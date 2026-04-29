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76L InstaView® Oven in Matt Black Glass

76L InstaView® Oven in Matt Black Glass

WSED7667M
Front view of 76L InstaView® Oven in Matt Black Glass WSED7667M
Front view
Open product with food
Open product with food
Front view (Open)
Front view (Open)
Right side view
left side view
left side view open with food
left side view open with food
left side view open
left side view open
top perspective front view
left side open
Display detail view
Front view of 76L InstaView® Oven in Matt Black Glass WSED7667M
Front view
Open product with food
Open product with food
Front view (Open)
Front view (Open)
Right side view
left side view
left side view open with food
left side view open with food
left side view open
left side view open
top perspective front view
left side open
Display detail view

Key Features

  • InstaView®
  • 42 Auto Cook Programmes
  • Full Steam
  • EasyClean
  • Soft Closing Door
  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
More
iF Design AWARD 2023 logo image

iF Design

iF Design AWARD 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven

reddot winner 2023 logo umage

Red Dot Design

reddot winner 2023

LG Built-in Steam Oven

Precision and Performance

It's an animation that lights up when you tap on the oven door.

Knock twice to see what's cooking

With InstaView®, you can check on your food without opening the oven door.

Air Sous Vide

Cook like a pro with 6-in-1 cooking

Convection Oven, Steamer, Air Fryer, Air Sous Vide, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

Easier cleanup with the power of steam

Blue EasyClean helps you clean your oven in
10 min.

This is an image where icons expressing timers and push notification functions are connected between the smart phone and the oven.

Take control of your kitchen

Check your food's progress with the LG ThinQ® app.

InstaView®

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Two knocks on the glass to check on cooking progress without opening the door, to avoid letting heat out.

Image of hand knocking on oven door.

EasyClean

Easier Cleanup with the Power of Steam

Thanks to steam and LG's patented hydrophilic enamel, EasyClean helps you clean your oven in 10 min and keep it looking like new.

As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.

A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™

STEP 1

Press the EasyClean button.

Image of touching Easy Clean button with finger.

STEP 2

Steam is generated inside the oven.

This is an image of steam being sprayed from inside the oven.

STEP 3

Simply wipe away the water at base of the cavity and any residue with a cloth, towel or sponge.

The image of wiping the inside of the oven with a cloth.

LG ThinQ®

Meet Your New Cooking Assistant

From simple features like preheating the oven, setting the timer, and monitoring the current progress to more complex functions like diagnosing and resolving any issues based on usage patterns — LG ThinQ® allows you to do them all from your phone.

An image of an oven and a smartphone connected through ThinQ. There is an icon that expresses the functions of ThinQ, smart diagnostics, monitoring, product notifications, timer.

Unleash Your Inner Chef

Elevate Your Culinary Experience

Expand your culinary horizons with a cooking appliance offering up to 23 cook modes, including ProBake Convection, Steam, Air Fry, Sous Vide, and more.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.

ProBake Convection

Powerful, precise heat circulation for consistent results on every rack, helping you achieve perfectly browned bakes and roasts, every time.

This is an image of cookies being baked.
Sous Vide

Cook every dish to mouth-watering perfection, preserving all the aromas, flavours and nutrients, for the ultimate elevated taste experience.

This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.

Air Fry

Indulge in your favourite fried foods without the guilt, using powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.

This is an image of the chicken wing being air-fried.

Full Steam

Unlock the power of Full Steam for delicious, healthy results, while preserving your food’s natural nutrients.

This is an image of salmon steaming.

Pizza Mode

Achieve pizzeria-worthy results. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 250℃.

This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.

Innovative by Design

This is a kitchen image with LG built-in oven, hood, and gas hob installed.

Style and Harmony

Close-up image of oven showing matte black finish.

Matt Black Glass Finish

An image showing the wide interior of the oven.

Bigger Capacity

An animation that shows the inside of the oven when the oven door is knocked twice.

LG Built-in Oven

Taste the Art of Baking and Roasting

Unleash your inner chef with an oven that blends style and innovation. Built for precision and performance, it delivers consistent results that elevate every dish, from delicate pastries to perfectly roasted meats. Experience professional-grade cooking in the comfort of your kitchen.

Installation Guide

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

1. Measuring the Installation Area

This image shows the dimensions of the oven.

2. Installation Precautions

A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet. 

This image shows the margin required for oven installation.

In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation. 

This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Accessories

This is the image of the oven accessory Rail Rack and Telescopic Runner.

This is the image of the oven accessory Wire Grill and Baking Tray.

This is the image of the oven accessory Deep Pan and Perforated Tray.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

OVEN FEATURES

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Maintenance

    Descaling, Drying

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    76

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bottom Heat, Defrost, Drying, Eco Hot Air, Eco Top Bottom Heat, Fan Assisted Air, Frozen Meal, Hot Air, Large Grill, Pizza Mode, Proof, Roasting, Small Grill, Sous-Vide, Steam, Steam Baking, Steam Hot Air, Steam Regenerating, Steam Roasting, Top Bottom Heat, Warm, Warm Dishes

  • Oven Light Type

    LED

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    1900

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    1600 / 1500

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    1500

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Conversion

    No

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    3500

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45.0

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    700 x 645 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    592 x 594 x 569

  • Size in Width (mm)

    592

  • Oven Interior dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    488 x 373 x 420

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    560 x 590 x 556

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Check & Control

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Baking Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    1

  • Steam Tray(Large) (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Deep Baking Tray (Ea)

    1

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Easy Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Soft Closing System

    Yes(Oven Door)

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Door Color

    Matt Black, Smog

  • Handle Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Interior Color

    Blue

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • LCD Size

    4.3 INCH

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

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