LG STYLER™ INTRODUCES NEW ERA IN

CLOTHING CARE MANAGEMENT AT CES 2024

The New Styler™ Features a Handheld, High-Pressure Steamer,

the Dynamic Moving Hanger, and the Dual TrueSteam™ Technology

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2024 — LG Electronics is unveiling its advanced, new LG Styler™ clothing care solution at CES 2024. Incorporating a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger™ and Dual TrueSteam™ technology, the latest Styler™ delivers faster and more effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification and de-wrinkling performance.

A first for the LG Styler™ lineup, the new model features a handheld, high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments, and saves the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Users can simply hang their wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler™, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button. The steamer employs powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, leaving them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing. Moreover, the compact size of the high-pressure handy steamer enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler™.

Implementing the exclusive Dynamic Moving Hanger system, LG Styler™ can provide tailored care for various types of garments and fabrics. Unlike its predecessor – the Moving Hanger, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new hanger system provides a delicate and powerful garment care. It boasts enhanced dust removal, deodorization , drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion, a rotating mechanism. It also contributes to the Styler™’s upgraded cycles, such as the Fine Dust cycle, which twists and shakes clothing items up to 350 times per minute to remove large and fine dust particles from clothing .

A key feature of the new Styler™ is LG’s Dual TrueSteam™ technology. Instead of a single heater, Dual TrueSteam™ employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray’s volume and strength. The course for delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere utilise only one of the system’s two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control. Dual TrueSteam™ also enables the Styler™’s Sanitary cycle, a specialised cycle that keeps clothes hygienically clean by eliminating over 99.99 percent of the germs and 11 different kinds of harmful bacteria .

Additionally, LG’s latest clothing care solution has a built-in ventilation system to automatically circulate air throughout the room. It also offers a dehumidification function that can collect up to 10 litres of moisture from the room without opening the door of the Styler™; ensuring a pleasant indoor environment and preventing clothes from becoming damp after being ‘refreshed by the Styler™’.

For convenient management, the new Styler™’s time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases. In addition, the new Styler™ has an intuitive-to-use LCD touchscreen that makes course selection quick and easy.

“The new LG Styler™ is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The pioneer in clothing care systems, LG will continue to enhance LG Styler™’s capabilities, redefining wardrobe management and making it easier than ever to keep clothes looking and smelling fresh.”

Visitors to CES 2024 from 9 to 12 January 2024 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the new LG Styler™, at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.

Tested by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) using built-in high-pressure handy steamer in new LG Styler™ on a cotton business shirt. Visible wrinkles were reduced by 50 percent.

Tested by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) using the Refresh cycle of the new LG Styler™ on a cotton business shirt according to KS K 0891:2014 standard.

Based on LG internal test results, the revolutions per minutes (RPM) of Dynamic Moving Hanger of the new LG Styler™ ranges from 120 to 350 depending on the cycles. Results may differ depending on actual usages and environmental factors.

According to Intertek research, the Sanitary cycle eliminates 99.99 percent of 11 types of viruses, including influenza A viruses (H1N1, H3N2), influenza B virus, Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis virus (IBRV), Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PED), Porcine Entero A virus, Human Coronavirus OC43, Infectious Canine Hepatitis Virus, Human Rota virus, Hepatitis A virus, and Rhino virus. A recent experiment conducted by KATRI also demonstrated the effectiveness of the Sanitary cycle in neutralizing bedbugs.

Based on LG internal test results, the LG Styler™’s dehumidification feature collects 10 liters of moisture per 24 hours, measured in an enclosed space with a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and 60 percent humidity (LG Styler™ door opened at an angle of 45 degrees or greater). Dehumidification performance may vary based on the usage environment.