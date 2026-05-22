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76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Black Stainless Steel

76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Black Stainless Steel

WSED7665B
Front view of 76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Black Stainless Steel WSED7665B
FrontOpen RackO
RackX
WSED7665B_ControlPanel-Handle
WSED7665B_Grill-Pan
Inside
Inside_Food
LeftSide
WSED7665B_LightOn_Food
RightPerspective
RightSide
WSED7665B_RightSideOpen_Food1
WSED7665B_RightSideOpen_Food2
WSED7665B_TelescopicRail
WSED7665B_WaterTank
Front view of 76L InstaView® Pyrolytic Oven in Black Stainless Steel WSED7665B
FrontOpen RackO
RackX
WSED7665B_ControlPanel-Handle
WSED7665B_Grill-Pan
Inside
Inside_Food
LeftSide
WSED7665B_LightOn_Food
RightPerspective
RightSide
WSED7665B_RightSideOpen_Food1
WSED7665B_RightSideOpen_Food2
WSED7665B_TelescopicRail
WSED7665B_WaterTank

Key Features

  • InstaView®
  • 34 Auto Cook Programmes
  • Pyrolysis
  • LED Display with Touch Control
  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
  • Accessories: Wire Rack, Universal Tray, Baking Tray
More

Precision and Performance

It's an animation that lights up when you tap on the oven door.

Knock twice to see what's cooking

With InstaView®, you can check on your food without opening the oven door.

Air Sous Vide

Expand your culinary horizon

Convection, Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, Dehydrator, Pizza Mode

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

Easier cleanup with the power of steam

Blue EasyClean helps you clean your oven in
10 min.

This is an image where icons expressing timers and push notification functions are connected between the smart phone and the oven.

Take control of your kitchen

Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ® app.

InstaView®

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress without opening the door, to avoid letting heat out.

Image of hand knocking on oven door.

EasyClean

Easier Cleanup with the Power of Steam

Thanks to steam and LG's patented hydrophilic enamel, EasyClean helps you clean your oven in 10 min and keep it looking like new.

As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.

As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.

STEP 1

Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.

An image of spraying water on the oven wall with a sprayer.

STEP 2

Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.

Image of pouring remaining water from the nebulizer onto the oven floor.

STEP 3

Press the EasyClean button.

Image of pressing the EasyClean button on the product display with finger.

STEP 4

Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.

Image of wiping product floor with cloth.

LG ThinQ®

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ® allows you to do them all from your phone. 

An image of an oven and a smartphone connected through ThinQ. There is an icon that expresses the functions of ThinQ, smart diagnostics, monitoring, product notifications, timer.

Unleash Your Inner Chef

Elevate Your Culinary Experience

Expand your culinary horizons with a cooking appliance offering up to 22 cook modes, including ProBake Convection, Steam, Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, and more.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

ProBake Convection

Powerful, precise heat circulation for consistent results on every rack, helping you achieve perfectly browned bakes and roasts, every time.

This is an image of cookies being baked.
Air Sous Vide

Air Sous Vide uses gentle oven heat and controlled airflow to lock in moisture and flavor, delivering perfectly tender results, without the hassle of water baths.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Air Fry

Indulge in your favourite fried foods without the guilt, using powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

This is an image of the chicken wing being air-fried.

Pizza Mode

Achieve pizzeria-worthy results. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 300℃.

This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.

*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately

Innovative by Design

This is a kitchen image with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Style and Harmony                                           

Close-up image of oven showing matte black finish.

Black Stainless Steel Finish

An image showing the wide interior of the oven.

Bigger Capacity

Installation Guide

Explore the detailed measurement guide and key considerations for a flawless built-in oven installation.

This image shows the dimensions of the oven.

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the Installation Area

This image shows the dimensions of the oven.

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet. 

This image shows the margin required for oven installation.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation. 

This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Accessories

Image, Accessory Name, Rail Rack (2ea)

This is the image of the oven accessory Wire Grill and Baking Tray.

This is the image of the oven accessory Deep Pan and Perforated Tray.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Outcase Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

OVEN FEATURES

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Maintenance

    Descaling, Drying

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    76

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bottom Heat, Defrost, Drying, Eco Hot Air, Eco Top Bottom Heat, Fan Assisted Air, Frozen Meal, Hot Air, Large Grill, Pizza Mode, Proof, Roasting, Small Grill, Steam Baking, Steam Hot Air, Steam Regenerating, Steam Roasting, Top Bottom Heat, Warm, Warm Dishes

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    1900

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    1600 / 1500

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    1500

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Conversion

    No

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    3500

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45.0

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    700 x 645 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    592 x 594 x 569

  • Size in Width (mm)

    592

  • Oven Interior dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    488 x 373 x 420

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    560 x 590 x 556

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Check & Control

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Baking Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Deep Baking Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    1

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    Yes(Oven Door)

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Door Color

    Black, Smog

  • Handle Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Interior Color

    Blue

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • LCD Size

    4.3 INCH

  • Outcase Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

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