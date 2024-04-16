LG RECOGNISED AGAIN FOR EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN,

EARNING NUMEROUS ACCOLADES AT RED DOT AWARDS

Company Awarded 28 Awards for Excellence in Product Design,

Including Two “Best of the Best” Honors

SINGAPORE, Apr 16, 2024 – LG Electronics announces it has received a total of 28 awards at this year’s Red Dot Award. Among the multiple accolades are two Best of the Best accolades for LG CLOi ServeBot and Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series wall ovens.

Recognised with a Best of the Best honour, LG CLOi ServeBot incorporates innovative technology in a sleek design with stability in mind. For increased convenience and versatility, the autonomous serving robot features a three-tier shelf that can be adjusted or detached to suit the situation and can even hold up to 40 kilograms, making it easy to move heavy loads.

Offering enhanced driving performance with six wheels and independent suspension, the CLOi ServeBot can even move stably on unsteady floors. Equipped with a 3D camera and a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor, CLOi ServeBot can recognise environments and communicate with other CLOi ServeBot to coordinate movements without access points, enabling the stable operation of more than ten robots in the same space simultaneously. Featuring outstanding technology, CLOi ServeBot was awarded the Innovation Award at CES 2024.

Also awarded the Best of the Best, the Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series wall ovens were recognised for its modern and minimal design with an elegant, velvety matte finish that elevates the kitchen environment. Delivering a chic, minimalist appearance, Transitional Series ovens are equipped with slimmer handles than those found on Professional Series models.

Equipped with Gourmet AI™ technology and a built-in high-definition camera, the ovens can identify ingredients and automatically suggest optimal recipes on the display. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can monitor what they’re cooking in real time and even capture time-lapse videos and photos.

LG StanbyME Go, a portable 27-inch screen built into a case was recognised as both an Innovative Product and Winner at this year’s Red Dot Awards. Complete with an integrated Dolby Atmos® sound system, HDMI connectivity, and webOS, the LG StanbyME Go is the complete anywhere-you-want entertainment experience. Equipped with 40W speakers and an articulating arm that can position the screen in three different ways, the LG StanbyME Go is the ideal mobile entertainment display. Protected by its military-grade case, users can enjoy their content in and outside the home, take it tailgating, camping, and anywhere their travels take them.

Other innovations recognised for outstanding design include LG’s latest TV, laptop, monitor, speaker, air conditioners, washing machines and dryers, Styler, all-in-one system ironing, dehumidifier, and HydroTower, a combination of air purifier and humidifier.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts in the world.

“LG will continue to provide a warm and innovative customer experience with a design tailored to users’ lifestyles along with the company’s unique smart life solutions,” said Hwang Sung-gul, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Centre.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

