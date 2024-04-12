LG ACCELERATES ITS B2B MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS, HEADLINED BY FULL LINEUP OF DIAGNOSTIC MONITORS

LG ACCELERATES ITS B2B MEDICAL DEVICE BUSINESS,

SINGAPORE, Apr 12, 2024 – LG Electronics is accelerating its B2B medical device business, leveraging a full lineup of diagnostic monitors including the new LG 21HQ613D which was recently cleared by FDA for sale in the U.S. Designed specifically for digital mammography and breast tomosynthesis, the LG 21HQ613D is a 21.3-inch 5-megapixel (MP) IPS diagnostic monitor that delivers high-definition radiological images and maintains consistent image quality through its internal front calibration sensor and calibration software.

The LG 21HQ613D offers exceptional definition and brightness, its LG IPS display providing a resolution of 2,048 x 2,560, a luminance of 1100cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1800:1. Suitable for reviewing various types of medical images, including breast MRIs, CT scans and ultrasound, the diagnostic monitor features an internal front sensor that removes the need for an external calibration device. With LG Calibration Studio Medical software, users can conveniently conduct DICOM calibration and quality assurance tests that comply with international quality control standards for medical monitors.

The LG 21HQ613D also incorporates helpful features to assist users in the close examination of medical images, such as Focus View Mode and Pathology Mode. Controllable with either a mouse or keyboard, Focus View Mode lets users focus in on a specific part of an image, dimming the rest of the screen in order to highlight the selected area. Pathology Mode provides image clarity and accuracy as if looking into a microscope. Additionally, Multi-Resolution Mode (5, 3 and 2MP) makes it possible to quickly adjust screen resolution to suit the type of image being viewed.

For a more productive and organized workspace, this diagnostic monitor supports daisy-chaining via DisplayPort connection. An easy and efficient way of linking monitors, daisy-chaining helps reduce desk clutter and simplify cable management. LG’s new diagnostic monitor also offers a comfortable user experience thanks to an ergonomic stand with adjustable tilt, height, swivel and bi-directional pivoting functionality.

The diagnostic monitor’s five hotkeys improve user convenience by providing a quick and simple way to adjust settings or switch between modes. Meanwhile, the Presence Sensor helps to conserve energy, automatically shutting off the display if no motion has been detected for five minutes. The Down Light and Wall Light features enable users to read documents when the room is dim or completely dark, the former illuminating the desk or table surface below the monitor and the latter casting light on the area behind it. For a better viewing experience, the Auto Luminance Sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness according to ambient conditions.

With the 21HQ613D, LG is targeting rapidly growing global demand for mammography monitors. According to an industry analysis report by Persistence Market Research, the global mammography market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.9 billion by 2023, with a CACR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2033.

LG’s expanded lineup of diagnostic monitors covers the major display needs of large hospitals. Along with the new 5MP model, the company provides 3MP monitor – primarily used for reading radiological images – and 8MP and 12MP products equipped with PBP (Picture-by-picture) mode, which allows simultaneous review of multiple diagnostic images. In total, LG now offers 13 types of medical monitors, including 5 diagnostic monitors, 5 surgical monitors and 3 monitors for clinical use.

LG is committed to delivering advanced monitor solutions for the modern healthcare environment. In 2023, LG secured a significant contract with Centrale d’Achat de l’Informatique Hospitalière (CAIH), France’s hospital IT purchasing centre, to provide a total of eight types of medical monitors. The contract, valued at EUR 10 million (approximately KRW 15 billion) over four years, represents the company’s largest agreement since entering the medical imaging device business in 2016.

“Designed for reviewing mammograms and breast tomosynthesis, LG’s new diagnostic monitor is a high-quality medical imaging display offering easy management and useful functionality,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “We will continue to provide the medical sector with cutting-edge solutions leveraging our innovative display technologies”.

For more information about LG’s diagnostic monitors, visit www.lg.com/sg/.

