THE SMART HOME CHRISTMAS MAKEOVER: LG’S MUST-HAVE TECH TO TRANSFORM YOUR SPACE THIS FESTIVE SEASON



Celebrate the Holiday Season with Cutting-Edge Gadgets Designed to Elevate the Quality of Life year-round

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 – For the festive season of gift-giving, explore LG’s latest array of smart gadgets, designed to enhance everyday life with a blend of convenience and grandeur. Ranging from products for pet owners to working professionals and the whole family, LG has got everyone covered. Surprise your loved ones with these innovative gifts from the LG Christmas Gift Guide!

FOR THOSE LOOKING TO UPGRADE THE HOME WITH STYLISH TECH

LG Front Load WashTower™: The Remedy to Your Laundry Woes

14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG) – $4,399

Upgrade your home this Christmas with the LG WashTower™ - the perfect combination of elegance and innovation. Gift yourself the magic of a space-saving design in Nature Beige and Nature Green that seamlessly complements any home interior. The LG WashTower™ not only exudes style but brings efficiency to the forefront. With the AI Direct Drive™, Smart Pairing™, and ThinQ™ app connectivity, let the WashTower™ take charge of your wash cycles, freeing up time for cherished moments.

In addition to being space-efficient, the washer-dryer combo offers a convenient Centre Control panel that allows users to manage all functions from both units. The LG WashTower™ goes beyond being a stylish addition; it is an ode to convenience.

From now to 31 December 2023, receive grocery Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheets (5 boxes), Fabric Softener Sheets (4 Boxes) and $100 worth of Grocery Vouchers, with the purchase of the LG WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG, WT1410NHB or WT1410NHEG).

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™: Make Every Corner Sparkle

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-STEAM) - $1,649

Revitalise your space with the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ that combines chic design with a festive Calming Green colourway. Newly released this year, the Objet Collection model is designed with the Power Drive™ Steam Mop feature, allowing users to vacuum and mop simultaneously. Plus, the water supplied to the mop pads also saves time while ensuring high-performance results.

The vacuum also comes with the All-in-One Tower™ for accessory storage and a fully automated dust removal system, upgrading the smart home experience. Truly an appliance of both efficiency and elegance, make this holiday season both festive and functional.

LG Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator: Redefine Style and Elegance

LG 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator in Mint Beige Glass (GF-Q5143GE) - $4,799

Indulge in the Christmas ambience with the 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator , adorned in festive Mint Beige. This stylish appliance boasts a Matte Glass premium finish, adding character to any room, making it the perfect holiday surprise.

Discover the magic with the latest InstaView™ feature, allowing you to peek inside without disrupting the refrigerator's advanced Linear Cooling™ technology that seals in the freshness of your food. The LG ThinQ™ app elevates the smart home experience, allowing you to connect with your refrigerator anywhere. A harmonious blend of contemporary design and cutting-edge technology, this refrigerator is the ideal way to upgrade a smart home, transforming your space with a hint of festive wonder.

From now to 31 December 2023, receive a Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H. 28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan with purchase of the 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator .

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT: Elevate Your Christmas Atmosphere

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT(AS60GHWG0) - $399

This holiday season, embrace the spirit of Christmas with this stylish LG PuriCare™ air purifier HIT featuring multi-filtration system and Ionizer, capturing and eliminating 99.9% of harmful particles, including bacteria, viruses, dust, allergens, and odours. By thoroughly purifying the air at home, you can enjoy a clean and refreshing atmosphere this season with your loved ones

As you upgrade your smart home this season, revel in the intelligence of the PuriCare™. Its Smart Sensor and Indicator provide valuable information about the air quality around you, detecting contaminants invisible to the human eye and continuously monitoring odours and dust particles. Enhance the holiday ambience with a state-of-the-art air purifier, ensuring a Christmas filled with pure and revitalising air.

From now to 31 December 2023, receive grocery vouchers worth S$50 with purchase of the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT .

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode): Refreshing Pet-Loving Homes at Your Command!

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode) (AS65GDST0) - $799

Enhance the festive atmosphere this Christmas with the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode) - the ideal gift for pet-loving homes. Ensure a clean and cosy holiday season by eliminating pet odours and fur, thanks to its advanced technology inspired by Boeing 747 aircraft fan technology. Connected to the LG ThinQ™ app, this smart purifier allows users to monitor and control harmful bacteria levels in the air, blending holiday magic with cutting-edge convenience.

Delight your loved ones this Christmas with the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode) . With its washable filters effortlessly trapping and removing bacteria, dust, viruses, and allergens, it's the perfect upgrade for a smart home this season.

From now to 31 December 2023, receive grocery vouchers worth S$50 with purchase of the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode).

FOR THE WORKSPACE WIZARD

LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor: Unmatched Speed and Superior Performance

LG QHD UltraGear™ 27” OLED Display Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE) – S$1,299

An impeccable gift for those who cherish efficient work and exhilarating play, the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor is a phenomenal addition to any home workspace. Its 27-inch OLED display is not just a visual treat but is engineered for low-latency gaming, making it dual-purpose that seamlessly transitions from a productive workday to an immersive gaming evening.

The UltraGear™ stands out as the world’s first-ever 240Hz OLED panel that elevates gaming sessions with unrivalled picture quality. Coupled with its swift 0.03ms Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time, the monitor ensures these lifelike visuals are incredibly smooth for uninterrupted gameplay. These sleek and stylish displays are more than just a tool - they are a gateway to seamless work and gratifying gaming, making them a perfect Christmas gift for those who appreciate excellence and enjoyment in their daily lives.

LG gram SuperSlim: Sleek and Sophisticated Powerhouse of Performance

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6'' OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor (15Z90RT-G.AA75A3) – S$2,499

The LG gram SuperSlim , with its 15.6” OLED display, suits professionals who are constantly on the move and value the convenience of a lightweight laptop. Its ultra-thin profile, measuring just 10.9mm and feather-light weight of 990g makes it one of the most portable devices on the market for its class. Even with its sleek design, the LG gram SuperSlim does not compromise screen size, offering a generous 15-inch OLED display with vibrant colours and breathtaking picture quality thanks to its 16:9 FHD resolution and DCI-P3 100% wide colour gamut.

Under its hood, the LG gram SuperSlim is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, delivering a lightning-fast performance that can easily handle multitasking and resource-intensive applications. Whether for professional graphic design, video editing, or high-definition entertainment, this laptop rises to the challenge. Its cutting-edge processing power, stunning display, and ultralight build make it a must-have for those needing technology that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle.

FOR THE MOVIE BUFF AND HOME CINEMA AFICIONADOS

LG C3 OLED TV: Redefining Home Entertainment with Cinema-Grade Picture Quality

LG OLED evo C3 TV – 42” – S$2,449 / 48” – S$2,549 / 55” – S$4,099 / 65” – S$5,499 / 77” – S$10,499 / 83” – S$15,499

Blending advanced technology with exceptional viewing quality, the LG OLED evo C3 TV could not be a more perfect present for home cinema enthusiasts. Its upgraded α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 processor is central to its capabilities, which intelligently optimises both picture and sound quality to deliver a truly immersive viewing experience. This feature is further enhanced by its new Brightness Booster, which shines brighter and better .

Beyond just cinema, the LG OLED evo C3 TV delivers an outstanding gaming experience. Its lightning-fast 0.1ms response time ensures that every frame is rendered with precision, eliminating motion blur and keeping up with fast-paced action. Combined with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the C3 guarantees a smooth, tear-free gaming experience. Additionally, the C3 offers a wide range of sizes, catering to various room dimensions and viewer preferences. Whether for a cosy bedroom setup or a spacious living room theatre, there's a perfect size for every space, making it a versatile gift option.

From now to 31 December 2023, receive free wall-mount installation (worth S$200) with the purchase of the LG OLED evo C3 TV in all sizes. Customers will also receive e-vouchers worth S$800/ S$1,000 with the purchase of the 77" / 83" LG OLED evo C3 TV.

LG SC9S Soundbar: Transform the Listening Experience with Unparalleled Clarity

LG SC9S Soundbar (SC9S) – S$1,099

The LG SC9S Soundbar is the quintessential Christmas gift for anyone looking to create the ultimate home cinema experience, especially when paired with LG TVs. This soundbar stands out with its WOW Orchestra feature, which leverages every channel to craft an expanded soundstage, enriching the audio with enhanced height, depth, and power. This creates an immersive, cinema-like experience in the comfort of one's living room. Adding to its allure is WOWCAST, allowing for effortless wireless connection between the soundbar and the TV, eliminating the hassle of wires and simplifying the setup process. It also allows for Wi-Fi connectivity for greater convenience.

The LG SC9S Soundbar further enhances the home cinema experience with its Triple Sound Technology that takes the soundbar to new heights, being a Dolby Atmos® soundbar equipped with Triple up-firing speakers. This innovative technology ensures a truly three-dimensional audio experience, with sounds from all directions, enveloping the listener in a cocoon of high-fidelity audio. For anyone passionate about a rich and detailed sound experience that complements their visual entertainment, the LG SC9S Soundbar is an unrivalled choice this festive season.

# # #

