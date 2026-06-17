Terms and conditions:

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd ("LG") reserves the right to replace any promo code with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

The purchase of products and any refunds shall be subject to the respective affiliates’ policies, and LG shall not be responsible for any disputes arising therefrom. The promo code may be used only through the linked commerce application and it is limited to one (1) redemption per person during the specified validity period. The voucher and/or promo code will expire on the stated expiry date and will not be reissued. It cannot be exchanged for cash. Please check in-store or the LGE website for the most up-to-date information. For any enquiries regarding the products, please contact the relevant affiliated companies.