for people and a better future for our planet through smart life solutions,” said Chris Jung, president and CEO, of LG Electronics North America. “2023 marked an inflection point for LG’s strategy to help drive the electrification movement across America with ENERGY STAR certified products – from heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and clothes dryers to induction cooktops and EV chargers, as well as energy storage and management systems – all enabling broader decarbonisation goals.”

The EPA recognized LG for its robust participation in various ENERGY STAR campaigns and promotions, helping to educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving a record 8.3 billion consumer impressions. The 2024 Partner of the Year award recognises a number of key LG ENERGY STAR accomplishments last year.

LG was the first to certify induction cooktops and ranges to the new ENERGY STAR cooking specification finalised in October 2023. LG also was ENERGY STAR Partner to certify dishwashers to the ENERGY STAR Version 7 specification, and all new models earned the “ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023” designation.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan congratulated LG and other ENERGY STAR award winners for “innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy-efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.” He said, “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda creates an unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honours a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: